What if resilience begins with the way you move?

n this episode of Voices of Resiliency, Kris Pace and Michael Pellegrino sit down with Dr. Ariana Fontenot to explore how movement, posture, recovery, and everyday habits shape not only our physical health, but our ability to navigate life's challenges.

Known for her remarkable ability to identify the root causes of pain through simple observation, Dr. Ariana shares practical strategies for improving the way we move, recover, and care for our bodies. Her philosophy is refreshingly simple: small changes in daily habits can create profound, lasting improvements in health and quality of life.

Together, they discuss why resilience isn't just about mental toughness—it's also about giving your body the support it needs to heal, adapt, and perform at its best. From eliminating unnecessary pain to rethinking the routines we often overlook, this conversation offers an empowering perspective on what it truly means to build resilience from the ground up.

Whether you're an athlete, recovering from injury, or simply looking to feel better in your own body, this episode will leave you with practical insights you can begin applying today.



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