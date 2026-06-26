In this exclusive 5-part mini-series on the Podfather Podcast, we sit down with David Goldberg, CEO of Edge Studio in New York City. David has worked with over 10,000 speakers, including CEOs, politicians, and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Michael J. Fox. This series is a deep dive into the technical and psychological elements that make a podcast sound professional, build trust, and keep listeners engaged.











📝 Part 1: The Foundation of Sound Quality



Intro: Why does sound quality matter more than content in the first three seconds? David Goldberg shares his journey from a musician and drug-free studio owner to a voiceover industry leader. We explore the "Low Budget Ad" analogy and why your first impression is decided in a fraction of a second.



Timestamps:



0:00 Welcome & Introduction to David Goldberg



2:44 David's Musical Roots: From piano prodigy to off-Broadway



4:32 The 4-Track Cassette: How David started recording and overdubbing



7:12 The Transition to Voiceover: Why a drug-free studio changed everything



9:38 The Importance of Sound Quality: Why listeners tune out in 3 seconds



10:54 The Low Budget Ad Analogy: How production value impacts credibility



12:24 The Fraction of a Second: How first impressions build trust



15:21 Choosing the Right Microphone: The car analogy for audio gear



18:06 David's Home Setup: Recording in a cement basement with foam



20:00 The AT2020: Why a $100 mic can sound like $3,000 in the right room











📝 Part 2: Acoustics and Environment



Intro: You can have a $5,000 microphone, but if your room sounds like a bathroom, you've wasted your money. David explains the critical role of acoustics, how to "de-echo" a room on a budget, and why your guest's environment is just as important as yours.



Timestamps:



22:15 The Room vs. The Mic: Why acoustics are 80% of the battle



24:30 Dealing with Echo: Using blankets, foam, and "cushy chairs"



26:45 The Guest's Setup: How to train your guests to sound professional



29:36 Adobe Enhance & AI: Can technology really fix a "crappy laptop" recording?



32:00 Lapel Microphones: The pros and cons of clip-on mics for guests



34:28 The "Mouth Click" Problem: Why voice recording is less forgiving than music











📝 Part 3: Visual Presence and Lighting



Intro: If you're on video, you are being judged by more than just your voice. David breaks down the "Triangle of Lighting," the importance of camera angles (no more looking up noses!), and why a cluttered background erodes your professional image.



Timestamps:



35:13 Video Quality: Why looking good is as important as sounding good



36:12 Camera Angles: The "Eyebrow Height" rule for lenses



37:08 Background Clutter: How your environment impacts your perceived organization



38:42 Managing Light: Dealing with windows, glares, and black felt hacks



40:26 The Ring Light Setup: Creating the perfect triangle of light



41:48 The Glasses Glare: Is there a real solution for reflections?











📝 Part 4: The Art of Speaking for Podcasts



Intro: Speaking on a podcast is different from speaking on a stage. David discusses the "Intimacy of the Ear," managing filler words, and how to use pacing and spacing to keep your audience hanging on every word.



Timestamps:



44:34 The Intimacy of the Ear: Why you're talking directly into someone's head



46:12 Filler Words: How to minimize "um" and "uh" without sounding robotic



48:22 Pacing and Spacing: Using silence as a tool for engagement



50:45 Intonation: Avoiding the "monotone trap" in long-form interviews



52:30 Body Language on Camera: Conveying confidence through visual presence











📝 Part 5: Setting Up Your Guests for Success



Intro: Your podcast is only as strong as your weakest guest. In the series finale, David shares his secrets for "training" guests, ensuring they don't ruin your audio, and how to make sure they enhance your show rather than weaken it.



Timestamps:



55:09 The "Weak Guest" Risk: How a bad guest can sink your episode



57:22 Pre-Interview Coaching: Setting expectations for sound and behavior



59:15 The "Gift" Strategy: Shipping inexpensive mics to high-value guests



61:42 Final Advice: Why there's no excuse for not doing it right



65:43 Where to Find David: Edge Studio and the "Daily Stand"



66:32 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the PodFather Network











🔗 Where to Find David Goldberg



•Website: EdgeStudio.com



•Email: David@EdgeStudio.com (Reference this podcast for a responsive reply!)



•Location: Times Square, NYC



🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)



•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://podfather.me/e/david-goldberg-series/



•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network



•Website: RoyCoughlan.com



•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.



•Virtual Assistants: VA.world



•Communities: BrainGym.fitness



•Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members: https://connectedleaders.academy/











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