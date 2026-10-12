Tribe and Tribulations With Julia Makowsky

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17 episodes
- When you think of Danielle Renov, you probably think of recipes, food, and the vibrant chaos of raising a family in Israel.
But this conversation goes so much deeper.
In this powerful and deeply personal episode, Julia sits down with Danielle Renov for an honest exploration of faith, identity, family, and what it means to build a life grounded in values rather than comfort. From growing up Modern Orthodox in the Five Towns to consciously choosing a more religious path, Danielle opens up about navigating religious differences with family, the beauty of choosing your environment, and why integrity matters more than perfection.
Together, they discuss the gray areas of halacha and personal standards, the power of reframing discomfort as growth, and why the hardest times to connect to Hashem are often when everything is good. Danielle shares her grandfather's remarkable Holocaust survival story, how her mother's journey with prayer shaped her own relationship with Hashem, and the conscious decision to live according to Torah values even when it doesn't feel natural.
This is a conversation about choosing connection over comfort, about faking it until you make it when grief steals your happiness, and about why asking Hashem for help every single day matters more than we realize.
This episode is a reminder that authenticity doesn't mean perfection. It means showing up, choosing your values, and remembering that Hashem wants your closeness more than you could ever imagine.
Whether you're navigating your own religious journey, trying to understand how to hold boundaries with grace, or simply looking for a reminder that growth happens in the uncomfortable moments, this conversation will meet you exactly where you are.
episode produced by short form media
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- Twenty-five years ago, on September 11, 2001, Tzivi Itzkowitz lost her sister Nancy.
But this episode isn’t about how Nancy died. It’s about how she lived.
Nancy was a beloved daughter, sister and friend. She was young, vibrant, building her career, and had so much life still ahead of her. And while the world remembers 9/11 as a day that changed history, for Tzivi and her family, it was the day they lost someone they loved.
Twenty-five years later, Tzivi sits down with me to share Nancy with all of us.
We talk about who Nancy really was, the memories that still make Tzivi smile, the bond between sisters, and what it means to carry someone you love with you through every stage of life they didn’t get to be here for.
There is grief in this conversation, but there is also so much love.
Because maybe one of the most beautiful ways we can honor the people we’ve lost is to keep saying their names, telling their stories, laughing at the memories, and allowing the world to know a little bit of the person we were lucky enough to love.
On the 25th anniversary of September 11th, this is our small way of remembering one beautiful life.
This is Nancy’s story.
Welcome to Tribe & Tribulations with Julia Makowsky.
you can support the Nancy memorial fund here: https://www.nancymorgensternmemorial.org/
or you can shop topaz and ruby: https://topazandruby.com/
Episode produced by Short Form Media
Finding Hashem Everywhere: Faigy Blumstein on Purpose, Gratitude & the Thank You Hashem Movement08/18/2026 | 1hWhat happens when you realize that the most important work you're meant to do isn't in a classroom, a shul, or a Shabbaton—but in the quiet moments of your everyday life?
In this powerful and deeply personal conversation, Julia sits down with Faigy Blumstein, one of the voices behind the Thank You Hashem movement, for an honest exploration of faith, purpose, gratitude, and what it really means to live a Hashem-centered life.
Together, Julia and Faigy discuss the origins of the Thank You Hashem movement, how a Shabbos in Tzfat turned into a global revolution of gratitude and music, and why accessible Judaism matters more than ever.
Whether you're deeply connected to Chassidus or have never opened a Tanya, whether you're thriving or just surviving, this conversation is a reminder that you don't have to be perfect to be close to Hashem. You just have to show up.
episode produced by short form media
- What happens when the life you thought you were going to have disappears overnight?
In this deeply personal conversation, Abbey Wolin—founder of AW Media and creator of The Foundry—shares the story behind the woman she’s become. After losing her father at a young age, Abbey watched her family, identity, and sense of stability change in ways she never expected. Instead of letting that loss define her, she rebuilt her life one chapter at a time.
From teaching elementary school to building a thriving marketing agency, and now launching The Foundry to help young adults discover their passions and become entrepreneurs, Abbey has continually reinvented herself. More importantly, she’s become the adult she wishes she’d had when she was growing up.
This episode isn’t just about business. It’s about grief, resilience, identity, purpose, and the courage to create a life that honors where you’ve been without being limited by it.
If you’ve ever wondered whether your hardest chapter could become the foundation for your greatest work, this conversation is for you.
The WhatsApp Loophole: How Eli Weber Built a Media Empire—and Bridged Two Jewish Worlds07/21/2026 | 54 mins.How do you build one of the biggest media brands in the Chasidish world without ever relying on traditional social media?
In this episode, Julia sits down with Eli Weber, founder of Weber Media, to talk about the power of storytelling, why WhatsApp became the secret weapon that changed content creation in his community, and how he built a business by understanding people—not algorithms.
But this conversation goes far beyond media. Julia also talks about Eli’s recent marriage to a Modern Orthodox woman from the Five Towns and what it looks like to navigate two different Jewish worlds with curiosity, respect, and love. From culture shock to communication, we explore how relationships can challenge assumptions and create bridges where there were once divides.
This is a conversation about entrepreneurship, identity, community, and the stories that connect us more than they separate us.
Episode produced by Short Form Media.
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About Tribe and Tribulations With Julia Makowsky
A podcast bringing religious and secular voices together for honest conversations, fresh perspectives and real connections- because we grow more when we grow together.
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