It's Okay, We're All Gonna Die with Nurse Julie

What would you think if you actually died… and then came back?

Vinney Tolman was a healthy 25-year-old when he stumbled through a Dairy Queen door, made it to the bathroom, and died. He was officially dead for 47 minutes. Once a huge skeptic of the metaphysical, Vinney sits down with Julie to share what he says he experienced on the other side, and how it changed everything he thought he knew about death.

Julie and Vinney get into the moments that still blow his mind: floating above his own body, suddenly becoming free from years of pain, meeting his guide Drake, and experiencing a life review that changed how he sees the smallest moments.

But then came the part Vinney never expected: waking up. Julie gets into what happened during those three days, one of the biggest reasons he wanted to return, and how he became known as “The Miracle Boy.” And now that Vinney helps people cross over, Julie asks the question most of us would want answered: Does he ever envy the people who get to stay on the other side?

Whether you believe in an afterlife or not, this conversation with Julie and Vinney may make you look at your own life very differently.



Links to Vinney’s book and Non-Profit:

Book: Light After Death: My Journey To Heaven and Back: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BD3YV9M5

Non-Profit: Living God’s Light: https://www.LivingGodsLight.org

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