How does one achieve greatness in one career, then do the same in another? Today, Darren and Mark find out from best-selling author and Hall-Of-Fame speaker Don Yaeger, and his coach, Hall-Of-Fame speaker Patricia Fripp. They discuss Don's transition from professional writing to world-class public speaking and examine Patricia's role as his professional coach. SNIPPETS: • Greatness is an iterative process • Feedback is the breakfast of champions and champions eat breakfast • Anybody worth their salt hires a coach • Conduct pre-calls with prospective coaches to find the right coach for you • Don't expect to be a good speaker if you don't spend time focused on it • If you can't say anything worthwhile in 3 minutes, you don't deserve an hour • Watch game film with your coach • Watch your videos pretending that the speaker is someone else • Conduct post-speech calls with clients • Reverse your 'I/YOU' ratio • Be intentional in everything you do • Remain humble Work with Don Yaeger https://www.DonYaeger.com Work with Patricia Fripp https://www.Fripp.com Work with Mark and Darren: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com/get-a-speaking-coach/ Check Out Stage Time University: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com

What has become most important to meeting planners in the 2020s? What do speakers need to be successful? How can a speaker's bureau help? After 31 years as the founder and CEO of Garrett Speakers International (GSI), Executive Coach Betty Garrett joins Mark and Darren for a frank discussion about working with a bureau, what works in today's speaking business…and what doesn't. Applying her insights will put you on the path to being unforgettable. SNIPPETS: • Be trustworthy • Invest time in building a relationship with a bureau • Big egos are a red flag • Bureaus don't sell speakers; they sell solutions and reduced risk • Speakers need FIVE ELEMENTS to be perceived as a thought leader • Identify a bureau's strengths and weaknesses before working with them • 85% of planners look for THE FOUR R's • Speakers need measurement tools to prove impact & justify their existence • Have bureau-ready materials • Bureaus have clients you may not be able to reach • Do not go bureau-exclusive • Choose a bureau that shares your philosophy and values Work with Betty Garrett https://www.bettygarrett.com/ Work with Mark and Darren: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com/get-a-speaking-coach/ Check Out Stage Time University: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com

Technology has become an important tool for presenters, and few know more about this than Rich Hart, CEO and Founder of Global Media Studios in Atlanta, GA, USA. Mark and Darren speak with Rich about using video and technology to tell their stories, common storytelling mistakes, demo video quality, home studio setup, professional attire, and more. SNIPPETS: • Use video to tell your story • Have a written plan in place • You need quality video • Your low point can be relatable • Use a solid structure • Lighting, video, and sound quality resonate and reach the audience. • For virtual presentations, give yourself a good background • Good audio is critical • Don't go to work half-dressed • Attire sends a message • Be professional and comfortable • Dress being mindful of technology like body mics • Use different formats to tell your story Work with Rich Hart: https://www.GlobalMediaStudios.com Work with Mark and Darren: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com/get-a-speaking-coach/ Check Out Stage Time University: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com

A common idiom says, "Everyone loves an underdog story." Today, Mark and Darren explore that concept with acclaimed American screenwriter and producer Angelo Pizzo, whose films include the iconic classics 'HOOSIERS' and 'RUDY.' They discuss the challenges and philosophy behind writing compelling underdog stories, as Angelo reveals techniques for fostering audience connection and creating emotional experiences. SNIPPETS: • Don't think about the odds • Have blind faith and a strong vision • Use your own voice • The essence of all drama is conflict. No conflict, no drama • Connect the audience with the desire to know what happens next. • Connect on an emotional level • Write from the inside out • Rooting for the underdog is actually rooting for yourself • Create unexpected, unique, inventive obstacles • Make them feel like they're hearing the obvious for the very first time • Be really faithful to the spirit of the truth • Tell stories that move others Work with Mark and Darren: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com/get-a-speaking-coach/ Check Out Stage Time University: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com Youtube: https://youtu.be/kK2WAhV6EbA

How important are AUTHENTICITY and BELIEVABILITY for a professional communicator? Hall of Fame speaker, author, Harvard Adjunct Lecturer and former opera singer Allison Shapira tackles this question in a lively conversation with Darren and Mark. Drawing from her experience with diplomacy, politics and navigating difficult questions from hostile audiences, Allison offers sage advice on audience-focused, authentic service. SNIPPETS: • Acknowledge opposing viewpoints • Be believable • Practice Strategic Authenticity • Be real on stage • Be prepared and polished, but not perfect • Show respect to your audience • Fill your speech with something unique, valuable, and interesting • Provide the right material for the right audience • Be sensitive to your audience and pivot in the moment when necessary • Don't use your artistic gift gratuitously, but to enhance your presentation • Your opening should be exactly the opposite of what everyone expects • AI can get in the way of our authenticity • AI is causing a crisis of believability • Understand what makes you believable Work with Mark and Darren: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com/get-a-speaking-coach/ Check Out Stage Time University: https://www.stagetimeuniversity.com

About Unforgettable Presentations

About Unforgettable Presentations

About Unforgettable Presentations