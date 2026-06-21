What if the most dangerous spiritual practice isn't the one that looks dark and dangerous, but the one that looks peaceful, loving, and full of life? In this profound episode of the Meditation Podcast, we sit down with Tom Snow, a man who has spent 56 years navigating the complex intersections of faith, healing, and spiritual deception. From a terminal liver cancer diagnosis at age 16 to hearing the audible voice of God and witnessing a miraculous healing that defied medical science, Tom’s story is one of radical transformation. We dive deep into the "greatest masquerade" in spiritual history, the difference between religious legalism and a true relationship with the Divine, and how to distinguish the "still small voice" from the many deceptive whispers in the spiritual realm. Whether you are seeking healing, clarity, or a deeper connection to your own sovereignty, Tom’s insights offer a roadmap for finding the peace that truly passes understanding.











⏱️ Timestamps



0:00 Welcome & Introduction to Tom Snow



1:16 Tom's Story: A terminal liver cancer diagnosis at age 16



2:02 The Weight of Guilt: Believing he caused his mother's cancer



3:15 Visions of Eternity: Seeing life continue without him



4:00 The Audible Voice of God: "I love you" and a promise for the future



5:10 A Brother's Transformation: The gospel message after an LSD trip



6:24 The Chopper and the Hell's Angels: A radical turn toward darkness



8:16 The Grand Canyon Plan: A 16-year-old's plan for revenge and suicide



9:53 The Bubbling Up: Feeling the presence of God for the first time



11:41 The Miraculous Healing: A football-sized tumor melts in 24 hours



13:22 56 Years of Walking: Moving beyond organized religion and denominations



14:35 The Occult's PR Team: Why deception often looks like light



16:13 The "Checkmate the Matrix" Event: Finding solutions in community



25:57 The Names of the Disciples: Roman influence and Hebrew roots



27:11 Neither Jew nor Greek: Spiritual equality in the anointing



29:03 The Denomination Trap: Why 47,000 splits don't equal one bride



30:14 Hollywood vs. Reality: Debunking myths about demons and holy water



36:31 The Peace that Passes Understanding: The ultimate proof of God's presence



43:26 The Asbestos Connection: The tragic story behind Tom's mother's cancer



45:56 The Guilt of the World: Why Tom initially refused to seek help



58:26 The "PayPal" Achievement: How people are bilked for spiritual milestones



60:45 Psychedelics and Ayahuasca: Seeing connections vs. financial exploitation



61:42 Distinguishing the Voices: How to hear the true and living God



65:21 Don't Let Him Win: A powerful prayer for those facing suicidal thoughts



68:42 Nature's Golden Fire: Tom's mission to provide salt-free, sugar-free food



71:31 The 280 Million Americans: Why healthy food is a life-and-death issue



72:40 Where to Find Tom: JustToBeClear.com and his books



73:42 Outro: RoyCoughlan.com and the Meditation Podcast











🔗 Where to Find Tom Snow



•Website: https://just2beclear.com/ (Learn more about Tom’s current and upcoming books)



•Substack: https://just2beclear1.substack.com (Blog posts and podcast appearances)



•"The Daily Stand" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DPNFRW3T



•"Set the Captives Free" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCJ2Z2LN



•"Set the Captives Free Too" on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GK5GZ2W9



•Facebook: @just2beclear



•Instagram: @just2beclear1



•Healthy Foods Site: ngf.food



🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)



•Listen to this episode on Podbean: https://meditationpodcast.podbean.com/



•Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network



•Website: RoyCoughlan.com



•Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.



•Virtual Assistants: VA.world



•Communities: BrainGym.fitness



•Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/











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