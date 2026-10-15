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9 episodes
- The left says French students are rioting over underfunded schools and racism. The right says the riots are the inevitable result of mass migration and far-left agitation. Both are missing something: French children of all backgrounds have been taught to see their own country as the oppressor. A distant school bureaucracy, a national mythology of rebellion, and a culture of white guilt across the West have produced young people who want to tear it all down. As always, our political problems are rooted in what we do to our children.
Follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode!
Pre-order Katharine’s new book, “Diversity Is Not Our Strength”: https://geni.us/DiversityNotStrength
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Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.
New episodes released every Thursday.
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StrictlyEdPod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strictlyedpod/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyEdPod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@strictlyedpod
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy
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Produced by Emergent Order Foundation and CEO John Papola
Learn more about EO.F: https://www.eo.foundation/
- Is Rishi Sunak English? Konstantin Kisin says he’s British, but not English, and was accused of racism for saying so. Suella Braverman agrees she will never truly be English, while Shabana Mahmood says it never occurred to her that she isn’t. The media can’t stop arguing about who’s English and who’s British. However, the real crisis is happening in our classrooms, where children are taught to see belonging through ancestry and to feel ashamed of both English and British identity.
Follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode!
Pre-order Katharine’s new book, “Diversity Is Not Our Strength”: https://geni.us/DiversityNotStrength
_____________________________________
Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.
New episodes released every Thursday.
_____________________________________
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StrictlyEdPod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strictlyedpod/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyEdPod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@strictlyedpod
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy
_____________________________________
Produced by Emergent Order Foundation and CEO John Papola
Learn more about EO.F: https://www.eo.foundation/
- Education Secretary Michael Gove was hated for his school reforms in the early 2010s. He worked to bring back classical texts, rigorous exams, and real authority for teachers. Years later, the very countries his critics wanted us to emulate have gone from the gold standard to underperforming, while England has held the line. But that doesn't mean that all is well in English schools.
Follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode!
Pre-order Katharine’s new book, “Diversity Is Not Our Strength”: https://geni.us/DiversityNotStrength
Previous episode on the EdTech lie: https://youtu.be/i9UztXWlS6U?si=E2JJDeMPQsjxZxei
_____________________________________
Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.
New episodes released every Thursday.
_____________________________________
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StrictlyEdPod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strictlyedpod/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyEdPod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@strictlyedpod
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy
_____________________________________
Produced by Emergent Order Foundation and CEO John Papola
Learn more about EO.F: https://www.eo.foundation/
- Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times journalist behind the 1619 Project, just admitted something remarkable: her own daughter thinks she was cheated out of a good education by her mother's politics.
Ten years ago, Hannah-Jones wrote about sending her daughter to a poor, majority-black public school as a stand against segregation, believing that her wealth and status could single-handedly lift up the school. That experiment failed.
Today, her daughter is left catching up from years of sub-standard education in a chaotic, undisciplined classroom environment. Is Hannah-Jones really an anti-racist crusader, or has she just revealed the elite snobbery behind her worldview?
Follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode!
_____________________________________
Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.
New episodes released every Thursday.
_____________________________________
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StrictlyEdPod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strictlyedpod/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyEdPod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@strictlyedpod
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy
_____________________________________
Produced by Emergent Order Foundation and CEO John Papola
Learn more about EO.F: https://www.eo.foundation/
- Victimhood is not virtue. Modern culture has taught children and adults alike that suffering confers merit, and now claiming victim status is a faster route to power than actually overcoming hardship. This logic plays out everywhere from courtrooms to classrooms. The people we should be raising up are not the ones who claim the most suffering, but the ones who refused to let suffering define them. Tell children the world is against them, and they will believe you. Tell them they are capable, and they might actually become so.
Follow the podcast so you don’t miss a single episode!
_____________________________________
Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.
New episodes released every Thursday.
_____________________________________
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StrictlyEdPod
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strictlyedpod/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyEdPod/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@strictlyedpod
X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Miss_Snuffy
_____________________________________
Produced by Emergent Order Foundation and CEO John Papola
Learn more about EO.F: https://www.eo.foundation/
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About Strictly Education
Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.New episodes released every Thursday.Podcast website
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