Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic
Coach Mike Basevic
Latest episode
16 episodes
- If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/
What happens when fear becomes so powerful that you’re afraid to leave your own home? In this episode, I’m joined by Aidan and his parents, Scott and Maureen, to share one of the most dramatic transformations I’ve witnessed in my years of doing this work.
Aidan went from years of anxiety and fear, including panic attacks that eventually kept him from leaving his house, to rebuilding his confidence, getting back on the golf course, spending time with friends, traveling, and living his life again. You’ll hear what Aidan's parents tried to do to help, and what changed when he began learning to understand his mind differently, and started practicing acceptance instead of fighting what he was feeling.
We talk about resistance, the mind’s ability to create powerful physical sensations, and why Aidan eventually stopped believing every thought and feeling that his mind produced. Most importantly, you’ll hear what happened when he stopped letting fear determine his decisions.
“The mind is a machine. It will do whatever you train it to do.”
~ Coach Mike Basevic
Resources:
The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/
Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/
Connect with Coach Mike Basevic:
Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/
Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/
- If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/
What if what's standing between you and the life you want isn’t your circumstances, but resistance? In this episode, I break down what I believe is one of the most important concepts in human behavior: emotional resistance.
Resistance can build through trauma, fear, pressure, disappointment, insecurity, and the stories we repeatedly tell ourselves. Over time, it can influence how we think, feel, behave, and experience our relationships, health, work, and life.
I share the principle that has become foundational to my work: the principle that challenges people to look inward instead of focusing on what’s happening outside of them. As I always say, life is an inside job.
“Everything you want in your life is on the other side of your resistance.”
~ Coach Mike Basevic
Resources:
The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/
Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/
Connect with Coach Mike Basevic:
Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/
Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/
- If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/
The life you think is falling apart isn’t the real problem; your mind has simply convinced you that it is. In this episode, I’m joined by three members of my community–Darren, Cindy, and Barry–to share what changed when they stopped fighting their minds and started learning how to master them. These are three very different people with three very different stories.
What I love about this conversation is that none of them needed a different life. They needed a different relationship with their minds. We talk about resistance, acceptance, self-doubt, the diet of the mind, repetition, and why you don't have to know the “how” before you take action.
Knowledge isn't enough. You have to do the work. And when you do, your external life begins to catch up with the changes happening inside.
“You're not supposed to struggle. Yeah, you're going to have stuff and you might have struggles every week, but you're supposed to be happy. This journey is supposed to be fun.”
~ Coach Mike Basevic
Resources:
The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/
Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/
Connect with Coach Mike Basevic:
Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/
Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/
- If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/
What happens when you stop fighting your mind and finally learn how it works? In this episode, I’m joined by three incredible people from my community–David, Sam, and Heather–who share what life looked like before they did the work, and what changed once they understood their minds differently and began to master their minds.
You'll hear about feelings of skepticism along the way, but what I love most about this conversation is that none of them started from the same place. Sam was dealing with anxiety, worry, inadequacy, and imposter syndrome. David was overwhelmed by decisions, responsibilities, and the constant pressure of growing a successful business. Heather came into the work from a different place entirely, but still discovered limiting beliefs and emotional patterns keeping her from experiencing the life she wanted.
This conversation gives you a peek at what can happen when you stop treating anxiety, stress, overwhelm, and self-doubt as permanent parts of who you are and start understanding them as patterns your mind has learned.
“We go through challenges. We make mistakes. We have difficulties every day of our life, but we have a choice to stay stagnant or keep growing.”
~ Coach Mike Basevic
Resources:
The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/
Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/
Connect with Coach Mike Basevic:
Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/
Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/
- If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/
What if the biggest thing holding you back is the invisible programs running beneath your circumstances? In this episode, I break down one of the most important concepts in personal transformation: paradigms.
A paradigm is the way you see yourself and the world around you. It shapes what you believe is possible, what you expect to happen, and how you respond to life. Most people don’t realize that many of their beliefs were formed long before they were consciously aware of them.
My own faulty paradigms shaped my life for years. I was successful, driven, and capable, but underneath that success was a state of being stemming from insecurity, fear, and inadequacy. Unknowingly, I was creating patterns that kept me from experiencing the peace and success I wanted.
The truth is, you can’t simply outwork a belief that is working against you. If your internal programming doesn’t match the outcome you want, you’ll continue fighting yourself.
“Your paradigms are not rigid. Your beliefs are not rigid. If you have one that's not in line with the life you want to live or the person you want to be, drop the ego and make changes.”
~ Coach Mike Basevic
Resources:
The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/
Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/
Connect with Coach Mike Basevic:
Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/
Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/
More Education podcasts
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Sunday SoulDayEducation, Self-Improvement
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- How to Be a Better HumanEducation, Self-Improvement
- Motivation Daily by MotiversityEducation, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Organize 365 PodcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Rollercoaster PodcastBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AwakeningAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Intermediate Spanish Podcast - Español IntermedioEducation, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- HerLearn Legacy PodcastEducation, Tutorials
- Breakthrough with Thais Gibson PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Dr Pompa PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Who Am I? PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- The Dr. Sarah Hensley ShowEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Learning French by AccidentCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Hoy Hablamos: Podcast diario para aprender español - Learn Spanish Daily PodcastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- The Clinical Problem SolversEducation, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Science
- This Is PurdueBusiness, Education, Marketing, Technology
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- No Dumb QuestionsEducation, Society & Culture
- The Symbolic WorldEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Lee Warren PodcastChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Self-Improvement
- Busy, Yet PrettyEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- How Hard Can It Be? with Diana Maria RivaEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic
You built the business. You hit the goals. From the outside, your life looks like the one most people are still working toward. So why is your own mind the one thing you can't outwork? Life Is An Inside Job is the show for high performers who've already tried therapy, medication, meditation apps, and every personal development book on the shelf, and still wake up at 3am running the same loops. The imposter syndrome that follows you into rooms you earned. The catastrophizing that takes you to worst case at 3am when nothing on the outside is wrong. Whatever emotional pattern is getting in the way of your best performance, this is where it gets addressed. For 18 years, Coach Mike Basevic has helped leaders eliminate stress and self-doubt at the root, working with the subconscious mind instead of managing symptoms on the surface. Each episode pushes back on the labels and outdated thinking that keep high achievers stuck, and gives you tools that actually change what's going on inside. No more 3am wake-ups. No more brain fog. No more feeling like a fraud inside the life you built. If you've tried everything else and you're still fighting your own mind, this is the show that goes where the others don't. New episodes every week. Subscribe to follow along. When you're ready to go deeper, visit thebrokensage.com.
Listen to Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic, The Jamie Kern Lima Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.