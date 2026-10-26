Kerry Mann: Carnivore Saves Lives

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9 episodes
- Dr. Boz has spent a career teaching people how to heal their bodies with nutrition, and in this episode I got to tell her exactly what her work has done for an Amish community finding real healing. Her reaction says it all.
Healing Humanity is available to watch NOW at home: https://www.healinghumanity.movie/watch
Dr. Boz's boo: https://www.amazon.com/ANYWAY-YOU-CAN-Bosworth-BEGINNERS/dp/0999854232/ref=sr_1_1?
Dr. Boz website: https://bozmd.com
@DoctorBoz
🌟 Support Our Journey & Get Involved
✅ Help us finish our documentary: http://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-diet-documentary
✅ Watch our Trailer: https://healinghumanity.movie/teaser/
✅ Join an Event: https://healinghumanity.movie/events/
✅ Exclusive Group Membership: http://HealingHumanity.life
Get HALF OFF your first month with code HH24
✅ Join us at HackYourHealth-
https://hackyourhealth.com/. Get $100 off- use code:
HHLIFE the code will apply a $100 discount to the 3Day Core Access Pass.
🛒 Favorite Products & Merch
✅ My Favorite Carnivore Products (Amazon List):
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KEV1PZ1L0U10
✅ Carnivore T-Shirts & Merch: http://healinghumanity.movie/merch/
✅ Super Human Power Foods Activity Book: http://amzn.to/47qsZ7w
✅ ButcherBox (FREE Steaks for a Year Offer): http://butcherbox.pxf.io/5gdLm9
📲 Stay Connected
✅ All About Kerry: http://linktr.ee/homesteadhow
✅ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/homesteadhow1/
✅ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/homesteadhow/
✅ Podcast: http://tr.ee/ghpnV9OgpD
✅ Newsletter (Free VIP Updates): http://news.healinghumanity.movie/
✅ YouTube Membership (Exclusive Content): http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHXjZagCrWdnkkx1rlpuqVg/join
🙏 Welcome
Welcome to HomesteadHow / Healing Humanity!
Here I share life on my homestead and my journey exploring a proper human diet. From deep dives to everyday experiences, join me as we uncover the impact of this lifestyle. Subscribe to stay updated!
⚠️ Disclaimer
This content is for educational purposes only, based on my personal journey with the Carnivore Diet. It is not medical advice. I am not a medical professional. Always consult a healthcare provider before making diet or health changes.
How to watch Healing Humanity: https://healinghumanity.movie/watch
- A surgeon who's done more than 10,000 bariatric surgeries says your liver can shrink in 7 to 10 days, and the diet to do it is really simple. Dr. Robert Cywes, the Carb Addiction Doc, explains what a fatty liver actually is and exactly what he has his patients eat for those 7 to 10 days. Watch Today- Healing Humanity The Power of a Proper Human DIet, Streaming at home: https://healinghumanity.movie/watchThank you to Dr. Robert Cywes for sitting down with me. Go follow him:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrCywesCarbAddictionDocInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/carbaddictiondocFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/carbaddictiondoc/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carbaddictiondocWebsite: https://www.obesityunderstood.comConsults (text, WhatsApp or call): +1 (561) 517-0642I am not a medical professional or a doctor. My sharing of personal experiences or insights should not be interpreted as medical advice. Talk to your own doctor before making changes.🌟 Support Our Journey & Get Involved✅ GOFUNDME- http://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-diet-documentary✅ Watch our Trailer: https://healinghumanity.movie/teaser/✅ Join an Event: https://healinghumanity.movie/events/✅ Exclusive Group Membership: http://HealingHumanity.life Get HALF OFF your first month with code HH24✅ Join us at HackYourHealth- https://hackyourhealth.com/. Get $100 off- use code:HHLIFE the code will apply a $100 discount to the 3Day Core Access Pass.🛒 Favorite Products & Merch✅ My Favorite Carnivore Products (Amazon List):https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KEV1PZ1L0U10✅ Carnivore T-Shirts & Merch: http://healinghumanity.movie/merch/✅ Super Human Power Foods Activity Book: http://amzn.to/47qsZ7w✅ ButcherBox (FREE Steaks for a Year Offer): http://butcherbox.pxf.io/5gdLm9📲 Stay Connected✅ All About Kerry: http://linktr.ee/homesteadhow✅ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/homesteadhow1/✅ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/homesteadhow/✅ Podcast: http://tr.ee/ghpnV9OgpD✅ Newsletter (Free VIP Updates): http://news.healinghumanity.movie/✅ YouTube Membership (Exclusive Content): http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHXjZagCrWdnkkx1rlpuqVg/joinChapters0:00 Preview0:52 Meet Dr. Rob Cywes1:35 What does the liver actually do?2:29 The liver is immortal3:04 My hidden fatty liver diagnosis3:40 Is fatty liver a growing problem?5:06 Fatty liver in kids under five5:25 Why our livers are worse than 100 years ago6:47 Liver health, cholesterol and heart disease8:11 What changed in 19778:20 Healing Humanity is live8:58 The McGovern Commission and demonizing fat10:57 Do liver cleanses and detoxes work?13:47 How fast can a fatty liver heal?15:41 Fatty liver is really a sugar problem17:30 The 7 to 10 day liver shrinking diet19:00 Intermittent fasting and the liver’s ebb and flow20:10 Fruit, seasons and storing fat for winter21:16 Why sugar is so addictive22:28 Advice for a loved one with cancer22:50 How to work with Dr. Cywes🙏 WelcomeWelcome to HomesteadHow / Healing Humanity!Here I share life on my homestead and my journey exploring a proper human diet. From deep dives to everyday experiences, join me as we uncover the impact of this lifestyle. Subscribe to stay updated!⚠️ DisclaimerThis content is for educational purposes only, based on my personal journey with the Carnivore Diet. It is not medical advice. I am not a medical professional. Always consult a healthcare provider before making diet or health changes.How to watch Healing Humanity: https://healinghumanity.movie/watch
- I sat down with Dr. Eric Berg and asked him straight up: keto, carnivore, or vegan? Which one actually works, and why? We get into what he really thinks about carnivore, where keto fits, and why so many people struggle with plant based diets.
Healing Humanity, the documentary, is out October 23. Pre-order and watch: https://healinghumanity.movie/watch
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About Kerry Mann: Carnivore Saves Lives
Kerry Mann Jr of Healing Humanity talks with people who got their health back by eating meat. Real stories, real doctors, and what actually happened. New episodes from the HomeSteadHow interviews. How to Watch the film Healing Humanity? Go to https://healinghumanity.movie/watchPodcast website
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