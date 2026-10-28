You asked, we answered - this week is all listener stories, and you really came through with the wildest sibling revelations, secret family drama and EKBM level dysfunction that made us all collectively Home Improvement grunt. Holly and partner-in-crime Producer Pete read them aloud with licensed therapist, author, and creator of The Siblinghood Theory, Minaa B. Together, the three of us dig into the stories you’ve been sending us all year. Minaa is here to help us understand what might actually be happening underneath them all, and Pete and Holly are your proxies - just two little rascals and silly billies who cope through jokes.



*** SHOW SPONSOR: If you’re struggling with OCD or unrelenting intrusive thoughts, NOCD can help. Book a free 15 minute call to get started at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠nocd.com/EverybodyKnows⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ***



Follow Minaa on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/minaa_b/



And go pre-order her new book Siblinghood: Resolve Conflict, Heal Resentment, and Find Peace in Your Sibling Relationships



https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/minaa-b/siblinghood/9781538778616/



Help us make the podcast even better by filling out our super quick Listener Survey:



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerWndH2g94NV4vEPax23vw6P-rZNBcCjNL0QFSUihd1RCS8w/viewform



Do you have a story of family secrets or darkly funny drama that you want to share? We want to hear it! Email us ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠everybodyknowspod@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.



Support the show at our new Patreon starting at $5/month: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/cw/everybodyknowsbutme⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



And make sure you leave a rating and a review, or drop a comment below!



Writer - Holly Brown



Executive Producers - Jeremiah Tittle & Holly Brown



Lead Producer, Editor, Music Supervisor & Sound designer - Pete Musto



Associate Producer - Ilana Nevins



Video Editor & Mix Engineer - Alex Musto



Original Score Composer - Kyle Murdock



Original Artwork - Aaron Hill



Follow ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@hollybrowncomedy⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and follow the show ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@EverybodyKnowsButMe⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ on Instagram

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