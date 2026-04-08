Many have long believed in UFOs, but what's the science--and evidence-- behind them? David Grusch's explosive testimony to Congress, in which the former intelligence officer claims the government has been hiding UFOs from the public, made headlines worldwide, reigniting mainstream interest in the topic.



In light of these dramatic claims, The Studies Show decided to look at available evidence using statistics, news reports, and academic research.



About The Studies Show



The Studies Show uses evidence to explore interesting topics! From academic research to news stories and historical reports, The Studies Show illuminates fascinating knowledge. Founded by PhD student Alexander Webb, The Studies Show has been producing content since February 2023 and can be found at Youtube and YouTube Podcasts, as well as Instagram, TikTok, and Threads @thestudiesshow



You can find us at www.thestudiesshow.com or www.thestudiesshowpodcast.com



Show Notes:



Grimes (2016) "On the Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs"

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...



Knuth, Reali, Powell (2019) "Estimating Flight Characteristics of Anomalous Unidentified Aerial Vehicles"

https://www.mdpi.com/1099-4300/21/10/939



Redacted Tic Tac Powerpoint

https://www.theblackvault.com/documen...



Pentagon UFO videos

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentago...



US Navy Admits It Has More UFO Videos, But Don't Expect to See Them Anytime Soon

https://www.sciencealert.com/us-navy-...



Do We Believe in U.F.O.s? That’s the Wrong Question

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/28/in...