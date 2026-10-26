Kerry Mann: Carnivore Saves Lives

A surgeon who's done more than 10,000 bariatric surgeries says your liver can shrink in 7 to 10 days, and the diet to do it is really simple. Dr. Robert Cywes, the Carb Addiction Doc, explains what a fatty liver actually is and exactly what he has his patients eat for those 7 to 10 days. Watch Today- Healing Humanity The Power of a Proper Human DIet, Streaming at home: https://healinghumanity.movie/watchThank you to Dr. Robert Cywes for sitting down with me. Go follow him:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrCywesCarbAddictionDocInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/carbaddictiondocFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/carbaddictiondoc/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@carbaddictiondocWebsite: https://www.obesityunderstood.comConsults (text, WhatsApp or call): +1 (561) 517-0642I am not a medical professional or a doctor. My sharing of personal experiences or insights should not be interpreted as medical advice. Talk to your own doctor before making changes.🌟 Support Our Journey & Get Involved✅ GOFUNDME- http://www.gofundme.com/f/carnivore-diet-documentary✅ Watch our Trailer: https://healinghumanity.movie/teaser/✅ Join an Event: https://healinghumanity.movie/events/✅ Exclusive Group Membership: http://HealingHumanity.life Get HALF OFF your first month with code HH24✅ Join us at HackYourHealth- https://hackyourhealth.com/. Get $100 off- use code:HHLIFE the code will apply a $100 discount to the 3Day Core Access Pass.🛒 Favorite Products & Merch✅ My Favorite Carnivore Products (Amazon List):https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1KEV1PZ1L0U10✅ Carnivore T-Shirts & Merch: http://healinghumanity.movie/merch/✅ Super Human Power Foods Activity Book: http://amzn.to/47qsZ7w✅ ButcherBox (FREE Steaks for a Year Offer): http://butcherbox.pxf.io/5gdLm9📲 Stay Connected✅ All About Kerry: http://linktr.ee/homesteadhow✅ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/homesteadhow1/✅ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/homesteadhow/✅ Podcast: http://tr.ee/ghpnV9OgpD✅ Newsletter (Free VIP Updates): http://news.healinghumanity.movie/✅ YouTube Membership (Exclusive Content): http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHXjZagCrWdnkkx1rlpuqVg/joinChapters0:00 Preview0:52 Meet Dr. Rob Cywes1:35 What does the liver actually do?2:29 The liver is immortal3:04 My hidden fatty liver diagnosis3:40 Is fatty liver a growing problem?5:06 Fatty liver in kids under five5:25 Why our livers are worse than 100 years ago6:47 Liver health, cholesterol and heart disease8:11 What changed in 19778:20 Healing Humanity is live8:58 The McGovern Commission and demonizing fat10:57 Do liver cleanses and detoxes work?13:47 How fast can a fatty liver heal?15:41 Fatty liver is really a sugar problem17:30 The 7 to 10 day liver shrinking diet19:00 Intermittent fasting and the liver’s ebb and flow20:10 Fruit, seasons and storing fat for winter21:16 Why sugar is so addictive22:28 Advice for a loved one with cancer22:50 How to work with Dr. Cywes🙏 WelcomeWelcome to HomesteadHow / Healing Humanity!Here I share life on my homestead and my journey exploring a proper human diet. From deep dives to everyday experiences, join me as we uncover the impact of this lifestyle. Subscribe to stay updated!⚠️ DisclaimerThis content is for educational purposes only, based on my personal journey with the Carnivore Diet. It is not medical advice. I am not a medical professional. Always consult a healthcare provider before making diet or health changes.How to watch Healing Humanity: https://healinghumanity.movie/watch