Do you know what makes a good wedding great? We do, and by the end of this episode you will too! (Psst! It's the flow of events!) In this episode, we break down the flow of events: the minute-by-minute run of show that separates a wedding people talk about for years from one that quietly loses steam. We start with ceremony planning: who can legally marry you if you're not in a place of worship, the core elements of a ceremony if you're designing it yourself, how to use readings and traditions to give a role to people who aren't in your bridal party, and why thirty minutes is the perfect amount of ceremony time. Then the flow of events — a detailed schedule of your wedding day from the moment you wake up to the minute you wave goodbye. Plus, the structural decisions most couples don't know they need to make up front depending on the kind of party they want. We offer our battled testing advice on toasts. We can’t wait to share the stories of those who didn’t heed our advice. We play I Do or I Don't. Drinks passed before the ceremony? Wearing cream to a wedding? Taking your shoes off on the dance floor? Let’s see if your opinions line up with ours! Downloads and more at letsplandpodcast.com.

Did you know that saying “please rsvp” is grammatically incorrect?! And what does “black tie optional” even mean? In episode five, we get into all things invitations - wording, timing, postage, and the etiquette mistakes most don’t even know they’re making! Special guest Lisa Wyatt from Mark Harris Stationers has been designing wedding invitations for decades and she’s in our podcast office today to help you design yours. The paper and ink color are the easy parts. Lisa is here with us to walk through the full invitation suite process — what that entails, what it all costs, and why printing has become a luxury business while nobody was looking. We get into proper wording, which is far more loaded than anyone expects. We get into when you should begin to design your invitations, printing methods and paper weight, addressing etiquette and how to avoid rush fees and other costly decisions. And finally, what you need to know about using the USPS to mail your invitations. Downloads and more at letsplandpodcast.com.

This episode is all about how to bring your wedding vision to life! In Episode 6 we show you how to discover your own original design direction, how to execute on it, and why we hate scrolling on Instagram for wedding inspo... but don’t forget to follow us @letsplanpodcast ;) We will walk you through how to find your design direction, starting with a Pinterest board and no filter at all! We will take you through floor planning, scale, and talk about the design decisions that are most impactful. We’ll discuss trends – and why we ignore them – the budget implications of design and how design is really all about evoking a feeling versus creating a look. We’ll play Design or Decline, plus, we’ll pull the curtain back and teach you how to decode the #weddinginspo photos you’re seeing online. Downloads and more at letsplandpodcast.com.

Fish as your entrée - does it stink or is it great? Buffet because it's cheaper - wait, is it? To floor or not to floor a tent... Episode 7 is everything you need to know about menu planning and tenting your wedding. We start with a deep on menu planning — where to actually start when you're building a menu, how to talk to your catering manager so you get their best work instead of their standard PDF, and the fees that automatically add 30%+ to your bill before you've changed a thing. We play Feast or Famine, our food and beverage game, and talk shop on everything from champagne toasts to surf and turf to late-night bites. We close the episode with a candid conversation about the complexities of tenting, even if you're keeping it casual. You have your tent, but do you have your power, restrooms, temperature controls and rain plans? And what do those tent stakes do to your irrigation lines? And finally, the one question you have to answer honestly before you say yes to a backyard wedding. Downloads and more at letsplandpodcast.com.

In the Let's Plan Your Wedding finale, Abby and Tamar go week by week through the last 2 months leading up to your wedding and open the episode with the ultimate secret on how to ensure your wedding is a huge success! They cover managing RSVP stragglers, seating assignments, final fittings, pack-ups, vendor confirmations and all of the little details you'll need to cover a few weeks beforehand to make your wedding weekend is stress free. Their final game is Ready or Not, a game they play with you to make sure you have everything checked off your to do list, and close out the series inviting you to reach out and share how your wedding process and weekend went once it's all behind you. Downloads and more at letsplanpodcast.com.

About Let's Plan Your Wedding!

About Let's Plan Your Wedding!

About Let's Plan Your Wedding!