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27 episodes
- in this episode, i share how resentment gave me temporary relief, how external anchoring kept that loop going, and what it means to start taking your anchor back.
resentment bonus drops 10/14
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- Your nervous system is checking dozens of people, outcomes, and conditions before it let's you feel okay. In this episode, we’re uncovering external anchoring and why overthinking, people-pleasing, hypervigilance, and resentment all start after an anchor starts to wobble.
Become your own safest place inside The Liberation Portal.
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- Most people think resentment comes from what someone did.
I think it starts when someone becomes responsible for your okayness.
In this episode, we're exploring external regulation, hidden expectations, and why resentment often survives long after the original problem is gone.
Learn the how to become internally regulated in THE LIBERATION PORTAL
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About The Shift
The Shift is a podcast for people who are tired of trying to heal, regulate, forgive, or fix themselves and still feeling stuck.This isn’t about becoming calmer, more positive, or more understanding. It’s about dismantling the identities, stories, and coping strategies that once kept you safe but now keep you bracing, resentful, or externally oriented.We talk about resentment as information, not something to work on.We'll discuss boundaries as an internal orientation, not as rules for other people.Nervous system regulation will be address as something you can actually feel in your body, not just a buzzword.Through conversations about attachment, codependency, addiction, and self-protection, The Shift offers a different lens that doesn’t diagnose, shame, or ask you to endlessly revisit the past.If you’re ready to stop orienting your life around what’s happening outside of you and start experiencing safety from the inside out, you’re in the right place.Podcast website
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