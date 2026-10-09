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33 episodes
- This episode is different. It isn't polished or structured. It's real.
Life can feel heavy and beautiful at the same time. In this episode I share what it looks like to hold both, grief and hope, pressure and purpose, and how to keep showing up when your heart feels full and tired all at once.
If you lead people, run a business, or care for a family while carrying something heavy, this one is for you. You don't have to choose between strength and softness. You are allowed to hold both.
Your next step: if you're carrying a lot right now, you don't have to carry it alone. Come sit with us at drop in group coaching on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Five seats each, and you can come as often as you need.
https://www.thrivingbynature.com/special-offer
Chapters
00:00 Showing up real instead of perfect
00:30 When life feels heavy and overwhelming
01:10 Watching someone you love struggle and holding hope
01:50 Grief, loss, and the weight of real life
02:30 Why we think we can only feel one emotion at a time
03:00 Holding grief and gratitude at the same time
03:40 Hope in the middle of hardship
04:15 Being present in loss
04:45 The urge to stay busy instead of feeling
05:10 Simplifying when everything feels like too much
05:45 Letting go of perfection and just showing up
06:10 What "happiness is a choice" really means
06:45 How to keep going when your heart feels heavy
07:15 Holding strength and softness
07:40 Closing thoughts
Connect with me
Website: https://www.thrivingbynature.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thriving_by_nature_coaching
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bethany-stone-mindset-coach
Thriving by Nature is part of the PodFather Network.
- You cannot expect a seed to grow in soil that has not been prepared, and neither can you. In this episode, I share what 20 years as a Montessori educator taught me about the power of a prepared environment, plus the research behind why your space shapes your choices, your stress, and your health more than you realize.
We talk about the kitchen, the cake, the clutter, and the science of choice architecture, and I give you three practical steps to prepare your own soil this week.
Want to go deeper? The Five Domains Business Reset is open for early access now at www.thrivingbynature.com/prelaunch
Coming Home to Yourself: What Happens When You Stop Living for Everyone Else’s Approval06/02/2026 | 23 mins.Have you ever felt lost even when life looks good on the outside? In this episode, we talk about what happens when you spend your life chasing approval instead of living in alignment with who you actually are.
I share the story of a woman who built her entire sense of worth on gold stars and praise, and what happened when the world stopped giving them to her. We dig into the science of intrinsic versus extrinsic motivation, why high achievers are especially vulnerable to the shiny object trap, and three practical steps to start making decisions from the inside out.
If you have been feeling scattered, disconnected, or like something is just off, this one is for you.
Want to go deeper? Early access to the Five Domains Business Reset is closing soon. Grab your spot at thrivingbynature.com/prelaunch
- Bethany explores ageism, multi-generational living, and the powerful wisdom that comes from staying connected to our elders. Through personal stories from her classroom and family life, she reflects on how intergenerational relationships foster compassion, emotional well-being, and a deeper sense of belonging.Connect with Bethany Here
- In this episode of Thriving by Nature, I’m sharing a personal story about what happened when I pushed my body too far through a season of weddings, travel, business, dance, fitness, family, and nonstop responsibility.
This episode is about physical self-care, but not in the fluffy way. We are talking about what overextension really costs your immune system, your emotions, your clarity, your energy, and your ability to show up fully for the people and work you love.
If you have been running on empty, ignoring the signs, or telling yourself “just one more thing,” this episode is your reminder to listen earlier. Your body is always communicating, and learning to honor it is not weakness. It is wisdom, leadership, and self-respect.
If this episode spoke to you, I would love to invite you to take the next step.
Go to https://www.thrivingbynature.com/ or book your free Leadership Clarity Call. This is a chance for us to look at where you are feeling stretched, stuck, overwhelmed, or out of alignment, and begin identifying the small shifts that could help you lead your life, your business, and your responsibilities with more clarity and peace.
You do not have to keep running on empty. Your body, your mind, your relationships, and your purpose are worth protecting.
And if this episode helped you, share it with someone you love who has been carrying too much for too long.
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About Thriving by Nature
Thriving by Nature is a podcast for people who are growing, leading, and carrying a lot, and want to do it without burnout. Hosted by Bethany Stone, a mindset and life skills coach with a Montessori-informed approach, this show explores emotional awareness, self-care as a skill, and sustainable personal growth through real life stories and practical insights. Website: https://www.thrivingbynature.com Drop-In Group Coaching: https://www.thrivingbynature.com/special-offerPodcast website
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