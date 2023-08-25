Founded by Colin Cowherd - The Volume is your home for sports podcasts that make you think, make you laugh, and hopefully make you some money.
Nerd Sesh - Trivia Time with Kofie Yeboah & Danny Cuneo
The nerds bring on Secret Base's Kofie Yeboah and comedian Danny Cuneo for an NFL & NBA trivia showdown, diving into sports video game history, basketball's longevity kings, and some of the most successful QBS across multiple stops.
8/25/2023
Moneyline Monaco - NFC South: Will Derek Carr save Saints? How to bet Panthers, Falcons & Buccaneers
Alex Monaco breaks down how to bet the NFC South ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Will Derek Carr reignite his career with the New Orleans Saints? Are Baker Mayfield and the Bucs being underrated? And should you be willing to put your money on Desmond Ridder's Falcons or Bryce Young's Panthers as the two young quarterbacks enter their first season as NFL starters?
8/25/2023
Hoops Tonight - Top 25 Players of Last 25 Years: How Steve Nash ended up with 2 NBA MVP awards
Jason Timpf continues his ranking of the top 25 players in the last 25 years by revealing Nos. 13-11. Steve Nash of the Phoenix Suns, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, and Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics come in just outside of the top 10.
8/25/2023
3 and Out - Giants Culture Reboot + Jaylon Smith on Mental Toughness, Overcoming Adversity, Mailbag
John explains why the Giants would take a chance on former 1st round pick Isaiah Simmons.
Then, John is joined by former Notre Dame All-American and Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith discusses why he’s excited about signing with the Saints, what he saw in Brian Daboll that allowed him to turn around the Giants, how he mentally overcame the knee injury he sustained in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. John also answers listener questions in the Middlekauff Mailbag.
Follow John on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest. Check out Gametime - the fastest growing ticketing app in the US, and the official ticketing app of 3 & Out and GoLow - for tickets to all of your favorite NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA teams. Concert and comedy show tickets, too. Go to Gametime now to create an account, download the app and use code JOHN for $20 off your first purchase.
8/25/2023
Daniel Cormier TV - Who fights Sean O'Malley next: Aljamain Sterling, Chito Vera, Henry Cejudo or Merab?!
The question everyone wants to know the answer to is: who's next for Sean O'Malley in a bantamweight title fight?! Daniel Cormier gives his take on who he thinks should fight Suga Sean O'Malley next! DC claims there are up to 6 different fighters who can claim a title fight against the Suga Show, including: Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, Marlon Chito Vera, Merab Dvalishvili, Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov - but there is only one that will get the chance. Plus, don't miss DC talk potential lineups for the UFC card in December in what could be the most stacked card in 2023!