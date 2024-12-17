For the Real Body Builders by Ritual – Arriving January 7th

Does eating seeds actually make your period suck less? Do you really need a birth plan? And how has fertility changed? Join Ritual founder and CEO Kat Schneider as she sits down with expert guests — from OBGYNs to fitness gurus — to get answers and get real about the overlooked moments in women’s health (a.k.a the stuff no one really prepares you for). From periods to pregnancy to perimenopause, this is For the Real Body Builders. It's a little provocative, a little TMI, and exactly the kind of conversation we all need right now.Produced by Dear MediaThis episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.