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271 episodes
- What if your pet's symptoms weren't problems to eliminate, but messages to decode? In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Jeff Feinman, a veterinarian, molecular biologist, and homeopath with over 40 years of experience. Dr. Jeff shares his profound journey from a 35-year personal health mystery to becoming a pioneer in holistic pet care. We explore the "invisible connection" between human energy and animal health, the true significance of symptoms, and how to build resilience in our pets through nutrition and emotional balance. From rethinking annual vaccines to understanding the impact of processed food, Dr. Jeff provides a roadmap for pet parents to move beyond traditional medicine and embrace a path of cellular joy and quantum healing.
⏱️ Accurate YouTube Chapters & Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to Dr. Jeff Feinman
1:15 Dr. Jeff's 51-Year Health Journey: Scary neurological symptoms in 1975
2:23 Disconnecting Symptoms from Happiness: A 35-year diagnostic mystery
3:00 Neurological Attacks: When the brain and muscles stop communicating
4:12 Molecular Biology: How personal illness led to a career in science
5:00 Non-Judgmental Companions: Lessons from Houdini the hamster
6:00 The Tradesperson Trap: Why traditional vet school ignores the whole picture
7:29 The Invisible Essentials: Love, calm, and joy in veterinary medicine
8:45 The Mirror Effect: How aggressive owners replicate in aggressive pets
9:30 Energetic Paradigms: Why energy is the source of all life
10:13 Sensitivity: How animals pick up on human thoughts and emotions
10:53 The Truth About Microchips: Energy fields and susceptibility
12:45 Processed Food and Cancer: The hidden toxins in commercial pet diets
13:04 Understanding "Ash": What commercial food labels really mean
14:45 Rethinking Vaccines: Immune balance vs. annual jabbing
16:00 The Law of Rabies: Navigating legal requirements vs. health
18:00 Significance of Symptoms (SOS): Viewing symptoms as clues, not problems
20:00 Building Resilience: Lowering susceptibility through holistic actions
22:00 Navigating Boarding and Vaccines: The power of blood titers and releases
24:00 Homeopathy and Allergies: Dr. Jeff's personal healing journey
26:00 The BEAM Blueprint: A new framework for pet wellness
45:54 Eckhart Tolle and Awakening: Connecting veterinary science with consciousness
47:34 The Decline of Pet Longevity: Why dogs and cats are dying younger
48:42 Lifespan vs. Healthspan: The 15-year gap in modern health
51:56 Where to Find Dr. Jeff: Holistic Actions and the Path to Pet Wellness
53:14 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the Meditation Podcast Network
53:57 End of Episode
🔗 Where to Find Dr. Jeff Feinman
•Website: HolisticActions.com
•Book: Path to Pet Wellness
•Free Course: Access the "101 Course" for basics on feeding and exercise.
•Mentoring: Learn about the VIP mentoring membership for direct guidance.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Meditation Podcast: meditationpodcast.org
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
•Brain Upgrade: BrainUpgrade.org
#DrJeffFeinman #MeditationPodcast #PetWellness #HolisticVet #AnimalConsciousness #EnergyHealing #PetNutrition #Homeopathy #Resilience #PetHealth #RoyCoughlan #HolisticActions #QuantumHealing #AnimalTeachers #PetCareTips
#313 Beyond the Masquerade - Tom Snow on Navigating Spiritual Deception and Finding True Peace06/12/2026 | 1h 18 mins.What if the most dangerous spiritual practice isn't the one that looks dark and dangerous, but the one that looks peaceful, loving, and full of life? In this profound episode of the Meditation Podcast, we sit down with Tom Snow, a man who has spent 56 years navigating the complex intersections of faith, healing, and spiritual deception. From a terminal liver cancer diagnosis at age 16 to hearing the audible voice of God and witnessing a miraculous healing that defied medical science, Tom’s story is one of radical transformation. We dive deep into the "greatest masquerade" in spiritual history, the difference between religious legalism and a true relationship with the Divine, and how to distinguish the "still small voice" from the many deceptive whispers in the spiritual realm. Whether you are seeking healing, clarity, or a deeper connection to your own sovereignty, Tom’s insights offer a roadmap for finding the peace that truly passes understanding.
⏱️ Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to Tom Snow
1:16 Tom's Story: A terminal liver cancer diagnosis at age 16
2:02 The Weight of Guilt: Believing he caused his mother's cancer
3:15 Visions of Eternity: Seeing life continue without him
4:00 The Audible Voice of God: "I love you" and a promise for the future
5:10 A Brother's Transformation: The gospel message after an LSD trip
6:24 The Chopper and the Hell's Angels: A radical turn toward darkness
8:16 The Grand Canyon Plan: A 16-year-old's plan for revenge and suicide
9:53 The Bubbling Up: Feeling the presence of God for the first time
11:41 The Miraculous Healing: A football-sized tumor melts in 24 hours
13:22 56 Years of Walking: Moving beyond organized religion and denominations
14:35 The Occult's PR Team: Why deception often looks like light
16:13 The "Checkmate the Matrix" Event: Finding solutions in community
25:57 The Names of the Disciples: Roman influence and Hebrew roots
27:11 Neither Jew nor Greek: Spiritual equality in the anointing
29:03 The Denomination Trap: Why 47,000 splits don't equal one bride
30:14 Hollywood vs. Reality: Debunking myths about demons and holy water
36:31 The Peace that Passes Understanding: The ultimate proof of God's presence
43:26 The Asbestos Connection: The tragic story behind Tom's mother's cancer
45:56 The Guilt of the World: Why Tom initially refused to seek help
58:26 The "PayPal" Achievement: How people are bilked for spiritual milestones
60:45 Psychedelics and Ayahuasca: Seeing connections vs. financial exploitation
61:42 Distinguishing the Voices: How to hear the true and living God
65:21 Don't Let Him Win: A powerful prayer for those facing suicidal thoughts
68:42 Nature's Golden Fire: Tom's mission to provide salt-free, sugar-free food
71:31 The 280 Million Americans: Why healthy food is a life-and-death issue
72:40 Where to Find Tom: JustToBeClear.com and his books
73:42 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the Meditation Podcast
🔗 Where to Find Tom Snow
•Website: https://just2beclear.com/ (Learn more about Tom’s current and upcoming books)
•Substack: https://just2beclear1.substack.com (Blog posts and podcast appearances)
•"The Daily Stand" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DPNFRW3T
•"Set the Captives Free" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCJ2Z2LN
•"Set the Captives Free Too" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GK5GZ2W9
•Facebook: @just2beclear
•Instagram: @just2beclear1
•Healthy Foods Site: ngf.food
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://meditationpodcast.podbean.com/
•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Communities: BrainGym.fitness
•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
#MeditationPodcast #TomSnow #SpiritualAwakening #HealingMiracles #OvercomingCancer #FaithJourney #SpiritualDeception #PeaceOfMind #Sovereignty #MentalHealthSupport #NatureGoldenFire #HealthyLiving #LegacyPlanning #RoyCoughlan #SetTheCaptivesFree #SpiritualGrowth
#312 Inner Peace & Digital Legacy: Dan Beech on Archively and Calming the Chaos of Estate Planning06/06/2026 | 48 mins.In a world filled with uncertainty, finding peace of mind often begins with thoughtful preparation. On this episode of the Meditation Podcast, we sit down with Dan Beech, a visionary wealth manager and founder of Archively. Dan introduces us to a groundbreaking, patent-pending platform that leverages dual-blockchain technology and NFT hashing to safeguard your essential documents—from medical directives to wills—making them encrypted, unalterable, and instantly accessible to those you trust. We explore how Archively alleviates the stress and anxiety associated with traditional estate planning, offering a path to serenity by ensuring your legacy is protected and your loved ones are cared for, even in times of crisis. Discover how proactive planning can bring profound peace to your life and your family’s future.
Timestamps
0:00 Welcome & Introduction to Dan Beech 0:47 Dan's Career: From Real Estate to Wealth Management 1:35 The 2008 Crash: Losing a business and starting over 2:33 Transitioning to Wealth Management in Beverly Hills 3:03 "Simple Wealth": Insider secrets for high net worth investors 3:35 Introducing Archively: Solving the emergency document crisis 4:44 The 2007 Tech Trap: Why estate planning is stuck in the past 5:18 Blockchain vs. Evil Cousin Sally: Preventing document tampering 6:50 Secure 3 Technology: Encryption, Blockchain, and NFTs 8:50 Shamir's Secret Sharing: The "Secure 9" triple layer security 9:24 Real-World Applications: Medical directives and hospital emergencies 11:04 Emergency Access: How loved ones get access in a crisis 12:21 0% Downtime: The Blockchain mirror vs. AWS/Microsoft failures 14:37 16 Attorneys & 2 Years of Research: Building a trusted system 15:12 Sovereignty & Censorship: Why you can't trust Big Tech with your data 17:03 The Process: How to get your documents onto Archively 18:06 The Passport Story: Why digital backups are critical for travelers 20:00 Video & Audio Farewells: Solving the "grief" problem 37:35 Prepaying for the Future: Endowment funds and 30-year longevity 41:10 The "Geeky" Stuff: Cryptographic security and Shamir's sharing 45:14 Built by Feedback: Talking to 50 people to solve real problems 47:07 Where to Find Dan: Archively.com (Code: PODFATHER3) 47:37 Outro & Contact Details
🔗 Where to Find Dan Beech
Website: Archively.com
Special Offer: Use code PODFATHER3 for an early trial discount.
Book: Simple Wealth: Insider Secrets for a High Net Worth Wealth Management Firm
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://meditationpodcast.podbean.com/e/dan-beech-archively/ (Example link, please replace with actual episode link)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: RoyCoughlan.com
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: VA.world
Communities: BrainGym.fitness
Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
#MeditationPodcast #PeaceOfMind #EstatePlanning #Archively #DanBeech #DigitalLegacy #Mindfulness #StressReduction #GriefSupport #FamilyHarmony #SecureDocuments #Blockchain #WealthManagement #RoyCoughlan #PODFATHER3 #ConsciousLiving
#311 Know Thyself: Emily Atlantis Wolf on Intuition, Healing, and Dreaming Bigger05/31/2026 | 1h 13 mins.What if the key to your biggest dreams was simply knowing yourself? In this enlightening episode of the Meditation Podcast, we welcome back Emily Atlantis Wolf, a best-selling author, medical massage therapist, shamanic minister, and intuition teacher. Emily shares her profound insights into the connection between our physical bodies and our spiritual intuition. From a detailed breakdown of how our vertebrae heal to the "biology of belief" that allows us to imprint health onto our very cells, Emily provides a roadmap for anyone seeking to overcome chronic pain or emotional blocks. We explore the "Know Thyself" philosophy of the Temple of Apollo, the power of imagination as a muscle, and how to maintain a high vibration in a world filled with "doom and gloom." Whether you're an entrepreneur over 50 or someone on a journey of self-discovery, Emily’s wisdom will inspire you to dream bigger and believe in your own infinite power.
Timestamp
Topic Description
0:00
Welcome & Introduction to Emily Atlantis Wolf
0:47
Know Thyself: The philosophy of the Temple of Apollo
1:34
The Intuition Academy: Helping people dream bigger dreams
2:02
Roy's Accident: Fractured L1 vertebrae and the reality of medical care
2:46
The Linebackers of the Body: Understanding the lumbar vertebrae
4:03
Blood Prioritization: Why connective tissue takes longer to heal
6:12
The 4-6 Month Window: Normalizing the healing process for spinal injuries
8:06
Imprinting Health: How your cells listen to your thoughts
9:53
The Subconscious Garden: Why we must be careful with what we plant
11:13
Infinite Power: Building your "white castle" vs. "black castle"
12:19
"What Else is True?": Finding balance during challenging times
14:28
Rejecting Ideas: You don't have to accept outside validation
15:52
Cancer Prevention & Longevity: The power of turkey tail mushrooms
17:30
The Skip Analogy: Why we should value experiences over things
35:41
Spiritual Animals: Seeing the "crocodile" on the shoulder
37:08
The Two Brains: Lower faculties vs. higher celestial senses
39:20
Imagination as a Muscle: Practicing the art of dreaming
40:23
85 Pounds Down: Emily's personal weight loss and comfort journey
43:08
Shame vs. Harmony: Why you can't shame a body into health
45:56
Raising Your Vibration: Stepping away from the "doom and gloom"
48:22
"It's Okay to Glance, Just Don't Stare": Navigating the news
71:31
Upcoming Events: Breathwork in Cleveland, Dayton, and NYC
72:40
Women's Retreat to the UK & October Conference
73:42
Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the Meditation Podcast
🔗 Where to Find Emily Atlantis Wolf
•Website: AtlantisWolf.com
•Events: AtlantisWolf.com/events
•Program: The Intuition Academy (Next cohort starts July 8th)
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Podcasts: Awakening Podcast, Speaking Podcast, Meditation Podcast, Healing Podcast, Crypto Podcast, Brain Fitness Podcast.
Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
#MeditationPodcast #EmilyAtlantisWolf #IntuitionTeacher #KnowThyself #BiologyOfBelief #HealingJourney #SpinalHealth #ChronicPainRelief #ShamanicWisdom #Breathwork #MindsetMatters #PersonalGrowth #IntuitionAcademy #DreamBigger #RoyCoughlan #CLA
#310 The Power of Self-Care: Bethany Stone on Rebuilding Your Life from the Inside Out05/29/2026 | 58 mins.Are you living by design or by default? In this deeply moving episode of the Meditation Podcast, we sit down with Bethany Stone, a master mindset and life skills coach who helps high-achievers and survivors of trauma rebuild their lives with clarity and compassion. Drawing from her 20 years as a Montessori educator, Bethany reveals how the environments we create both internally and externally, shape our ability to think, feel, and grow. She shares her personal journey of healing from emotional abuse, the profound lessons she learned from her son’s health crisis, and her unique "hot takes" on mindset from the sauna. Whether you're struggling with burnout, navigating toxic relationships, or simply seeking a steadier sense of self, Bethany’s wisdom on emotional awareness and intentional living will provide the roadmap you need to thrive.
Timestamp
Topic Description
0:00
Welcome & Introduction to Bethany Stone
1:23
Skydiving & The 10-Second Rule: How to change any emotion instantly
4:00
Solo Jumps & Martial Arts: Roy's skydiving story
6:10
The Birds in the Office: A son's mission and finding a voice
6:44
The Montessori Journey: From ballroom dancing to early certification
9:01
The Emerging Curriculum: Meeting children where they are developmentally
10:45
Nurturing the Adult Soul: Applying Montessori principles to grown-ups
11:59
A Mother's Zealotry: Selling a school to care for a sick son
12:22
Mitochondrial Dysfunction: The health crisis that changed everything
13:40
The "Health Buffer": Why nutrition is medicine for the soul
14:40
"Be Grateful You Have a Cup": Life lessons from an 18-year-old son
15:50
The 4-Hour Day: Prioritizing what truly matters
36:08
Thriving by Nature: The philosophy behind Bethany's podcast
37:08
Mindset in the Sauna: The origin of "Hot Takes"
38:42
Purposeful Phone Use: Replacing "Doom Scrolling" with growth
40:53
Identifying Burnout: Warning signs and the justification trap
42:52
The Basement Analogy: Why you can't just "jump" out of burnout
43:40
Non-Negotiables: Building a foundation of self-care
46:19
Social Self-Care: Navigating toxic relationships and setting boundaries
47:28
Story vs. Fact: Separating perception from reality in relationships
49:26
Breaking Generational Cycles: Taking responsibility for your own healing
56:03
The 1% Better Rule: Direction, education, and finding your guide
57:05
Where to Find Bethany: ThrivingByNature.com and the free journal
58:13
Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and supporting the show
🔗 Where to Find Bethany Stone
•Website: ThrivingByNature.com (or BethanyStone.com)
•Podcast: Thriving by Nature
•YouTube: Thriving by Nature with Bethany Stone
•Free Resource: Download the beautiful PDF Journal on her website.
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
•Website: RoyCoughlan.com
•Virtual Assistants: VA.world
•Podcasts: Awakening Podcast, Speaking Podcast, Meditation Podcast, Healing Podcast, Crypto Podcast, Brain Fitness Podcast.
•Communities: BrainGym.fitness
Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
#MeditationPodcast #BethanyStone #MindsetCoach #SelfCare #EmotionalAwareness #IntentionalLiving #MontessoriMethod #OvercomingTrauma #BurnoutRecovery #PersonalResponsibility #ThrivingByNature #HealingJourney #MentalHealth #Mindfulness #PodcastInterview #RoyCoughlan
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About Meditation Podcast
Different types of Meditation and Breathwork so you can listen any time of the day. I have added meditations from 1 min to over 2 Hrs to cater for those starting their Meditation journey and experienced Meditators.I also interview some of the people that have kindly shared their Meditations and share their journey.Join my SKOOL PodFather Community https://www.skool.com/podfather/aboutAccording to Listennotes this Podcast is in the Top 0.5% of International Podcasts.Thank You to my Listeners.Podcast website
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