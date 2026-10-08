Welcome to How to Stop Being a Loser, hosted by Bella Dane - where curiosity meets self-improvement, with a healthy dose of humor.



This week, we're getting our s* together - talking productivity, consistency, and building systems that help you succeed instead of relying on motivation. We're getting into maintaining to-do lists, time-management strategies, balancing your lifestyle, and becoming someone who actually does everything they said they would.



Then, it's time for Non-Loser Behavior, where Bella picks a weekly habit to incorporate into your routine that answers the question: What would the healthiest, most self-respecting version of me do?



And finally, we get into The Gold Line, where listeners can leave their questions, stories, latest disasters, or simply call to complain. All of it is welcome on Bella's voicemail - and naturally, she has thoughts



New episodes every Thursday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.



Have a confession, question, or story for Bella to react to? Leave us a voice memo at https://www.speakpipe.com/HowToStopBeingALoser or write in at https://forms.gle/CgkMTqDfN1nyrb4j9 - and you might just hear yourself on a future episode. Nothing is off the table, so go ahead and spill. We can't wait to hear from you!



Follow us on IG: @howto.stopbeingaloser

Hosted by @beedane



A little disclaimer: Everything shared on the show is intended for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, medical, legal, financial, or other expert advice. Do your own research and consult a qualified professional when appropriate.