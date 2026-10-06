Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic

If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/ What if the biggest thing holding you back is the invisible programs running beneath your circumstances? In this episode, I break down one of the most important concepts in personal transformation: paradigms. A paradigm is the way you see yourself and the world around you. It shapes what you believe is possible, what you expect to happen, and how you respond to life. Most people don’t realize that many of their beliefs were formed long before they were consciously aware of them. My own faulty paradigms shaped my life for years. I was successful, driven, and capable, but underneath that success was a state of being stemming from insecurity, fear, and inadequacy. Unknowingly, I was creating patterns that kept me from experiencing the peace and success I wanted. The truth is, you can’t simply outwork a belief that is working against you. If your internal programming doesn’t match the outcome you want, you’ll continue fighting yourself. “Your paradigms are not rigid. Your beliefs are not rigid. If you have one that's not in line with the life you want to live or the person you want to be, drop the ego and make changes.” ~ Coach Mike Basevic Resources: The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/ Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/ Connect with Coach Mike Basevic: Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/ Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/

If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/ What happens when you stop fighting your mind and finally learn how it works? In this episode, I’m joined by three incredible people from my community–David, Sam, and Heather–who share what life looked like before they did the work, and what changed once they understood their minds differently and began to master their minds. You'll hear about feelings of skepticism along the way, but what I love most about this conversation is that none of them started from the same place. Sam was dealing with anxiety, worry, inadequacy, and imposter syndrome. David was overwhelmed by decisions, responsibilities, and the constant pressure of growing a successful business. Heather came into the work from a different place entirely, but still discovered limiting beliefs and emotional patterns keeping her from experiencing the life she wanted. This conversation gives you a peek at what can happen when you stop treating anxiety, stress, overwhelm, and self-doubt as permanent parts of who you are and start understanding them as patterns your mind has learned. “We go through challenges. We make mistakes. We have difficulties every day of our life, but we have a choice to stay stagnant or keep growing.” ~ Coach Mike Basevic Resources: The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/ Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/ Connect with Coach Mike Basevic: Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/ Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/

If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/ The life you think is falling apart isn’t the real problem; your mind has simply convinced you that it is. In this episode, I’m joined by three members of my community–Darren, Cindy, and Barry–to share what changed when they stopped fighting their minds and started learning how to master them. These are three very different people with three very different stories. What I love about this conversation is that none of them needed a different life. They needed a different relationship with their minds. We talk about resistance, acceptance, self-doubt, the diet of the mind, repetition, and why you don't have to know the “how” before you take action. Knowledge isn't enough. You have to do the work. And when you do, your external life begins to catch up with the changes happening inside. “You're not supposed to struggle. Yeah, you're going to have stuff and you might have struggles every week, but you're supposed to be happy. This journey is supposed to be fun.” ~ Coach Mike Basevic Resources: The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/ Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/ Connect with Coach Mike Basevic: Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/ Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/

If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/ What if what's standing between you and the life you want isn’t your circumstances, but resistance? In this episode, I break down what I believe is one of the most important concepts in human behavior: emotional resistance. Resistance can build through trauma, fear, pressure, disappointment, insecurity, and the stories we repeatedly tell ourselves. Over time, it can influence how we think, feel, behave, and experience our relationships, health, work, and life. I share the principle that has become foundational to my work: the principle that challenges people to look inward instead of focusing on what’s happening outside of them. As I always say, life is an inside job. “Everything you want in your life is on the other side of your resistance.” ~ Coach Mike Basevic Resources: The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/ Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/ Connect with Coach Mike Basevic: Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/ Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/

If you’re ready to understand what’s actually running your mind and what it would take to shift it at the root level, you can book a call with my team at https://nolimitsnation.com/book/ What happens when fear becomes so powerful that you’re afraid to leave your own home? In this episode, I’m joined by Aidan and his parents, Scott and Maureen, to share one of the most dramatic transformations I’ve witnessed in my years of doing this work. Aidan went from years of anxiety and fear, including panic attacks that eventually kept him from leaving his house, to rebuilding his confidence, getting back on the golf course, spending time with friends, traveling, and living his life again. You’ll hear what Aidan's parents tried to do to help, and what changed when he began learning to understand his mind differently, and started practicing acceptance instead of fighting what he was feeling. We talk about resistance, the mind’s ability to create powerful physical sensations, and why Aidan eventually stopped believing every thought and feeling that his mind produced. Most importantly, you’ll hear what happened when he stopped letting fear determine his decisions. “The mind is a machine. It will do whatever you train it to do.” ~ Coach Mike Basevic Resources: The Broken Sage by Coach Mike Basevic - https://thebrokensage.com/ Free Training from Coach Mike - https://nolimitsnation.com/free-training-afe/ Connect with Coach Mike Basevic: Website - https://nolimitsnation.com/ Facebook Group - https://web.facebook.com/groups/FreedomFromAnxiety/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theanxietyfreeexecutive/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/no-limits-nation/

About Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic

About Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic

About Life is an Inside Job with Coach Mike Basevic