This episode is different. It isn't polished or structured. It's real.



Life can feel heavy and beautiful at the same time. In this episode I share what it looks like to hold both, grief and hope, pressure and purpose, and how to keep showing up when your heart feels full and tired all at once.



If you lead people, run a business, or care for a family while carrying something heavy, this one is for you. You don't have to choose between strength and softness. You are allowed to hold both.



Your next step: if you're carrying a lot right now, you don't have to carry it alone. Come sit with us at drop in group coaching on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Five seats each, and you can come as often as you need.

https://www.thrivingbynature.com/special-offer



Chapters

00:00 Showing up real instead of perfect

00:30 When life feels heavy and overwhelming

01:10 Watching someone you love struggle and holding hope

01:50 Grief, loss, and the weight of real life

02:30 Why we think we can only feel one emotion at a time

03:00 Holding grief and gratitude at the same time

03:40 Hope in the middle of hardship

04:15 Being present in loss

04:45 The urge to stay busy instead of feeling

05:10 Simplifying when everything feels like too much

05:45 Letting go of perfection and just showing up

06:10 What "happiness is a choice" really means

06:45 How to keep going when your heart feels heavy

07:15 Holding strength and softness

07:40 Closing thoughts



Connect with me

Website: https://www.thrivingbynature.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thriving_by_nature_coaching

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bethany-stone-mindset-coach



Thriving by Nature is part of the PodFather Network.