Victimhood is not virtue. Modern culture has taught children and adults alike that suffering confers merit, and now claiming victim status is a faster route to power than actually overcoming hardship. This logic plays out everywhere from courtrooms to classrooms. The people we should be raising up are not the ones who claim the most suffering, but the ones who refused to let suffering define them. Tell children the world is against them, and they will believe you. Tell them they are capable, and they might actually become so.

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Katharine Birbalsingh, Britain’s strictest headmistress, talks about what matters for our culture both at school and in the home. Gentle parenting and progressive schooling have replaced the values our grandparents understood instinctively. Whether you’re a parent, a teacher, or anyone interested in how politics impacts children, Strictly Education is your source for the traditional advice you can't find anywhere else.

New episodes released every Thursday.

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StrictlyEdPod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strictlyedpod/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrictlyEdPod/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@strictlyedpod

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Produced by Emergent Order Foundation and CEO John Papola

Learn more about EO.F: https://www.eo.foundation/