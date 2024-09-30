‘Boilers to Mars’ Film Premiere Panel with Former NASA Astronaut Drew Feustel, Purdue Professors Briony Horgan and Marshall Porterfield, and SpaceKids Global Founders Marc and Sharon Hagle

In this episode of “This Is Purdue,” we’re talking to former NASA astronaut and Purdue University Presidential Ambassador Drew Feustel (BS solid earth sciences ’89, MS geophysics ’91), Purdue professors and NASA contributors Briony Horgan and Marshall Porterfield, and SpaceKids Global founders Marc (BS electrical engineering ’71, MS business and industrial administration ’72) and Sharon Hagle. These five Purdue space experts came together for a live panel after Purdue premiered a first-of-its-kind short film — “Boilers to Mars” — in front of a sold-out crowd in Fowler Hall. “Boilers to Mars” is a 10-minute film designed to explore what it will take to go first — to take the small steps that lead to the next giant leap. Each character’s persistence in this short film was inspired by our very own Boilermaker students, faculty and alumni. In this episode you will: Discover the panelists’ emotional reactions to “Boilers to Mars” and how they saw their own unique experiences in space reflected in the short film. Get to know their experiences traveling to, working in and researching space. Get closer to answering the question “What will it take to go first?” as these panelists share how Boilermakers eventually could lead the way to humankind traveling to Mars. Hear their advice for the next generation of Boilermakers who hope to travel to or work in space one day. Learn more about the mission of “Boilers to Mars” supporting partner SpaceKids Global, which inspires and empowers young people by introducing them to the wide range of careers available in space exploration and technology. You don’t want to miss this special live recording celebrating Purdue Brand Studio’s short film “Boilers to Mars” with insights from these Purdue space experts and leaders.