Bud Lee – From Hyapatia and Asia to Only Fans, Part 1 – Podcast 155
Bud Lee has led a remarkable life - from acting and directing adult films to his marriages to Hyapatia Lee and Asia Carrera.
1:05:59
1:05:59
Wade Nichols: ‘Like an Eagle’ – His Untold Story Part 3: The Soap Opera King – Podcast 154
What happened after Wade Nichols became Dennis Parker, and emerged as an international disco star?
38:20
38:20
Wade Nichols: ‘Like an Eagle’ – His Untold Story Part 2: Disco! – Podcast 153
After a career in straight XXX films, Wade Nichols becomes disco star, Dennis Parker.
42:29
42:29
R.I.P. Paul Thomas (1949 – 2025) – Podcast Reprise
Paul Thomas was a pioneer, winning every award and beng inducted into every Hall of Fame that the sex industry has invented.
2:49:18
2:49:18
Wade Nichols: ‘Like an Eagle’ – His Untold Story Part 1: The Early Years – Podcast 152
Wade Nichols was a gay man in straight XXX films, a disco hitmaker, and TV soap star - but who was he?
