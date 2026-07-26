The cast, crew, executives, and fans of Felicity revisit the show 25 years after its premiere on The WB to discuss why the show remains a cultural touchstone and what made that moment in the history of television particularly unique. Rather than going episode-by-episode, Dear Felicity episodes will cover themes and story arcs as a way to have broader conversations about Felicity, The WB, the careers of those involved, and how the TV business functioned.

The podcast will largely follow the tv show’s chronology.