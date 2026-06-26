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70 episodes
#71 Be a Standout Podcast Guest: David Goldberg's Masterclass on Professional Presence (Part 5)06/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Being a great podcast guest is a unique skill that can dramatically boost your career—or erode your professional image if done poorly. In the final part of our series, David Goldberg, founder of Edge Studio, shares a masterclass on how to be a standout guest. We explore the importance of prosody, vocal etiquette, and virtual presence, ensuring you show up prepared, confident, and memorable. David and Roy discuss practical tips for handling technical glitches with grace, the power of a 10-second elevator pitch, and why you should never "wing it" when it comes to your audio quality. Whether you're looking to share your passion or boost your resume, these final lessons will ensure you're the guest every host wants to invite back.
⏱️ Accurate YouTube Chapters & Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to David Goldberg
1:11 Why Be a Guest? Fun, passion, and career boosting
1:41 The Risk of Poor Guesting: How it can erode your professional image
2:23 Preparation: Why looking at notes is better than forgetting points
3:41 Banter and Connection: The importance of host-guest chemistry
4:33 Prosody for Guests: Staying in your natural pitch and tailoring your tone
6:56 International Audiences: Cleaning up enunciation and avoiding local slang
7:00 Volume and Headphones: Why you should never scream at your audience
7:50 Pacing and Spacing: Lessening your words and leaving room for the listener
26:00 Handling Glitches: Staying calm and reacting without panic
28:00 Vocal Etiquette: Giving the host space and avoiding interruptions
29:00 The 10-Second Elevator Pitch: Being prepared to explain who you are
31:00 Listening to Previous Episodes: Researching the host's style and theme
32:00 Slowing Down Keywords: Ensuring your name and business are heard
33:00 Admitting You Don't Know: Admitting it with confidence vs. waffling
35:00 Virtual Presence: Testing quality a week before and an hour before
37:00 The 25% Credibility Hit: Why audio quality is non-negotiable
39:00 Acoustic Treatment: The 80% rule and practical "pillow fort" tips
41:00 Microphone Choice: Investing in a decent USB mic for professional sound
64:00 Avoiding Filler Words: Cutting out "um," "ah," "you know," and "like"
65:00 Responding with "So": Why you should avoid starting answers with "so"
66:00 Positive Reaffirmation: Avoiding annoying "yeah, yeah, yeah" interruptions
67:36 Where to Find David: Edge Studio and final contact details
68:25 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the PodFather Network
68:42 End of Episode
🔗 Where to Find David Goldberg
•Email: david@edgestudio.com
•Website: EdgeStudio.com
•Services: Voiceover recording, directing, and communication coaching.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://awakeningpodcasts.podbean.com/
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
•Brain Upgrade: BrainUpgrade.org
#DavidGoldberg #PodFather #PodcastGuest #GuestingTips #ProfessionalPresence #VocalEtiquette #PublicSpeaking #CareerBoost #AudioQuality #ElevatorPitch #EdgeStudio #RoyCoughlan #PodcastSuccess #CommunicationSkills #StandoutGuest
#70 Don't Let Your Guests Ruin Your Show: David Goldberg's 8-Step Guide (Part 4)06/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.You put immense effort into your podcast—marketing, sponsors, and refining your own voice—but what happens when a high-profile guest sounds terrible? In Part 4 of our series, David Goldberg, founder of Edge Studio, shares his essential 8-step guide to ensuring your guests elevate, rather than weaken, your show. We explore the critical impact of first impressions and why guest preparation is non-negotiable for maintaining professionalism and authority. David provides practical, low-cost solutions for acoustic treatment—from "pillow forts" to the "80% rule"—and breaks down the pros and cons of different microphone types. Learn how to guide your guests to sound as good as you do and keep your audience engaged from the very first word.
⏱️ Accurate YouTube Chapters & Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to David Goldberg
1:14 The Risk of Poor Guest Quality: Don't let a guest ruin your show
2:12 First Impressions: Why the first word your guest speaks is critical
3:02 The Power Dynamic: Why talk show hosts sit higher than their guests
4:02 Preparation Timeline: The two-week and one-hour rules
4:30 The 8-Step Checklist: Sound Quality vs. Speech Patterns
5:53 Acoustics: Understanding reverb and the "ping-pong" flutter echo
7:46 Flutter Echoes and Reverberation: Why hard surfaces are the enemy
10:08 Acoustic Treatment: Thick carpeting, foam squares, and the 80% rule
11:28 The Blanket Trick: Using sleeping bags and moving blankets for the ceiling
13:00 Creating a "Pillow Fort": Practical tips for recording while traveling
15:00 The Table Surface: Using thick towels to stop sound reflections
16:00 Microphone Types: Why expensive isn't always better
17:00 Shotgun Microphones: Directional focus and the risk of guest movement
71:14 Don't Wing It: The importance of listening on high-quality earphones
71:58 Where to Find David: Edge Studio and email contact
72:31 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the PodFather Network
72:54 End of Episode
🔗 Where to Find David Goldberg
•Email: david@edgestudio.com
•Website: EdgeStudio.com
•Services: Voiceover recording, directing, and communication coaching.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://awakeningpodcasts.podbean.com/
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
•Brain Upgrade: BrainUpgrade.org
#DavidGoldberg #PodFather #GuestPreparation #SoundQuality #Acoustics #MicrophoneTips #Podcasting101 #ProfessionalSound #VocalPatterns #EdgeStudio #RoyCoughlan #PodcastProduction #GuestSuccess #AudioEngineering #Engagement
#69 Prosody: The One Word Every Podcaster Needs to Know with David Goldberg (Part 3)06/21/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Why do some podcasters instantly connect with their audience while others struggle to keep listeners engaged? The answer lies in one word: Prosody. In Part 3 of our series with David Goldberg, founder of Edge Studio, we dive deep into the "how" of human communication. David explains that it’s not just what you say, but how you say it—your pitch, tempo, tone, and rhythm—that makes all the difference. We explore why this essential skill is rarely taught in schools and how you can harness your natural pitch to mask nervousness and project confidence. Whether you're a seasoned host or just starting out, David’s insights on effective vocal patterns will dramatically elevate your podcast presence.
⏱️ Accurate YouTube Chapters & Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to David Goldberg
0:57 Prosody: The one word that defines how you say your words
1:36 What is Prosody? Inflection, intonation, pitch, and rhythm
2:12 The Education Gap: Why prosody isn't taught in grade school
3:24 The Fear of Public Speaking: How a lack of training leads to humiliation
5:54 Communication Skills: The key to success in corporations and colleges
6:52 The Search for Synonyms: Why "speaking patterns" doesn't cover it all
7:51 Prosody for Podcasters: Breaking down the seven categories
9:52 Pitch: The musical note of your voice and its role in engagement
11:28 Masking Nerves: How lowering your pitch increases credibility
13:00 Finding Your Natural Pitch: The humming and meditation techniques
15:00 Pitch Range Exercises: Moving from monotone to engaging
18:00 Tempo: The speed of your words and the importance of clarity
21:00 Handling Single-Syllable Words: Ensuring your audience can decipher the message
23:00 Tone and Volume: Tailoring your voice to the topic and audience
25:30 Pacing and Spacing: The rhythm of your delivery
26:50 Variety: Keeping the listener engaged through vocal shifts
74:11 Final Advice: Loosening up and having fun with your performance
74:52 Where to Find David: Edge Studio and coaching services
76:31 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the PodFather Network
76:53 End of Episode
🔗 Where to Find David Goldberg
•Email: david@edgestudio.com
•Website: EdgeStudio.com
•Services: Voiceover recording, directing, and communication coaching.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://awakeningpodcasts.podbean.com/
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
•Brain Upgrade: BrainUpgrade.org
#DavidGoldberg #PodFather #Prosody #VocalPatterns #PublicSpeaking #CommunicationSkills #Voiceover #PodcastingTips #AuthenticVoice #PitchAndTempo #EdgeStudio #RoyCoughlan #SpeakerCoaching #VocalEngagement #PodcastGrowth
#68 Strategic Words: 7 Categories to Command Authority and Build Trust with David Goldberg (Part 2)06/14/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Did you know that your audience decides whether to trust you, like you, or do business with you in just a quarter of a second? In Part 2 of our exclusive 5-part series with David Goldberg, CEO of Edge Studio, we dive deep into the "Strategic Words" that define your professional presence. David reveals the seven critical categories of wording that can either elevate your authority or quietly sabotage your message. From the psychological trap of "hedge words" to the simple shift from "but" to "and," this episode is a masterclass in intentional communication. Whether you are a podcaster, a business leader, or a public speaker, David’s insights will help you ensure that your first impression isn't just good—it's unforgettable.
⏱️ Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to David Goldberg
1:26 The Power of the First Impression: Why a quarter of a second matters
3:15 The Science of Swift Decisions: From grocery aisles to podcasting
4:50 Introducing the 7 Categories of Strategic Wording
7:56 Category 1: Being Interactive — The right and wrong way to ask questions
9:22 The "Show-Off" Trap: Why you shouldn't ask questions your audience can't answer
12:41 Visual Presence: Camera angles, hand positions, and the "fingertip" mistake
14:35 Category 2: Avoiding Hedge Words — "Probably," "Maybe," and "I think"
16:13 Strengthening Your Message: Replacing "I think" with "I believe" or "I know"
25:57 Category 3: Avoiding the Word "But" — How it negates everything you said before
27:11 The "And" Solution: Maintaining positive momentum in conversation
29:03 Category 4: Positive First Word Responses — Using "Exactly," "Absolutely," and "Yes"
30:14 Category 5: Avoiding Interrupting Yourself — Staying on track and finishing your thoughts
36:31 Category 6: Avoiding Filler Words — The "Um," "Ah," and "Like" habit
43:26 Category 7: Organizing Your Content — The importance of a clear roadmap
55:56 The "Fine" Example: How prosody (tone) changes the meaning of words
68:48 How to Connect with David: EdgeStudio.com and the "Roy's Shows Rock" subject line
69:22 Looking Ahead: Preview of Session 3
69:51 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the PodFather Network
🔗 Where to Find David Goldberg
•Website: EdgeStudio.com
•Email: David@EdgeStudio.com (Mention "Roy's shows rock" in the subject line for a responsive reply!)
•Location: Times Square, NYC
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://podfather.me/e/david-goldberg-strategic-words-part-2/
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Communities: BrainGym.fitness
•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
#Podcasting #DavidGoldberg #EdgeStudio #StrategicWords #FirstImpressions #CommunicationSkills #PublicSpeaking #AudioQuality #ProfessionalDevelopment #LeadershipCommunication #RoyCoughlan #PodFather #ContentCreation #VoiceoverTraining #BusinessCommunication
- In this exclusive 5-part mini-series on the Podfather Podcast, we sit down with David Goldberg, CEO of Edge Studio in New York City. David has worked with over 10,000 speakers, including CEOs, politicians, and celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Michael J. Fox. This series is a deep dive into the technical and psychological elements that make a podcast sound professional, build trust, and keep listeners engaged.
📝 Part 1: The Foundation of Sound Quality
Intro: Why does sound quality matter more than content in the first three seconds? David Goldberg shares his journey from a musician and drug-free studio owner to a voiceover industry leader. We explore the "Low Budget Ad" analogy and why your first impression is decided in a fraction of a second.
Timestamps:
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to David Goldberg
2:44 David's Musical Roots: From piano prodigy to off-Broadway
4:32 The 4-Track Cassette: How David started recording and overdubbing
7:12 The Transition to Voiceover: Why a drug-free studio changed everything
9:38 The Importance of Sound Quality: Why listeners tune out in 3 seconds
10:54 The Low Budget Ad Analogy: How production value impacts credibility
12:24 The Fraction of a Second: How first impressions build trust
15:21 Choosing the Right Microphone: The car analogy for audio gear
18:06 David's Home Setup: Recording in a cement basement with foam
20:00 The AT2020: Why a $100 mic can sound like $3,000 in the right room
📝 Part 2: Acoustics and Environment
Intro: You can have a $5,000 microphone, but if your room sounds like a bathroom, you've wasted your money. David explains the critical role of acoustics, how to "de-echo" a room on a budget, and why your guest's environment is just as important as yours.
Timestamps:
22:15 The Room vs. The Mic: Why acoustics are 80% of the battle
24:30 Dealing with Echo: Using blankets, foam, and "cushy chairs"
26:45 The Guest's Setup: How to train your guests to sound professional
29:36 Adobe Enhance & AI: Can technology really fix a "crappy laptop" recording?
32:00 Lapel Microphones: The pros and cons of clip-on mics for guests
34:28 The "Mouth Click" Problem: Why voice recording is less forgiving than music
📝 Part 3: Visual Presence and Lighting
Intro: If you're on video, you are being judged by more than just your voice. David breaks down the "Triangle of Lighting," the importance of camera angles (no more looking up noses!), and why a cluttered background erodes your professional image.
Timestamps:
35:13 Video Quality: Why looking good is as important as sounding good
36:12 Camera Angles: The "Eyebrow Height" rule for lenses
37:08 Background Clutter: How your environment impacts your perceived organization
38:42 Managing Light: Dealing with windows, glares, and black felt hacks
40:26 The Ring Light Setup: Creating the perfect triangle of light
41:48 The Glasses Glare: Is there a real solution for reflections?
📝 Part 4: The Art of Speaking for Podcasts
Intro: Speaking on a podcast is different from speaking on a stage. David discusses the "Intimacy of the Ear," managing filler words, and how to use pacing and spacing to keep your audience hanging on every word.
Timestamps:
44:34 The Intimacy of the Ear: Why you're talking directly into someone's head
46:12 Filler Words: How to minimize "um" and "uh" without sounding robotic
48:22 Pacing and Spacing: Using silence as a tool for engagement
50:45 Intonation: Avoiding the "monotone trap" in long-form interviews
52:30 Body Language on Camera: Conveying confidence through visual presence
📝 Part 5: Setting Up Your Guests for Success
Intro: Your podcast is only as strong as your weakest guest. In the series finale, David shares his secrets for "training" guests, ensuring they don't ruin your audio, and how to make sure they enhance your show rather than weaken it.
Timestamps:
55:09 The "Weak Guest" Risk: How a bad guest can sink your episode
57:22 Pre-Interview Coaching: Setting expectations for sound and behavior
59:15 The "Gift" Strategy: Shipping inexpensive mics to high-value guests
61:42 Final Advice: Why there's no excuse for not doing it right
65:43 Where to Find David: Edge Studio and the "Daily Stand"
66:32 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the PodFather Network
🔗 Where to Find David Goldberg
•Website: EdgeStudio.com
•Email: David@EdgeStudio.com (Reference this podcast for a responsive reply!)
•Location: Times Square, NYC
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://podfather.me/e/david-goldberg-series/
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Communities: BrainGym.fitness
•Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members: https://connectedleaders.academy/
#Podcasting #DavidGoldberg #EdgeStudio #SoundQuality #Voiceover #PodcastTips #AudioEngineering #PublicSpeaking #FirstImpressions #DigitalMarketing #RoyCoughlan #PodFather #SpeakingSkills #ContentCreation #Entrepreneurship
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About PodFather
The Podfather Podcast is your go-to resource for starting, growing, and sustaining a podcast that actually gets results. Hosted by Roy Coughlan — Business Podcast Coach and the man behind 9 podcasts, five of which have reached the global top 0.5% and one the top 1% — this show is built on real experience, not theory. Roy's shows chart daily in 20+ countries and have hit No.1 in over 20 countries worldwide. Each episode is packed with practical, usable tips from Roy and fellow podcasters sharing their secret sauce — the strategies, systems, and lessons that keep shows growing and hosts in the game. Whether you are just starting out or ready to move to the next level, this is the show for you. 🎙️ Start or grow your podcast: https://roycoughlan.com/ 👥 Join the Podfather community: skool.com/podfather/aboutPodcast website
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