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5 episodes
- Did Jeffrey Epstein win an $85 million Powerball jackpot in 2008? In this first episode of a multi-part investigation, The Studies Show takes a fact-based, academic-inspired look at the origins of the conspiracy theory, the limited firsthand reporting that exists, what the recently released Epstein files actually say, and whether the weaker claims hold up to scrutiny. Using newspaper archives, court documents, and original research, this series goes deeper on this topic than any coverage to date.In upcoming episodes: how the lottery has actually been rigged before, whether Powerball could have been compromised in 2008, unreported coincidences surrounding the win, and interviews with sources close to the original story.Alexander Webb is the founder of The Studies Show, which uses academic research as a lens to examine the world. He has previously written for the New York Times, National Geographic, WIRED, Business Insider, and other publications.Full written investigation with additional documents and sources: thestudiesshow.com
- In 2000, psychologists at Cornell made students wear an embarrassing Barry Manilow t-shirt into a room of strangers. The students estimated ~50% of people noticed. Actual number? About 20-25%.
A 2001 follow-up found that even when people DO notice your screwup, they judge you way less harshly than you expect. They've been there too.
Almost nobody noticed. The ones who did don't care. And you're the only one still thinking about it.
Gilovich, Medvec & Savitsky (2000). "The Spotlight Effect in Social Judgment." Journal of Personality and Social Psychology
Savitsky, Epley & Gilovich (2001). "Do Others Judge Us as Harshly as We Think?" Journal of Personality and Social Psychology
The Studies Show was founded by Alexander Webb, PhD in early 2023. #thestudiesshow #hellokitty
Check out The Studies Show Podcast and Substack at
www.thestudiesshow.com
The Physics of UFOs, The Math of Conspiracy Theories, David Grusch, + more! - The Studies Show10/21/2023 | 58 mins.Many have long believed in UFOs, but what's the science--and evidence-- behind them? David Grusch's explosive testimony to Congress, in which the former intelligence officer claims the government has been hiding UFOs from the public, made headlines worldwide, reigniting mainstream interest in the topic.
In light of these dramatic claims, The Studies Show decided to look at available evidence using statistics, news reports, and academic research.
About The Studies Show
The Studies Show uses evidence to explore interesting topics! From academic research to news stories and historical reports, The Studies Show illuminates fascinating knowledge. Founded by PhD student Alexander Webb, The Studies Show has been producing content since February 2023 and can be found at Youtube and YouTube Podcasts, as well as Instagram, TikTok, and Threads @thestudiesshow
You can find us at www.thestudiesshow.com or www.thestudiesshowpodcast.com
Show Notes:
Grimes (2016) "On the Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs"
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
Knuth, Reali, Powell (2019) "Estimating Flight Characteristics of Anomalous Unidentified Aerial Vehicles"
https://www.mdpi.com/1099-4300/21/10/939
Redacted Tic Tac Powerpoint
https://www.theblackvault.com/documen...
Pentagon UFO videos
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentago...
US Navy Admits It Has More UFO Videos, But Don't Expect to See Them Anytime Soon
https://www.sciencealert.com/us-navy-...
Do We Believe in U.F.O.s? That’s the Wrong Question
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/28/in...
- Global warming will create more rainbows! But you’ll probably never see them.
The Studies Show was started by PhD student and freelance writer Alexander Webb in February, 2023. The Studies Show creates creates fact based fun. Alexander has previously written for the New York Times, National Geographic, Wired, and other publications, This podcast episode was originally released on YouTube and Youtube Podcasts in March, 2023.
For more, visit thestudiesshow.com and thestudiesshowpodcast.com Merch is available at thestudiesshow.shop!
Instagram: @thestudiesshow
TikTok: @thestudiesshow
YouTube/YouTube Podcasts: @thestudiesshow
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About The Studies Show
What academic research reveals about the world we live in. The Studies Show was started in February 2023 by Alexander Webb, PhD and freelance writer for outlets like The New York Times, National Geographic, WIRED, Business Insider and more. Find out more at TheStudiesShow.com or TheStudiesShowPodcast.com #thestudiesshowPodcast website
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