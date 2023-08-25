3 and Out - Giants Culture Reboot + Jaylon Smith on Mental Toughness, Overcoming Adversity, Mailbag

John explains why the Giants would take a chance on former 1st round pick Isaiah Simmons. Then, John is joined by former Notre Dame All-American and Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith discusses why he's excited about signing with the Saints, what he saw in Brian Daboll that allowed him to turn around the Giants, how he mentally overcame the knee injury he sustained in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. John also answers listener questions in the Middlekauff Mailbag.