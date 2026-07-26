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29 episodes
- With Felicity graduated from college and back in the present day, it's time to say goodbye to the plucky freshman with curly hair. Juliet, Mandy, and Greg discuss the final two episodes of 'Felicity,' talking about Greg's real-life speech to the cast at the wedding and the absence of Sarah McLachlan in that final scene, where they think Felicity and Ben's relationship would stand today, and more memories from filming the final episodes of the show.
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Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
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- Just when the cast and crew of 'Felicity' thought the show was over, they were asked by the network to do five more episodes. So, Felicity and her friends traveled back in time, and the audience got to see what would have happened if Felicity chose Ben over Noel. Josh Reims, who worked as a co-executive producer on these episodes, joins to talk about how they landed on the idea of having Felicity go back in time to her freshman year and the opportunity the episodes gave them to bring out another side of her character.
Next time: Episodes 421-422. Watch on Hulu.
Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
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- Juliet is joined by Mandy and Greg to talk about episodes 412-417, which include 'The Graduate;' the episode that was supposed to be the series finale before the network ordered more episodes. They discuss Ben's baby plotline and Ben and Felicity's final breakup. Then Juliet is joined by Ian Gomez to talk about landing the role of Javier and finally becoming a series regular in the fourth season.
Next time: Episodes 418-420. Watch on Hulu.
Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville
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- Juliet and Greg talk about this run of episodes that includes the last 'Felicity' Thanksgiving, always a momentous holiday for the show. They cover Noel and Sean going into business together, Felicity and Ben breaking up, and Ben's father, played by John Ritter, making an appearance. Then, Juliet, Greg, and Mandy are joined by Larry Trilling, who directed 409 and 411, to talk about how his role on the show evolved over the four seasons and whether 411 could have been the series finale for the show.
Next time: Episodes 412-417. Watch on Hulu.
Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Music and Wardrobe of 'Felicity' With Amanda Demme and Linda Serijan-Fasmer (Ep. 404-407)09/04/2024 | 1h 34 mins.We've talked again and again on this show about how important the original soundtrack was to creating the world of 'Felicity.' And so on today's episode we speak with the woman behind that soundtrack: music supervisor Amanda Demme. Another part of what made the world of 'Felicity' distinct was the fashion. After Amanda, costume designer Linda Serijan-Fasmer joins the show to talk about sourcing Felicity's chunky sweaters and thrift shopping with Scott Speedman.
Next time: Episodes 408-411. Watch on Hulu.
Hosts: Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and Juliet Litman
Executive Producers: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves
For Bad Robot Audio: Executive Producer Christina Choi, Producer Shaka Tafari
For The Ringer: Executive Producer Sean Fennessey, Executive Producer Juliet Litman, Senior Producer Kaya McMullen, Producer Erika Cervantes
Original Music: Eric Phillips
Sound Design: Kaya McMullen
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Dear Felicity
The cast, crew, executives, and fans of Felicity revisit the show 25 years after its premiere on The WB to discuss why the show remains a cultural touchstone and what made that moment in the history of television particularly unique. Rather than going episode-by-episode, Dear Felicity episodes will cover themes and story arcs as a way to have broader conversations about Felicity, The WB, the careers of those involved, and how the TV business functioned. The podcast will largely follow the tv show’s chronology.Podcast website
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