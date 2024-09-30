Making a Lasting Impression: Etiquette Tips for Holiday Parties, Job Interviews and Networking From Purdue’s Westwood Event Coordinator Anthony Cawdron
In this episode of “This Is Purdue,” we’re talking to Anthony Cawdron, Westwood event coordinator and estate manager, and adjunct hospitality and tourism management faculty member.
Westwood has been home to four Purdue University presidents and their families since it was donated to the university in 1971, and for the last 24 years, Anthony has been instrumental in the operations of what he calls the “front door to Purdue University.”
In this third episode of our Boilermaker Bites series, you will:
Discover his path from working in several castles in Europe to his time in America and following former President Martin Jischke from Iowa State to Purdue.
Explore behind-the-scenes stories of Westwood from its interesting history to what it takes to host events for guests ranging from Boilermaker students and faculty to U.S. secretaries of state.
Gain insight into what Anthony teaches his students about networking, job interviews and standing out at professional events through his business etiquette course in Purdue’s White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Get to know how much the Purdue community means to Anthony and why he has stayed here for over two decades.
Hear about the honor of Anthony receiving the 2024 Special Boilermaker Award.
Learn more of Anthony’s expert etiquette tips for both hosting and attending holiday parties.
You don’t want to miss this episode, which is jam-packed with expert etiquette tips and historical details about Westwood — one of the landmarks of the Purdue community.
Purdue Research Series | A Look Into Innovative and Collaborative Boilermaker Research With Karen Plaut
In this episode of “This Is Purdue,” we’re talking to Karen Plaut, Purdue University’s executive vice president for research.
Karen oversees Purdue’s expanding $600 million research enterprise, and under her leadership, researchers from across the university are working together to solve the world’s toughest challenges.
In this third episode of our 2024 Purdue Research Series, you will:
Get to know Karen’s incredible career journey from an animal sciences researcher to lead scientist for NASA’s International Space Station for biological research to dean of Purdue’s prestigious College of Agriculture, which is ranked No. 3 in the country.
Learn how interdisciplinary research at Purdue makes both a local and global impact.
Discover how Purdue’s expansion into Indianapolis will bolster student research opportunities.
Find out how Karen navigates the complexity of leading Purdue’s wide range of research fields including Purdue Computes and AI, One Health, nuclear power, and more.
Hear Karen reflect on her most memorable Boilermaker moments and her advice for aspiring researchers.
Don’t miss this episode with a Boilermaker who is leading our groundbreaking and life-changing research efforts at Purdue.
IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz on the Value and Future of Public Transportation
In this episode of “This Is Purdue,” we’re talking to Jennifer Pyrz, president and CEO of IndyGo.
A Purdue engineering alumna, Jennifer (BS civil engineering ’95, MS civil engineering ’97) was appointed president and CEO of Indiana’s largest public transit agency in May 2024.
In this episode you will:
Discover the advantages Purdue students in Indianapolis can gain from IndyGo buses and transit lines.
Learn more about Jennifer’s vision for the future of public transportation in Indianapolis, including the recent opening of IndyGo’s Purple Line and upcoming opening of the Blue Line.
Get to know the numerous ways the entire community of Indianapolis benefits from using IndyGo and the importance of having accessible and well-funded transportation in large cities.
Find out how Jennifer’s civil engineering degrees from Purdue prepared her to lead IndyGo.
Don’t miss this episode with a Boilermaker who is using her innovative spirit to advance public transit in a city that hundreds of thousands of people call home.
‘Boilers to Mars’ Film Premiere Panel with Former NASA Astronaut Drew Feustel, Purdue Professors Briony Horgan and Marshall Porterfield, and SpaceKids Global Founders Marc and Sharon Hagle
In this episode of “This Is Purdue,” we’re talking to former NASA astronaut and Purdue University Presidential Ambassador Drew Feustel (BS solid earth sciences ’89, MS geophysics ’91), Purdue professors and NASA contributors Briony Horgan and Marshall Porterfield, and SpaceKids Global founders Marc (BS electrical engineering ’71, MS business and industrial administration ’72) and Sharon Hagle.
These five Purdue space experts came together for a live panel after Purdue premiered a first-of-its-kind short film — “Boilers to Mars” — in front of a sold-out crowd in Fowler Hall.
“Boilers to Mars” is a 10-minute film designed to explore what it will take to go first — to take the small steps that lead to the next giant leap. Each character’s persistence in this short film was inspired by our very own Boilermaker students, faculty and alumni.
In this episode you will:
Discover the panelists’ emotional reactions to “Boilers to Mars” and how they saw their own unique experiences in space reflected in the short film.
Get to know their experiences traveling to, working in and researching space.
Get closer to answering the question “What will it take to go first?” as these panelists share how Boilermakers eventually could lead the way to humankind traveling to Mars.
Hear their advice for the next generation of Boilermakers who hope to travel to or work in space one day.
Learn more about the mission of “Boilers to Mars” supporting partner SpaceKids Global, which inspires and empowers young people by introducing them to the wide range of careers available in space exploration and technology.
You don’t want to miss this special live recording celebrating Purdue Brand Studio’s short film “Boilers to Mars” with insights from these Purdue space experts and leaders.
Get To Know George Karlaftis — Former Purdue Football Star and Two-Time Super Bowl Champion With the Kansas City Chiefs
In this episode of “This Is Purdue,” we’re talking to George Karlaftis (BS selling and sales management ’21), Purdue football alum, current defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs and two-time Super Bowl champion.
In this episode you will:
Follow George’s journey from playing water polo in Athens, Greece, to football at West Lafayette High School in Indiana.
Learn what drew George to Purdue football and how he balanced being an All-Big Ten first team athlete with earning a degree in selling and sales management.
Discover George’s favorite Purdue moments, including staying close to family and the memorable upset against Michigan State in 2021.
Hear about George’s rapid NFL success — from being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs to winning two Super Bowls in his first two seasons.
Get behind-the-scenes insights into his NFL career, including his biggest mentors on the Chiefs and the toughest quarterback he’s faced.
Whether you’re a Purdue or NFL fan, you don’t want to miss this incredible episode with an alum whose Boilermaker persistence has helped shape him into the two-time Super Bowl champ he is today.
