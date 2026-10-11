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22 episodes
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Do adults have a right to children, or do children have a right to their biological parents? In this provocative episode of Red Pill Shaman, we dismantle the societal matrix surrounding female empowerment, using the immediate postpartum decisions of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as a stark example of career ambition colliding with maternal instincts. We dive deep into critical concepts like the maternal primal wound, tracing how a sudden rupture in early childhood attachment imprints a lifelong trauma baseline onto an infant's subconscious psyche. Drawing on the global research of children's advocate Katy Faust, we expose how alternative family models and corporate childcare systems force children to compromise their native needs to accommodate adult desires. Furthermore, we examine the clinical neuroscience of psychoanalyst Erika Komisar to highlight the absolute necessity of a mother's physical proximity during the first 36 months of life to safely regulate an infant's nervous system and protect the brain from toxic stress. This foundational framework uncovers the root of modern identity distress, cognitive splitting, and what experts call genealogical bewilderment. Join us as we bridge depth psychology, hormonal biology, and expert insights to reveal what it truly takes to build a healthy family and a stable society.
🎯What We Cover In This Video:
✅ The fundamental conflict between adult desires and a child's biological right to their mother and father.
✅ Analyzing Karoline Leavitt’s 3-day postpartum return to work as a modern case study of maternal disempowerment.
✅ Understanding the maternal primal wound, cognitive splitting, and the psychological impact of genealogical bewilderment.
✅ Katy Faust’s data-backed baseline from Them Before Us on the protective buffer of biological parents.
✅ Erica Komisar’s clinical neuroscience research on the 36-month critical window for maternal-infant oxytocin synchronization.
✅ The biological override: How executive roles trigger a "Testosterone Brake" and adrenal surges that paralyze maternal bonding.
✅ The commercialization of conception: How IVF and commercial surrogacy isolate embryos and cause sudden psychological severance for newborns.
🔔If this video changed your perspective on reality, please hit the LIKE button, SHARE it with a friend, and SUBSCRIBE for more deep dives into quantum physics, psychology, and hidden truths. Don't forget to turn on the notification bell!
🌐 Connect With Me:
● Instagram
● Facebook
● Website: kerryblaser.com
● My Book on Amazon: My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain
📘 Get Your FREE DIY Trauma Healing Resources:
Webinar
Meditation and Shamanic Drumming
Six Divine Feminine Self Love Strategies
TWO Free eBooks:
1) Poems of the Sovereign Soul
2) Wisdom of Peace Plan
#ChildrensRights #PrimalWound #AttachmentTheory #MaternalBonding #RedPillShaman #KatyFaust #EricaKomisar #FamilyStructure #NeuroscienceOfTrauma @RedPillShaman
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Are public school classrooms being used to politically weaponize our youngest students? In this video, we dive into the deep psychology behind childhood activism and explain why modern education has shifted away from traditional academic skills. We look at how children who are still learning how to read are being placed on the front lines of adult political fights. By exploring the history of social movements, we reveal how schools are using the natural innocence of children to shield adult agendas. This discussion uncovers a hidden pattern of emotional exploitation running through both public schools and global institutions. Ultimately, we map out a clear path to protect your children and help them reclaim their right to a safe, neutral education.
🎯 What We Cover In This Video:
The "Suicidal Empathy" Software: How Dr. Gad Saad's model explains the pathological hyper-activation of compassion over logical boundaries in modern pedagogy.
The Heart-Brain Stress Axis: A deep dive into the physiological polarities between male "fight or flight" and female "tend and befriend" systems.
The Devouring Mother & Absent Father: How Carl Jung's archetypes and Dr. Sam Vaknin's work expose the structural collapse of the domestic unit.
The Totalitarian Child-Proxy History: Tracing the copy-pasted operational scripts of the Soviet Pioneers, Mao's Red Guards, and the Hitler Youth.
The Case of Renee Good & Greta Thunberg: Real-world breakdowns of how the progressive elite uses vulnerable youth as unassailable moral shields.
The Symmetrical Mirror (Andrew Tate vs. The Nanny State): Why the hyper-masculine manosphere and the radical left are running the exact same boundaryless delusion.
The Voids of the Titans: A psychological audit of the childhood trauma that drove historical figures like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and modern actors like JD Vance.
The Integrated Logos: How to reclaim the parental architecture and restore the biological rights of the sovereign child.
🔔 If this video changed your perspective on reality, please hit the LIKE button, SHARE it with a friend, and SUBSCRIBE for more deep dives into quantum physics, psychology, and hidden truths. Don't forget to turn on the notification bell!
🌐 Connect With Me:
● Instagram
● Facebook
● Website: kerryblaser.com
● My Book on Amazon: My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain
📘 Get Your FREE DIY Trauma Healing Resources:
Webinar
Meditation and Shamanic Drumming
Six Divine Feminine Self Love Strategies
TWO Free eBooks:
1) Poems of the Sovereign Soul
2) Wisdom of Peace Plan
#ChildhoodActivism #DepthPsychology #RedPillShaman #CarlJung #SamVaknin #SuicidalEmpathy #HeartBrainAxis #ParentingArchitecture @RedPillShaman
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Explore the hidden history of the Jesus resurrection story through quantum physics and the heart-brain axis differences between the sexes. This deep-dive investigation re-examines ancient theological turning points through the distinct evolutionary lenses of masculine and feminine neurocardiology. By mapping the conflict between the canonical and Gnostic gospels onto the human nervous system, we expose how early Church structures relied on rigid, brain-centered logic to enforce a physicalist paradigm. You will discover how the feminine heart naturally serves as a receptive vortex for the fluid quantum field, while the masculine brain instinctively isolates the localized particle to establish outer authority. We break down the historic containment protocols used by institutional gatekeepers to suppress internal sovereignty and eliminate the cyclical reality of reincarnation. Ultimately, this episode serves as a massive structural audit on history designed to help you transform ancestral emotional wounds into unyielding inner authority.
🎯What We Cover In This Video:
✅ The historical tragedy of Jesus’ resurrection and how the masculine brain required a physical particle of flesh to feel safe while the feminine heart resonated with the energetic field.
✅ The suppression of the Gnostic gospels and how early Church fathers engineered a one-lifetime monopoly to establish outward, institutional authority.
✅ Psychological and neurological breakdowns of how the female brain perceives the fluid quantum field compared to the linear, target-focused male brain.
✅ Deep personal synchronicities from the University of California at Santa Barbara, analytical psychology, and righting the wrongs of a 2,000-year historical repression.
✅ Practical DIY strategies for transforming emotional wounds into personal wisdom to reclaim your sovereign inner authority.
🔔If this video changed your perspective on reality, please hit the LIKE button, SHARE it with a friend, and SUBSCRIBE for more deep dives into quantum physics, psychology, and hidden truths. Don't forget to turn on the notification bell!
🌐 Connect With Me:
● Instagram
● Facebook
● Website: kerryblaser.com
● My Book on Amazon: My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain
📘 Get Your FREE DIY Trauma Healing Resources:
Webinar
Meditation and Shamanic Drumming
Six Divine Feminine Self Love Strategies
TWO Free eBooks:
1) Poems of the Sovereign Soul
2) Wisdom of Peace Plan
#JesusResurrection #GnosticGospels #HeartBrainAxis #MaryMagdalene #QuantumPhysics #InnerAuthority #RedPillShaman @RedPillShaman
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We are a Christian Nation: How Jesus Modeled Suicidal Empathy for Modern Socialists10/02/2026 | 48 mins.Send us Fan Mail
How has childhood trauma shaped both Jesus’ and modern political ideologies? In this episode of Red Pill Shaman, we dive deep into depth psychology, human biology, and quantum physics to explore how unhealed nursery wounds manifest as national policy, analyzing the psychological frameworks of historical and political figures through a radical new lens. We flip the right-wing political slogan “We are a Christian Nation” on its head by exposing how Jesus and modern Democrat Socialists perform based on the same script of an absent father and devouring mother, creating a dysfunctional, feminine “tend and befriend” response to stress. They hid behind the vulnerable as an emotional shield, when they can’t stand strong with a healthy physical boundary.
🎯What We Cover In This Video:
✅ The Psychology of Socialism: How the "nanny state" mirrors a childhood architecture of an absent father and a devouring mother.
✅ Suicidal Empathy Defined: Examining Gad Saad’s concept of a pathological hyper-activation of compassion overriding basic structural self-defense.
✅ The Biological Split: How the male "Fight-or-Flight" target execution system clashes with the female UCLA-studied "Tend-and-Befriend" survival response in macro-politics.
✅ The Heart-Brain Axis: Demystifying neurocardiology and the 40,000 neurons in the heart that dictate how we process stress and threat environments.
✅ A Psychological Audit of History: Breaking down Carl Jung’s and Dr. Sam Vaknin's profiling of historical figures, from the psychological profile of Jesus to JD Vance, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln.
✅ The Activist Trauma Loop: Why modern political movements rely on digital martyrs, defensive splitting, and public "shared fantasies" to survive.
🔔If this video changed your perspective on reality, please hit the LIKE button, SHARE it with a friend, and SUBSCRIBE for more deep dives into quantum physics, psychology, and hidden truths. Don't forget to turn on the notification bell!
🌐 Connect With Me:
● Instagram
● Facebook
● Website: kerryblaser.com
● My Book on Amazon: My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain
📘 Get Your FREE DIY Trauma Healing Resources:
Webinar
Meditation and Shamanic Drumming
Six Divine Feminine Self Love Strategies
TWO Free eBooks:
1) Poems of the Sovereign Soul
2) Wisdom of Peace Plan
#RedPillShaman #DepthPsychology #HeartBrainAxis #PoliticalPsychology #QuantumBiology #TendAndBefriend #SuicidalEmpathy #ShadowWork @RedPillShaman
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Discover how a hyper-masculine focus on the physical "particle" completely fractured Western medicine, the true neurocardiology behind the male and female heart-brain axis under stress, and my raw personal story of surviving a near-death postpartum ICU misdiagnosis. I use Einstein's quantum physics, the heart-brain axis and Carl Jung's analytical psychology to break down why the sexes need to work together to create and orchestrate healthcare.
🎯What We Cover In This Video:
✅ My Postpartum ICU Story: How an inexperienced male resident's failure to listen to my agonizing chest pain resulted in a catastrophic medical misdiagnosis that left me intubated on 100% oxygen.
✅ The Mirror of Wisdom: Why a total lack of external care reflects our own internal fields of self-neglect, and how to read the universe’s constant feedback loop.
✅ The Heart-Brain Axis: Deep neurocardiac mechanics explaining why the female heart acts as a receptive electromagnetic vortex while the male heart projects an outward electric shield.
✅ The Suppression of Feminine Healing: Tracking the historical destruction of the feminine healing monopoly, beginning with the University Exclusion of 1220 AD.
✅ The Witch-Hunt Matrix: How the 1487 publication of The Hammer of Witches criminalized intuitive holistic medicine and created a multi-generational wound of silence.
✅ The Rise of the AMA (1848): The corporate capture of American healthcare that systematically outlawed veteran midwives and severed Western medicine from the relational human field.
✅ The Data-Driven Receipts: Deconstructing the landmark 2024 Annals of Internal Medicine study tracking 776,000 hospitalized patients under male versus female physicians.
✅ The Love Hierarchy: Why a sick energetic field always manifests as a sick physical body, and how women can transmit a self-love vibration to heal the world from the inside out.
🔔If this video changed your perspective on reality, please hit the LIKE button, SHARE it with a friend, and SUBSCRIBE for more deep dives into quantum physics, psychology, and hidden truths. Don't forget to turn on the notification bell!
🌐 Connect With Me:
● Instagram
● Facebook
● Website: kerryblaser.com
● My Book on Amazon: My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain
📘 Get Your FREE DIY Trauma Healing Resources:
Webinar
Meditation and Shamanic Drumming
Six Divine Feminine Self Love Strategies
TWO Free eBooks:
Poems of the Sovereign Soul
Wisdom of Peace Plan
#HeartBrainAxis #QuantumHealing #MedicalHistory #WitchHunts #GaborMate #RedPillShaman #MyInnerHeroine #HolisticHealth @RedPillShaman
Support the show
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About Red Pill Shaman
Welcome to Red Pill ShamanHosted by a voice forged at the intersection of two ancient spiritual lineages—Blaser and Bouzaglo—this space is a catalyst for a total paradigm shift. We bridge the raw quantum mechanics of a holographic universe with both psychology and deep esoteric theology to dismantle the external systems of control keeping humanity trapped in fear, guilt and shame.Our mission is absolute: Shattering The Matrix from the Inside Out.We connect deeply to Jeremiah 31:33 "A Covenant Written on Our Hearts" because it is the ultimate divine guarantee that your sovereignty cannot be gatekept by institutional dogma. True authority is an internal code, not an external rulebook.We are here to reclaim the natural architecture of reality: Changing the world is an inside job, and it starts with women. As the spiritual center of the collective, women hold the key to shifting the global frequency. No more looking outside for rescue. Unplug from the machine. Take back your soul.Podcast website
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