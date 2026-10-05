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Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane

Barstool Sports
Society & CultureTV & Film
Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane

    Three’s Company

    10/05/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    Kirk looks at Three’s Company, a massive hit for ABC from 1977-1984.
  • Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane

    Bruce Willis: 1994

    09/28/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Kirk looks back at Bruce Willis in 1994, from Pulp Fiction to working with his movie hero Paul Newman in Nobody’s Fool.
  • Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane

    The Death of Len Bias

    09/21/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    Kirk looks back at the tragic death of Len Bias.
  • Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane

    Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard

    09/18/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Kirk looks back at the 1987 fight for the WBC Middleweight title: Marvelous Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard.
  • Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane

    The Career of John Travolta (Part 1)

    09/14/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Kirk looks at the ups and downs of John Travolta’s career - from Welcome Back, Kotter and his breakout movie roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease to Look Who’s Talking.
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About Deep Dive with Kirk Minihane
Kirk Minihane delves into the lives and careers of actors, musicians, or any subject that’s on his mind.
Podcast website
Society & CultureTV & Film

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