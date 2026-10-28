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15 episodes
- This week, Amanda sits down with the most important guest to date: her seven-year-old son, Elvis.
Nick Cordero died in July 2020, when Elvis was 10 months old. In this episode, Amanda walks through how she's raised a child who never got to know his father - and how she's made sure Nick never left the house.
She talks about the day the three of them held hands in the hospital, the stuffed Nick that sat on the changing table and talked to Elvis, playing Nick's voice in the car so it was familiar, singing "Our House" every single night, "Boop" on the socks, the stories about Nick's gasoline-strong coffee, and the dinner they still have every year to sing Happy Birthday to Dada. She also talks about what it's cost her, with every happy moment carrying the weight of who isn't there to see it.
Then, we’re joined by Elvis himself. He shares the details of their Africa trip: the mango drinks, ice skating to "Beat It" in Dubai, driving the golf cart at Babylonstoren, recreating his dad's silly photos, and scattering some of Nick's ashes at his parents' honeymoon spot. He talks about the "Daddy" pillow in his room, the constellations he learned to find, and the day he prayed for a lion and immediately saw six.
If you're raising a child through a loss - or wondering whether a young kid can really understand death - this one is proof.
Produced by Dear Media
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Why "Everything Happens for a Reason" Is the Worst Thing to Say to a Grieving Mom with Kelly McKee Zajfen10/21/2026 | 1h 4 mins.This week, Amanda sits down with Kelly McKee Zajfen, co-founder of Alliance of Moms, on the fourth anniversary of losing her nine-year-old son George.
Kelly doesn't hand out platitudes- she hands out a system. She walks us through the three toolboxes she built to survive grief, the landmines that go off on ordinary days, the people she had to cut off, and how she’s done her best to continue parenting a grieving child, despite being overcome with grief herself. Plus, Kelly shares the piece of advice that finally helped her understand why her marriage couldn’t be the only place she got support.
Amanda also shares the dream about her late husband Nick that changed how she thinks about anniversaries, and Kelly opens up about the pregnancy, the miscarriage, and the baby she calls a gift from George.
On this anniversary of George’s passing, we encourage listeners to donate $9 to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles- one dollar for every year of his life.
Whether you are the one grieving or trying to show up for someone who is, this is the grief advice nobody gives you until you need it.
Produced by Dear Media
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- This week on Good Grief, Tyler Cameron joins us for an emotional conversation about losing his mom, Andrea, to a sudden brain aneurysm in 2020, and how her loss continues to shape his life. Tyler opens up about his biggest regrets, honoring his mom through renovating her home, and why competing on Dancing With the Stars holds such special meaning as he hopes to dedicate a dance to her. He also reflects on finding love with his fiancée Tate and wishing his mom could have met her. Plus, Tyler leaves us with a powerful reminder to cherish the people we love and be intentional with the words we share while they're still here.
Produced by Dear Media
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- This week, Amanda sits down with Kaitlyn Bristowe for an honest conversation about grief that never fully leaves you and how it can still become beautiful. Kaitlyn opens up about losing her childhood best friend, Lindsay, at 18 years old and how she’s grieved her longer than she was alive. She shares how her parents’ separation shaped OCD and expectations in relationships, sleeping through shock, deep depression in her mid-20s, and how she rebuilt her life through therapy- including EMDR, movement, dance, and inner child work. She also opens up about dedicating her performance on Dancing With the Stars to Lindsay, her stepdad's stage four cancer diagnosis, and the magic miracles that can come through prayer and collective energy. If you’re moving through grief, trauma, or losing a best friend, this episode is a reminder that grief has no timeline, the body keeps the score, and life is worth living and loving hard.
Produced by Dear Media
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From Dancing With The Stars to Rock Bottom: Amy Purdy on Grieving Who You Used to Be09/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Amy Purdy was a Paralympic medalist and the runner-up on Dancing With the Stars. She spent 20 years rebuilding her life after losing both legs, her kidneys, her spleen, and the hearing in her left ear at 19. Then, a prosthetic injury cut off the blood flow in her leg. Ten surgeries and two more amputations followed, many of them alone in the hospital during COVID, and they took away the version of herself she had worked so hard to build.Amanda and Amy talk about losing your identity when you lose your health, hitting rock bottom, how to find gratitude at your lowest, and the importance of surrender in healing. Amy shares why the hardest part of grief is detaching from how you THINK things are supposed to be, instead of how they are. Plus, she takes us behind the scenes of flying straight from the Paralympics to her first live dance on DWTS, and explains the ideas behind her new book Bounce Forward. If you're grieving a former version of yourself, this conversation is for you.
Produced by Dear Media
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About Good Grief with Amanda Kloots
How can our hardest chapters teach us how to live? Good Grief, hosted by Emmy-nominated television host, fitness entrepreneur, bestselling author, and widow, Amanda Kloots, is a heartfelt exploration into what happens after life changes forever. Through conversations with celebrities, experts, and everyday people, Amanda takes a look at the many forms of grief we experience: the loss of a loved one, a marriage, a career, a dream, or even a sense of home. These vulnerable and uplifting conversations invite guests to share how they navigated their hardest chapters and found a way to move forward: not by leaving grief behind, but instead by carrying it with them in a new way. Amanda also shares the life-changing lessons she learned after the loss of her husband in 2020. Join Amanda and her guests as they share their “Good Grief Moments” — the unexpected gifts, lessons, and perspectives that have changed their lives after loss.
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