We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson

Bre Tiesi EXCLUSIVE: “I Was OUTED” The TRUTH Behind Selling Sunset & Relationship With Nick Cannon!
In this episode of We Need To Talk, Bre Tiesi opens up about her journey from Vegas clubs to becoming a top luxury realtor and star of Selling Sunset. She shares the real drama behind the cameras, her relationship with Nick Cannon, and the challenges of navigating motherhood in the spotlight.
For the first time, Bre shares the truth about growing up in Calabasas, the impact of her fractured relationship with her mother, and why she filed for emancipation from her parents at 14. She reflects on how these struggles shaped her into the self-made, empowered woman she is today. Bre also talks about her high-profile relationships with Nick Hogan and Johnny Manziel and the impact of the LA wildfires.
Unfiltered, unapologetic - this is Bre Tiesi in her own words.
(00:00) Intro
(00:01:47) UK vs. US Comparisons
(00:02:49) Growing Up in Los Angeles
(00:03:48) Bre's Family Heritage
(00:05:23) How Bre's Upbringing Shaped Her Identity
(00:06:21) Meeting Her Father for the First Time at 12
(00:09:59) Moving Between Caregivers During Adolescence
(00:12:01) Did Bre Miss Out on a Childhood?
(00:13:05) Paul & Bre’s Views on Marriage
(00:13:44) How Bre Feels About Sharing Her Story
(00:16:33) Bre’s Avoidant Attachment Style
(00:18:18) Emancipating Herself at 13
(00:19:10) Bre's First Relationship With Nick Hogan
(00:20:37) Breaking Into the Modeling Industry
(00:21:22) Her Relationship With Family at 18
(00:24:46) Bre's Early Relationship With Money
(00:25:55) How Her Relationship With Nick Hogan Ended
(00:28:00) Working Bottle Service in Nightclubs
(00:30:33) Bre's Experience With Excess Wealth
(00:32:04) Bre’s Natural Sales Talent
(00:34:56) Bre's Biggest Tip for Success
(00:35:51) Her Decision to Leave the Club Scene
(00:37:13) How Bre’s Mother Shaped Her Persuasion Skills
(00:39:32) Struggles With Self-Image
(00:40:43) Her Marriage to Johnny Manziel
(00:50:01) Divorcing Johnny Manziel
(00:53:38) Stepping Into the Public Eye
(00:56:19) Where Does Bre’s Self-Worth Come From?
(00:59:11) Starting Her Career in Real Estate
(01:00:24) Gender Disparity in the Real Estate Industry
(01:01:50) Landing Her First Big Listing
(01:03:03) Bre's Relationship With Nick Cannon
(01:06:28) How Their Non-Monogamous Relationship Works
(01:10:34) Has Bre Ever Felt Jealous?
(01:14:31) Polygamy: Changing Attitudes & Statistics
(01:17:18) Pregnancy & Miscarriage Experiences
(01:18:52) Giving Birth & Motherhood
(01:22:29) Bre’s Battle With Postpartum Depression
(01:27:42) How Motherhood Transformed Her Life
(01:29:19) Joining Selling Sunset
(01:30:22) Going Public About Her Relationship With Nick Cannon
(01:33:57) Filming Selling Sunset Six Weeks Postpartum
(01:37:56) Was Bre Targeted on the Show for Her Relationship?
(01:41:27) Her Thoughts on the Public’s Reaction to Her
(01:43:28) Bre’s Vision for the Future
(01:45:41) Surviving the LA Wildfires
(01:49:42) Most Memorable Conversation
(01:51:25) Paul’s Key Takeaways
1:59:15
Faye Winter EXCLUSIVE: I Was Scared Of Him Coming Home! The TRUTH Behind My Abuse & Love Island’s BIGGEST Argument
In this exclusive episode of We Need To Talk, Faye Winter opens up like never before, revealing the truth behind her Love Island experience, including the infamous argument that shook the villa and the deep emotional toll it took on her life. For the first time, Faye bravely shares the painful truth about her abusive relationship, the betrayal of infidelity, and the relentless online abuse that followed her every move.
This is Faye Winter like you've never seen her before.
Support charities:
Refuge - https://g2ul0.app.link/DyflXtM08Qb
Women's Aid - https://g2ul0.app.link/kW1JuPO08Qb
(00:00) Intro
(01:47) Growing Up in Devon
(03:03) Faye's Parents
(07:01) What Did Love Mean to Faye Growing Up?
(10:03) Faye's First Relationships
(11:00) How Did Faye Know Her First Relationship Was 'For Life'?
(13:28) Why Didn't Faye's Boyfriend's Family Approve of Her?
(18:03) The Darker Aspects of Faye's Relationship
(21:28) Paul's Take on Domestic Abuse
(26:51) What Gave Faye the Strength to Leave?
(29:53) Faye's Next Relationship
(34:22) How Did Faye's First Two Toxic Relationships Affect Her?
(38:13) How Faye Was Scouted for Love Island
(40:01) Faye's Perception of Her Looks vs. the Other Girls on Love Island
(41:59) Faye's Cosmetic Surgery Before Love Island
(44:45) What Was Faye Doing Before Love Island?
(45:52) Why Did Faye Want to Go on Love Island?
(47:33) Faye's Experience on Love Island
(50:52) Faye's Perspective on 'The Argument'
(54:05) Paul's Take on 'The Argument'
(54:55) The Impact of Ofcom Complaints on Faye's Wellbeing
(58:16) The Aftermath of Being on Love Island
(1:03:44) Why Did Her Love Island Relationship End?
(1:08:16) Moving Back to Devon
(1:10:42) Getting Therapy After Love Island
(1:12:21) Online Abuse After Love Island
(1:15:11) Faye's Charity Work
(1:18:33) Influencing as a Career
(1:20:59) Faye's Love Life Post-Love Island
(1:21:55) Faye's Experience of Stalking
(1:28:16) Paul's Take on Stalking
(1:32:55) Faye's Opinion on the World of Cosmetic Surgery
(1:42:08) Statistics Around Cosmetic Surgery
(1:44:30) Most Memorable Conversation
(1:47:07) Paul's Takeaways
1:50:42
Jamelia EXCLUSIVE: The Dark Side of Being A SUPERSTAR! This is My Truth. Fame wasn't worth it!
In this episode of We Need To Talk, BRIT-nominated, MOBO award-winning singer Jamelia sits down for a raw and unfiltered conversation, sharing the untold chapters of her life - from rising to fame as a teenage Superstar to the dark realities of the music industry. She opens up about being groomed at 16, surviving an abusive relationship that inspired Thank You, and the relentless scrutiny of the tabloids, who hacked her phone for a decade.
Despite it all, Jamelia has never been happier. She reflects on fame, family, and resilience - how she’s navigated betrayal, heartbreak, and an industry that tried to break her, only to come out stronger. She shares how motherhood saved her, why she’s finally at peace, and the power of owning her story.
This is Jamelia as you've never heard her before - honest, fearless, and thriving.
Support charities:
Refuge - https://g2ul0.app.link/DyflXtM08Qb
Women's Aid - https://g2ul0.app.link/kW1JuPO08Qb
(00:00) Intro
(01:54) Growing Up in Handsworth
(03:01) Riots in '81
(04:27) How Would Jamelia Define Rastafarianism?
(10:26) Jamelia Father in Prison
(13:38) How Did Jamelia Father's Consistency Shape Jamelia Relationships?
(18:55) What Would Jamelia Say to Jamelia Father Now?
(22:28) Self-Work and Self-Reflection
(24:58) Forgiving Jamelia Parents
(27:12) Jamelia Mother
(29:32) How Did Jamelia Decide Music Was the Career?
(33:00) Making More Money Than Jamelia Mother
(35:32) Music Career Takes Off
(35:56) Jamelia Brothers Groomed Onto the Streets
(37:33) How Do Jamelia Define Grooming?
(41:42) Did Jamelia Blame Yourself for Jamelia Brother's Conviction?
(44:49) A Mother to Nieces and Nephews
(49:42) Career Regrets, Phone Hacking, and Press Harassment
(56:49) Sexualisation in the Industry
(1:04:10) Code-Switching
(1:07:46) Eating at Nelson Mandela's House
(1:11:37) Thank You Song
(1:19:27) The Next Relationships
(1:33:00) Second Husband
(01:43:27) Our Children Are Angels
(01:49:44) Getting Back Up After Being Knocked Down
(01:54:36) New Album
(01:56:04) TV Career
(02:08:10) How Amazing Life Is Now
(02:15:15) Self-Actualisation (With a Partner)
(02:18:13) Breaking the Generational Curses
(02:21:20) Where Is Your Dream Partner?
(02:25:02) Flipping Society's Script
(02:31:49) Most Memorable Conversation
(02:35:11) Paul's Takeaways
2:37:00
Chloe Ferry Exclusive: Reversing My Surgery - I Should’ve Done Things Differently
“I Should’ve Done Things Differently"
Reality TV star Chloe Ferry opens up about the dark side of fame, body image struggles, and the pressure of online scrutiny in this raw episode of We Need to Talk with Paul Brunson.
From Geordie Shore fame to undergoing multiple surgeries in search of confidence, Chloe shares how she lost herself—and why she’s now embracing self-love and a fresh start.
This episode contains discussions about mental health, body image, and cosmetic surgery, which may be sensitive for some listeners.
If you, or anyone you know needs support, please contact the charities below:
MIND https://g2ul0.app.link/w5vNMYwowQb
CALM https://g2ul0.app.link/Xx7coefJ7Pb
Get your copy of Keep Love now: https://lnk.to/keeplovebook/
Sections:
00:00 Intro
01:27 Chloe Leaving Her Comfort Zone
03:10 Growing up in Newcastle
06:51 Chloe's Family Life
11:19 Speaking to Chloe's Inner Child
12:42 Ice Skating as an Outlet
18:33 "Being Scouted for Geordie Shore"
24:43 Chloe's Mindset on Geordie Shore
27:44 The Backlash
34:01 Chloe Lost Who She Was
38:34 Who Chloe Was
41:23 The Surgeries
51:03 External Validation
52:42 A Message from Chloe's Mum
57:15 Relationships
1:03:17 Chloe, The Businesswoman
1:06:43 Body Dysmorphia
1:12:54 Therapy
1:14:33 Depression
1:16:47 The People in Chloe's Life
1:19:24 Anxiety
1:22:48 Beauty as a Currency
1:31:53 Is Surgery Ever a Good Idea?
1:37:27 More Surgery Plans
1:40:23 Coming Out of The Storm
1:45:36 Most Memorable Conversation
1:48:39 Paul's Takeaways
1:50:36 Keep Love Ad
1:51:41
Kelsey Parker: I Was Never Part of Tom’s Plan! His Cancer Diagnosis Changed Everything.
In this episode of We Need To Talk, Kelsey Parker opens up about navigating life after the heartbreaking loss of Tom Parker, her husband and a member of the boyband The Wanted. Kelsey shares how she faced grief, public scrutiny, and the challenge of raising their children while keeping Tom’s memory alive. Kelsey also speaks candidly about love after loss, the reality of widowhood, and how she’s embracing a new chapter in her life.
(00:00) Intro
(02:59) Where Is Kelsey From?
(04:33) Kelsey's Absent Father
(05:47) Kelsey's Relationship With Her Stepfather
(07:04) Stigma of Blended Families
(09:40) Meeting Tom (From The Wanted)
(14:00) First Date With Tom
(16:47) The Industry Made Us Not Label Our Relationship
(22:16) Starting a Relationship With Tom
(23:38) Getting Engaged to Tom
(24:53) First Few Years of Being With Tom
(26:09) Did Fame Change Tom?
(26:41) How Did Tom Know He Wanted to Get Married?
(28:39) Marrying Tom
(30:15) The Honeymoon With Tom
(31:05) Tom's Protectiveness vs. Kelsey's Dad
(33:59) Running Businesses Together
(35:40) Conversation About Having Children
(37:37) First Symptoms of Tom's Illness
(42:56) Tom's Brain Tumor Diagnosis
(48:05) Managing Life With a Diagnosis
(54:04) Tom's Mindset Through Treatment
(56:37) Going Public With the Diagnosis
(58:46) Tom's Chemotherapy
(01:02:51) Keeping a Sense of Hope
(01:08:36) Facing Reality and Getting Tom Into a Hospice
(01:14:38) The Last Conversation With Tom
(01:18:40) Focusing on the Children
(01:21:46) Life After Tom
(01:22:37) Feeling Lonely After Tom's Death
(01:24:00) Perception of Widows Who Try to Move On
(01:26:30) How Do Single Men React to a Widow?
(01:29:24) Vulnerability After Loss
(01:30:40) Criticism on Social Media
(01:37:11) Meeting New Partner Will
(01:39:40) Falling Pregnant With Will
(01:41:38) Going Public With Pregnancy
(01:45:24) Reaction of Tom's Family to the Pregnancy Announcement
(01:46:24) Experience as a Blended Family
(01:48:13) Kelsey's Spirituality
(01:54:47) Keeping Tom's Memory Alive
(01:58:22) Celebrating Tom's Life With the Children
(02:00:49) What Is Next for Kelsey?
(02:02:36) Will's Reaction to the Pregnancy
(02:04:08) What Kelsey Wants Everyone to Take Away From Her Experience
(02:04:42) Kelsey's Most Memorable Conversation
(02:08:18) Keep Love Ad
Get your copy of Keep Love now: https://lnk.to/keeplovebook
When someone says to you 'we need to talk', how does that make you feel?
The hardest conversations to have are also the most important. Paul C Brunson, the world’s most influential matchmaker and TV star, brings his insightful commentary on how to create and sustain successful relationships through vulnerability, connection and understanding.
From weekly conversations with industry experts and familiar faces, Paul promises to support your personal growth, provide practical insights, and deliver actionable advice that will add value to your relationships.
Ready to deepen those connections? Then you’re in the right place.
Instagram: @paulcbrunson
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulcbrunson