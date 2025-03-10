We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson

Faye Winter EXCLUSIVE: I Was Scared Of Him Coming Home! The TRUTH Behind My Abuse & Love Island’s BIGGEST Argument

In this exclusive episode of We Need To Talk, Faye Winter opens up like never before, revealing the truth behind her Love Island experience, including the infamous argument that shook the villa and the deep emotional toll it took on her life. For the first time, Faye bravely shares the painful truth about her abusive relationship, the betrayal of infidelity, and the relentless online abuse that followed her every move. This is Faye Winter like you've never seen her before. Support charities: Refuge - https://g2ul0.app.link/DyflXtM08Qb Women's Aid - https://g2ul0.app.link/kW1JuPO08Qb (00:00) Intro (01:47) Growing Up in Devon (03:03) Faye's Parents (07:01) What Did Love Mean to Faye Growing Up? (10:03) Faye's First Relationships (11:00) How Did Faye Know Her First Relationship Was 'For Life'? (13:28) Why Didn't Faye's Boyfriend's Family Approve of Her? (18:03) The Darker Aspects of Faye's Relationship (21:28) Paul's Take on Domestic Abuse (26:51) What Gave Faye the Strength to Leave? (29:53) Faye's Next Relationship (34:22) How Did Faye's First Two Toxic Relationships Affect Her? (36:21) Adobe Express Ad (37:18) Tinder Ad (38:13) How Faye Was Scouted for Love Island (40:01) Faye's Perception of Her Looks vs. the Other Girls on Love Island (41:59) Faye's Cosmetic Surgery Before Love Island (44:45) What Was Faye Doing Before Love Island? (45:52) Why Did Faye Want to Go on Love Island? (47:33) Faye's Experience on Love Island (50:52) Faye's Perspective on 'The Argument' (54:05) Paul's Take on 'The Argument' (54:55) The Impact of Ofcom Complaints on Faye's Wellbeing (58:16) The Aftermath of Being on Love Island (1:03:44) Why Did Her Love Island Relationship End? (1:08:16) Moving Back to Devon (1:10:42) Getting Therapy After Love Island (1:12:21) Online Abuse After Love Island (1:15:11) Faye's Charity Work (1:18:33) Influencing as a Career (1:20:59) Faye's Love Life Post-Love Island (1:21:55) Faye's Experience of Stalking (1:28:16) Paul's Take on Stalking (1:32:55) Faye's Opinion on the World of Cosmetic Surgery (1:42:08) Statistics Around Cosmetic Surgery (1:44:30) Most Memorable Conversation (1:47:07) Paul's Takeaways