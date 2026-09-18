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28 episodes
- In this episode, Arnold Beekes contrasts two fundamentally different ways of living: from the outside in, where you're constantly reacting to what other people say, what you consume, and what the world throws at you — versus from the inside out, where you start with what you notice and feel internally, and respond to the world from there. He makes the case that outside-in living means living someone else's life, always shaped by external triggers, while inside-out living means actually living your own. Arnold gets specific about how distraction functions as avoidance — the movies, the drinking, the endless scrolling we reach for precisely because we don't want to hear the inner voice quietly telling us we're unhappy at work, exhausted, or not using our potential. He uses a vivid image: trying to receive something with a closed hand that's already full — your brain works the same way, and when it's packed with other people's expectations and constant distraction, there's no space left to receive insight, intuition, or even proper sleep. His practical suggestion is disarmingly simple: when you eat, just eat. When you drink, just drink. When you walk, actually notice what you see, hear, and smell. It's a training process, not something that happens automatically. The episode closes with a genuinely lovely piece of everyday beauty: King's College Hospital in London has built a rooftop garden ICU, letting critically ill patients spend hours outdoors — fully connected to power, data, and medical gas — in a space designed by a three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner, with one patient awaiting a heart operation saying she'd want to be out there even in a thunderstorm.
🔗 About Your Host (Arnold Beekes)
🌐 Website: https://bio.link/beekes
💪 Brain Gym: https://braingym.fitness
🧠 Brain Athletes: https://brainathletes.club
🚀 Innovation Athletes: https://innovationathletes.club
🎓 Join our Skool brain-fitness community: https://www.skool.com/brain-fitness-7070
Roy Coughlan · The Podfather Network — Editor & Promoter
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 49+ Countries with 700+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
The Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — community for entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders to connect, collaborate, and grow their authority together: https://theauthorityalliance.com/
#BetweenTheEars #BrainUpgrade #InsideOut #Presence #Mindfulness #PersonalGrowth #ArnoldBeekes #SelfAwareness #EverydayBeauty
- In this question-and-quote episode, Arnold Beekes asks a question that sounds poetic but is meant literally: what does your heart say? He points back to the idea of our three brains — head, heart, and gut — and explains that the heart brain genuinely communicates, not in a voice others can hear, but in one you can learn to hear yourself, with attention and appreciation. He pairs it with an old Zen saying: "When you walk, walk. When you eat, eat. When you sit, sit." Simple on the surface, but genuinely hard in a world where we're rarely doing just one thing — scrolling while eating, listening to a podcast while walking, watching a video while reading. His invitation is straightforward: practice doing one thing at a time, fully present, and notice what changes.
🔗 About Your Host (Arnold Beekes)
🌐 Website: https://bio.link/beekes
💪 Brain Gym: https://braingym.fitness
🧠 Brain Athletes: https://brainathletes.club
🚀 Innovation Athletes: https://innovationathletes.club
🎓 Join our Skool brain-fitness community: https://www.skool.com/brain-fitness-7070
Roy Coughlan · The Podfather Network — Editor & Promoter
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 49+ Countries with 700+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
The Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — community for entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders to connect, collaborate, and grow their authority together: https://theauthorityalliance.com/
#BetweenTheEars #BrainUpgrade #QuestionAndQuote #Presence #Mindfulness #PersonalGrowth #ArnoldBeekes #HeartBrain #Uniqueness
- In this episode, Arnold Beekes challenges the mechanistic way we're taught to see ourselves — as a collection of separate parts that doctors and schools treat individually, rather than as a genuinely interconnected whole. He introduces his framework, which he calls MESPAS-X, covering seven layers: Mental (thoughts and beliefs), Emotional (signals from the body pointing to unmet needs), Spiritual (our energy and sense of interconnectedness as electromagnetic beings), Physical (sleep, nutrition, exercise, and the visible tip of the iceberg — our words and actions), Environmental (the two-way relationship between our surroundings and our behavior, including Benjamin Hardy's point that no amount of willpower overcomes the wrong environment), Social (drawing on the 80-year Harvard Study of Adult Development, which found health and happiness come down to good relationships, not wealth or fame), and finally the "X" — the magical, mythical, and metaphysical layer, representing everything science still can't explain, illustrated by the striking fact that humans can only perceive roughly 0.0035% of the electromagnetic spectrum. Arnold's core argument is that working on just one layer barely moves the needle — someone eating perfectly healthy but stuck in a toxic relationship will still feel lousy — so real change means addressing every layer, consistently, over time. The episode closes with a story of everyday beauty: Clint Brower, who watched his father and countless other American farmers develop Parkinson's disease after decades of pesticide spraying, and who left a tech career to build Greenfield Robotics — a fleet of autonomous, herbicide-free robots that slice weeds with precision instead.
🔗 About Your Host (Arnold Beekes)
🌐 Website: https://bio.link/beekes
💪 Brain Gym: https://braingym.fitness
🧠 Brain Athletes: https://brainathletes.club
🚀 Innovation Athletes: https://innovationathletes.club
🎓 Join our Skool brain-fitness community: https://www.skool.com/brain-fitness-7070
Roy Coughlan · The Podfather Network — Editor & Promoter
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 49+ Countries with 700+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
The Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — community for entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders to connect, collaborate, and grow their authority together: https://theauthorityalliance.com/
#BetweenTheEars #BrainUpgrade #WholeBeing #Mindset #PersonalGrowth #ArnoldBeekes #Wellbeing #EverydayBeauty
- In this question-and-quote episode, Arnold Beekes asks a question that cuts deeper than it first sounds: what are you unwilling to feel? He draws a careful distinction from simple suppression — this isn't about emotions you don't even know you're avoiding, but ones you already know are there, deep down, that you're actively choosing not to sit with. He gives two grounded examples: knowing your work has stopped challenging you and you want something different, but refusing to feel that because of the mortgage and the kids' university fees standing in the way; and a 20-year friendship that's turned into constant complaining and blame, leaving you tired and frustrated every time, while you keep telling yourself loyalty means staying anyway. He pairs it with a quote — "A fast food mentality will not bring you three star meals" — using the appeal of fast food's instant gratification (tastes good, arrives fast, followed by a stomach ache and hunger two hours later) as a literal example, then widens it figuratively to anything worth having: fast results at the gym, a new language, or an early promotion. His point: three-star outcomes take time, effort, and discipline, and expecting the fast-food version of anything worthwhile will only work against you.
🔗 About Your Host (Arnold Beekes)
🌐 Website: https://bio.link/beekes
💪 Brain Gym: https://braingym.fitness
🧠 Brain Athletes: https://brainathletes.club
🚀 Innovation Athletes: https://innovationathletes.club
🎓 Join our Skool brain-fitness community: https://www.skool.com/brain-fitness-7070
Roy Coughlan · The Podfather Network — Editor & Promoter
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 49+ Countries with 700+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
The Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — community for entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders to connect, collaborate, and grow their authority together: https://theauthorityalliance.com/
#BetweenTheEars #BrainUpgrade #QuestionAndQuote #EmotionalAwareness #Discipline #PersonalGrowth #ArnoldBeekes #Mindset #Uniqueness
- In this episode, Arnold Beekes explains mirror neurons — brain cells that fire both when you take an action and when you simply watch someone else take that same action — and why understanding this changes how you should think about your own mental practices. Because the brain doesn't fully distinguish between lived, observed, and imagined experience, holding an image of yourself as healthy or capable can genuinely trigger the same neural response as actually living it. But Arnold is careful to flag what most self-help advice leaves out: it's not enough to just picture or say something, you have to feel it too. He uses affirmations as the clearest example — saying "I have a two million euro house" while feeling like you can barely afford a rented room creates a contradiction between feeling and imagination that cancels the affirmation out entirely, which is exactly why so much of that advice fails to work. He illustrates the same mechanism with two contrasting examples: watching a war movie can generate real sadness or anger even though you were never in a war, while watching a beautiful nature video can genuinely lift your mood the same way actually being in a rainforest would — meaning you don't need an expensive safari to get some of its emotional benefit, just conscious, positive use of your own mirror neurons. The episode closes with a striking piece of everyday beauty: new science on how whale populations play a far larger role in ocean carbon cycling than previously understood, with their waste fertilizing phytoplankton blooms that absorb carbon dioxide, and their carcasses sustaining deep-sea ecosystems for decades after death.
🔗 About Your Host (Arnold Beekes)
🌐 Website: https://bio.link/beekes
💪 Brain Gym: https://braingym.fitness
🧠 Brain Athletes: https://brainathletes.club
🚀 Innovation Athletes: https://innovationathletes.club
🎓 Join our Skool brain-fitness community: https://www.skool.com/brain-fitness-7070
Roy Coughlan · The Podfather Network — Editor & Promoter
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 49+ Countries with 700+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
The Authority Alliance: A Foundation of Experts — community for entrepreneurs, coaches, and thought leaders to connect, collaborate, and grow their authority together: https://theauthorityalliance.com/
#BetweenTheEars #BrainUpgrade #MirrorNeurons #Neuroscience #Mindset #PersonalGrowth #ArnoldBeekes #Visualization #EverydayBeauty
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About Between the Ears Podcast
Your inner state creates your outer reality. Between The Ears is a show about the mental and emotional world we all carry inside, and how understanding it can transform the life we live outside. Hosted by Arnold Beekes, each episode explores a single idea for building a better life between the ears: taking back control from the expectations of parents, teachers, bosses, and everyone else who has quietly been driving your behavior, learning what you actually want instead of what you have been told to want, and lowering the chronic stress that comes from living two lives at once. Every episode closes with a moment of everyday beauty, a small true story of kindness, courage, or compassion, because what you notice and appreciate shapes your inner state just as much as what you think. If you are ready to stop living someone else's life and start living your own, this podcast is for you.Podcast website
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