Critical Care Time Podcast

38. Palliative Care in Critical Illness: Intentional & Compassionate Palliation with Dr. Anand Iyer
On this week's episode of Critical Care Time, Cyrus & Nick are honored to be joined by palliative care expert, Dr. Anand Iyer. Together they explore the intricacies of palliation in the ICU, exploring the challenge and nuances of addressing this critical element of care amongst the sickest patients in the hospital. How do you begin these discussions? How do you ensure your patients and families feel heard? How do you help them realize palliation is part of the care process and not that you are giving up on a loved one? What terms should we avoid using? We cover all of this and more with Dr. Iyer so make sure to give this episode a listen and leave us some feedback!
1:23:52
37. ARDS: Unpacking Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome from Pathophysiology to Treatment Approaches
On this week's episode, Cyrus & Nick tackle one of their biggest challenges yet: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, more commonly known as ARDS.***WARNING*** this is no shorty! We cover all things ARDS from pathophysiology, diagnosis, treatments and things NOT to do. Dare we say, this is the definitive FOAM-ARDS experience for anyone and everyone who cares for people suffering from ARDS. Give it a listen and as always, send us your feedback!!
1:56:45
36. Inotropes
Get excited for a new episode jam-packed with Critical Care goodness! Nick & Cyrus deconstruct, demystify and unpack inotropes. These medications are essential in the world of critical care when we have to manage cardiogenic shock. What are the different inotropes? How can you decide which one is right for your patient? And... what's the difference between an Inotropic and an Ionotropic agent? You'll learn all this and so much more on this week's episode of Critical Care Time: The Podcast for Everyone Who Cares for the Critically Ill!
1:01:10
REBOOTED - 7. Vasopressors - Part 2
In this REBOOTED episodes of Critical Care Time, Cyrus and Nick go beyond the basics of vasopressor management. This thing is jam-packed with high-yield pearls, where we discuss important topics such as how to titrate vasopressors, what can be done when vasopressors seem to be failing and how to wean patients from vasopressors in order to successfully get them out of the ICU and ultimately home. Sit back, relax, and enjoy this hour long master-class on Vasopressors - Beyond the Basics!
1:03:28
REBOOT - 6. Vasopressors - Part 1
In this REBOOTED episodes of Critical Care Time, Cyrus and Nick explore the basic in's and out's of vasopressors, providing a framework for understanding them and recommendations for the who, what, when, where and why as it pertains to their use! If you are new to the ICU or work anywhere that vasopressors may be used to treat your patients, this is the episode for you!
