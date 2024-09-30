Critical Care Time Podcast

38. Palliative Care in Critical Illness: Intentional & Compassionate Palliation with Dr. Anand Iyer

On this week's episode of Critical Care Time, Cyrus & Nick are honored to be joined by palliative care expert, Dr. Anand Iyer. Together they explore the intricacies of palliation in the ICU, exploring the challenge and nuances of addressing this critical element of care amongst the sickest patients in the hospital. How do you begin these discussions? How do you ensure your patients and families feel heard? How do you help them realize palliation is part of the care process and not that you are giving up on a loved one? What terms should we avoid using? We cover all of this and more with Dr. Iyer so make sure to give this episode a listen and leave us some feedback!