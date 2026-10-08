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29 episodes
- Welcome to How to Stop Being a Loser, hosted by Bella Dane - where curiosity meets self-improvement, with a healthy dose of humor.
This week, we're getting our s* together - talking productivity, consistency, and building systems that help you succeed instead of relying on motivation. We're getting into maintaining to-do lists, time-management strategies, balancing your lifestyle, and becoming someone who actually does everything they said they would.
Then, it's time for Non-Loser Behavior, where Bella picks a weekly habit to incorporate into your routine that answers the question: What would the healthiest, most self-respecting version of me do?
And finally, we get into The Gold Line, where listeners can leave their questions, stories, latest disasters, or simply call to complain. All of it is welcome on Bella's voicemail - and naturally, she has thoughts
New episodes every Thursday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
Have a confession, question, or story for Bella to react to? Leave us a voice memo at https://www.speakpipe.com/HowToStopBeingALoser or write in at https://forms.gle/CgkMTqDfN1nyrb4j9 - and you might just hear yourself on a future episode. Nothing is off the table, so go ahead and spill. We can't wait to hear from you!
Follow us on IG: @howto.stopbeingaloser
Hosted by @beedane
A little disclaimer: Everything shared on the show is intended for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, medical, legal, financial, or other expert advice. Do your own research and consult a qualified professional when appropriate.
- Welcome to How to Stop Being a Loser, hosted by Bella Dane - where curiosity meets self-improvement, with a healthy dose of humor.
This week: We're getting into neuroplasticity - the brain's incredible ability to change, adapt, and rewire itself.
Then, it's time for Non-Loser Behavior - because knowing better is great, but actually doing better? Even better.
Press play. Your brain will thank you.
New episodes every Thursday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
Have a confession, question, or story for Bella to react to? Leave us a voice memo at https://www.speakpipe.com/HowToStopBeingALoser or write in at https://forms.gle/CgkMTqDfN1nyrb4j9 - and you might just hear yourself on a future episode. Nothing is off the table, so go ahead and spill. We can't wait to hear from you!
Follow us on IG: @howto.stopbeingaloser
Hosted by @beedane
A little disclaimer: Everything shared on the show is intended for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, medical, legal, financial, or other expert advice. Do your own research and consult a qualified professional when appropriate.
- Welcome to How to Stop Being a Loser, hosted by Bella Dane - where curiosity meets self-improvement, with a healthy dose of humor.
Bella may not be an expert in every topic she tackles, but she's committed to doing the homework. She learns from industry professionals and digs into science, evidence, and real-life lessons to bring you information that's actually worth your time.
From science for curious minds to health and wellness, practical advice, unexpected deep dives, and everything in between - Bella's sharing it all.
New episodes every Thursday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.
Have a confession, question, or story for Bella to react to? Leave us a voice memo at https://www.speakpipe.com/HowToStopBeingALoser or write in at https://forms.gle/CgkMTqDfN1nyrb4j9 - and you might just hear yourself on a future episode. Nothing is off the table, so go ahead and spill. We can't wait to hear from you!
Follow us on IG: @howto.stopbeingaloser
Hosted by @beedane
A little disclaimer: Everything shared on the show is intended for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, medical, legal, financial, or other expert advice. Do your own research and consult a qualified professional when appropriate.
- In this episode, we'll talk about skincare products that actually work and explain how to build an effective, sustainable routine! I'll explain how and why sunscreen is so important, how to pick a cleanser, how to actually hydrate your skin, and ingredients that have been proven to do what they say they do versus trendy, not as effective ones.
There is so much information available about skincare, I highly recommend getting most of your information from dermatologists! I'd love to do more specific videos on skincare and wellness trends in the future, so let me know what you want to see next.
This information is for general learning only. It is not medical advice. Do not use it to diagnose or treat health problems. Always talk to a doctor for medical care.
Q+A: navigating relationships, building confidence, social skills, wellness habits08/07/2026 | 1h 44 mins.In this episode, I answer your questions about relationships, how to make friends, what truly builds confidence, my wellness routine, etc.
Thank you so much for listening and supporting the show!
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About How To Stop Being A Loser
Welcome to How to Stop Being a Loser with Bella Dane - a podcast about becoming the best version of yourself, without taking yourself too seriously. We dive into self-improvement, science, dating, drinking, intellectual curiosity, men, communication, career, success, wellness, lifestyle, psychology, neuroscience, sarcasm, style, and everything in between.Podcast website
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