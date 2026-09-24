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122 episodes
- What happens when the life you’ve worked so hard to build no longer feels like your own?
Kris sits down with spiritual strategist and author Latha Jay, who walked away from medical school after seven and a half years to pursue a life rooted in purpose, healing, and helping others.
Latha shares how heartbreak, shadow work, and changing her own deeply held beliefs shaped her approach to manifestation. Together, she and Kris explore the connection between science and spirituality, the power of our subconscious thoughts, and why creating a fulfilling life starts with what we believe is possible.
They also dive into Latha’s new book, The 24/7 Manifestation Method, releasing October 6, 2026. Discover her accessible seven-day practice and the ideas behind it.
Preorder now! https://www.lathajay.com
EP611: Voices of Resiliency SPECIAL EDITION -- Called to Ground Zero with Gary Holden09/11/2026 | 42 mins.What does it mean to simply be there when someone is facing the unimaginable?
In this episode of Voices of Resiliency, Kris Pace and Michael Pellegrino sit down with Gary Holden, longtime chaplain, crisis intervention instructor, and Director of Chaplain Services for Resilient Minds.
Gary shares how answering the call to serve at Ground Zero after 9/11 changed the course of his life, inspiring him to build and expand chaplain programs that have trained more than a thousand people to support first responders, families, and communities in crisis.
But that service came with a cost. Years later, Gary was diagnosed with aggressive stage-four prostate cancer linked to his time at the World Trade Center—and given approximately six months to live. More than eight years later, even as he faces cancer again, his faith, purpose, and commitment to serving others remain unwavering.
This is resilience through presence, community, faith, and continuing to move forward.
- What does it take to remain resilient when the stakes couldn't be higher?
In this season finale of Voices of Resiliency, Kris Pace and Michael Pellegrino welcome Matthew "Wiz" Buckley—former U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter pilot, TOPGUN graduate, entrepreneur, author, and founder of the No Fallen Heroes Foundation.
Drawing from a life spent operating in high-pressure environments, Wiz shares the lessons he's learned about leadership, risk, purpose, and the resilience required to navigate both success and adversity. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments, he opens up with authenticity and vulnerability, revealing the personal experiences that shaped the man behind the résumé.
Together, they explore how discipline, service, and a commitment to continual growth can help us face life's toughest challenges with courage and clarity. It's a conversation about more than elite performance—it's about finding meaning after hardship, leading with humility, and choosing to keep moving forward no matter what.
This powerful season finale is a reminder that resilience isn't reserved for extraordinary people. It's built through the decisions we make every day, especially when life asks the most of us.
https://nofallenheroesfoundation.org
www.instagram.com/nofallenheroes
www.instagram.com/officialwhizbuckley
www.resilientminds.us
www.vets2yoga.org
- After an eye-opening conversation with Dr. Ariana Fontenot, Kris Pace and Michael Pellegrino reflect on one of the episode's biggest takeaways: resilience isn't built during one hour of exercise—it's shaped by the other twenty-three hours of your day.
They revisit Dr. Ariana's practical approach to movement, posture, recovery, and the everyday habits that have the power to transform our health. From simple adjustments to lasting results, her message reminds us that resilience begins with the small choices we make every day.
The conversation then turns to the season finale with Matthew "Wiz" Buckley—former U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter pilot, TOPGUN graduate, entrepreneur, nonprofit founder, and host of the Max Afterburner Podcast. Kris and Michael preview an inspiring discussion about leadership, vulnerability, service, and what it takes to remain resilient under extraordinary pressure.
As Voices of Resiliency prepares for one final conversation this season, this episode serves as a reminder that resilience is built through consistent habits, courageous leadership, and a willingness to keep growing—no matter where life takes you.
https://nofallenheroesfoundation.org
www.instagram.com/nofallenheroes
www.instagram.com/officialwhizbuckley
www.resilientminds.us
www.vets2yoga.org
- What if resilience begins with the way you move?
n this episode of Voices of Resiliency, Kris Pace and Michael Pellegrino sit down with Dr. Ariana Fontenot to explore how movement, posture, recovery, and everyday habits shape not only our physical health, but our ability to navigate life's challenges.
Known for her remarkable ability to identify the root causes of pain through simple observation, Dr. Ariana shares practical strategies for improving the way we move, recover, and care for our bodies. Her philosophy is refreshingly simple: small changes in daily habits can create profound, lasting improvements in health and quality of life.
Together, they discuss why resilience isn't just about mental toughness—it's also about giving your body the support it needs to heal, adapt, and perform at its best. From eliminating unnecessary pain to rethinking the routines we often overlook, this conversation offers an empowering perspective on what it truly means to build resilience from the ground up.
Whether you're an athlete, recovering from injury, or simply looking to feel better in your own body, this episode will leave you with practical insights you can begin applying today.
www.instagram.com/slightmotionptwww.slightmotionpt.comwww.resislientminds.uswww.vets2yoga.org
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About Conversations with Kris
Conversations with Kris is a sacred space where Grandmaster Kristopher Pace—veteran, yogi, and national Yogasana leader—dives deep with world-class guests: Olympians, healers, warriors, and visionaries. These aren't interviews—they're transmissions. Each episode bridges ancient systems and future blueprints, offering real tools, raw truth, and the remembrance of who we are. Come for the wisdom. Stay for the frequency. This is where the soul speaks. Conversations with Kris is a global podcast with more than 80 countries with listeners and FYC Grammy Awards Best Dance/ Pop RecordingPodcast website
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