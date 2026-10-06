It's Okay, We're All Gonna Die with Nurse Julie

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24 episodes
- What if your loved one with dementia doesn’t understand what you’re saying… but still understands how you make them feel?
This week Julie sits down with dementia educator and speech-language pathologist, Adria Thompson, to talk about what happens when communication starts to disappear. What do you do when someone asks the same question over and over, insists they want to “go home,” or suddenly refuses things they used to do without a second thought?
Adria explains why these behaviors may actually be communication, and why the answer isn’t always to explain, correct, or convince. Sometimes “You’re safe” can do more than another five-minute explanation. And sometimes the goal isn’t getting someone to understand your reality, but helping them feel safe in theirs.
Julie and Adria also talk about the changes that come with progressing dementia, including sensory changes, difficult personal care, and losing the desire to eat. They tackle some of the hardest decisions families face and why, sometimes, the right care can actually give someone a better quality of life.
Dementia may change how someone communicates, but it doesn’t mean they’ve stopped feeling, loving, or connecting.
Resources:
Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/
A national resource for dementia education, caregiver support, local services, research, and its 24/7 Helpline.
The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD): https://www.theaftd.org/
Provides information, support, and resources specifically for individuals and families affected by frontotemporal degeneration (FTD).
Hilarity for Charity (HFC): https://wearehfc.org/
Provides education, support, and resources for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias, including caregiver respite grants.
National Council of Dementia Minds: https://dementiaminds.org/
A nonprofit led by and for people living with dementia
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What would you think if you actually died… and then came back?
Vinney Tolman was a healthy 25-year-old when he stumbled through a Dairy Queen door, made it to the bathroom, and died. He was officially dead for 47 minutes. Once a huge skeptic of the metaphysical, Vinney sits down with Julie to share what he says he experienced on the other side, and how it changed everything he thought he knew about death.
Julie and Vinney get into the moments that still blow his mind: floating above his own body, suddenly becoming free from years of pain, meeting his guide Drake, and experiencing a life review that changed how he sees the smallest moments.
But then came the part Vinney never expected: waking up. Julie gets into what happened during those three days, one of the biggest reasons he wanted to return, and how he became known as “The Miracle Boy.” And now that Vinney helps people cross over, Julie asks the question most of us would want answered: Does he ever envy the people who get to stay on the other side?
Whether you believe in an afterlife or not, this conversation with Julie and Vinney may make you look at your own life very differently.
Links to Vinney’s book and Non-Profit:
Book: Light After Death: My Journey To Heaven and Back: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BD3YV9M5
Non-Profit: Living God’s Light: https://www.LivingGodsLight.org
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- You’ve watched Nurse Julie talk about death, dying, and everything in between. But how well do you REALLY know the woman behind the scrubs?
In the second part of this 2-part Ask Me Anything, we hear the answers to the questions that are truly about Julie. What does she do when the cameras are off? What show did she recently watch and love? How fundamental is sobriety to her? And the question everyone wants answered: Is Julie really as nice as she seems?
Then things get deeper. Julie reveals what helps her handle the emotional weight of hospice, shares the story of a patient she still thinks about almost every day, and tells us what her coworkers would really say about her.
And when it comes to hospice, Julie gets honest. What can she absolutely not stand about the job? What does she wish she could change? And why, despite all of it, would she never trade hospice for another profession? Plus, Julie breaks down hospice vs. palliative care and what families need to know.
You asked. Julie answered. And she held nothing back.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Think you know Nurse Julie? Think again.
You’ve heard Julie answer questions about death and dying. But what happens when she’s the one in the hot seat?
In Part One of this two-part “Ask Me Anything,” Gaby and Brett put Julie on the spot with questions from friends, followers, and each other. Has hospice changed what she believes about what comes after death? What does she think the meaning of life is? And what does she tell people struggling with death anxiety?
Julie also tackles terminal delirium, family drama at the end of life, caregiver burnout, and knowing when it’s time to ask for help.
Then things get personal: Does Julie have a dream job? What’s the deal with her 1,000+ member book club? Has she binge-watched any shows lately? AND what do her coworkers REALLY think of her?
You asked. Julie answered. And some of these answers might surprise you.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Description:
What if your dog or cat knows something about death that you don’t?
Susan Allen has experienced what she believes is the spirit world since she was two, when she saw a “beautiful lady” no one else in her family could see. Today, she’s a medium, animal intuitive, and healer who believes there’s no real separation between this life and the next, and that animals may be able to tap into it, too.
This week, Nurse Julie goes deep with Susan on what she believes happens after we die: What happens during the first 49 days? Do our loved ones stay connected to us? Can we reincarnate? What happens to people who’ve done terrible things? And most importantly… what do our pets know that we don’t?
Susan also shares how she believes her deceased mother saved her life, a wild reading involving a former Army soldier and Susan’s father, and the strangest spirit encounter she’s ever had. They also explore whether certain places like old hotels attract spiritual activity, whether you can actually turn the spirit “channel” off, and what a lot of the dead really want us to forget.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About It's Okay, We're All Gonna Die with Nurse Julie
Bad news: we’re all going to die. Good news: it might be the best motivation you’ll ever have.In It’s Okay, We’re All Gonna Die, Hospice Nurse Julie brings her honest, compassionate, and surprisingly funny perspective from years at the bedside of people at the end of life. Through conversations with guests and real questions from listeners, Julie opens up the discussion most people avoid: death.But this podcast isn’t about being morbid. It’s about getting real. Because when you understand how life ends, you start to see more clearly how to live: love your people, stop sweating the small stuff, and focus on what actually matters.If we’re all going to die anyway, let's learn how to really live first.Podcast website
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