hol+ by Dr. Taz

Podcast hol+ by Dr. Taz
Dr. Taz MD
Welcome to hol+, the podcast where science meets spirit. I’m your host, Dr. Taz, a double board-certified medical doctor, integrative health expert, nutritionis...
Available Episodes

  • Rewiring Your Brain for Emotional Safety and Mental Health with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
    Watch hol+ by Dr. Taz MD on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrTazMD/podcastsIn this episode, Dr. Taz sits down for a heartfelt conversation with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau about tending to our emotional health and mental well-being. They explore topics including emotional literacy, brain health, trauma recovery, and the importance of community and connection in maintaining mental wellness. They also delve into the power of personal and familial healing and emphasize the significance of slowing down, being present, and nurturing authentic relationships. About Sophie Grégoire TrudeauBest-selling author, celebrated public speaker, and passionate mental health advocate, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has championed gender equality, female empowerment, youth self-esteem, and the importance of physical activity for over two decades.In her first book, Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other, Sophie explores the science behind brain health, emotional intelligence, and our unique emotional signatures, drawing on her personal journey and interviews with renowned experts.Thank you to our sponsorTimeline: timeline.com/DRTAZ02:42 Exploring Emotional Literacy03:20 The Impact of Early Life Experiences07:05 The Global Mental Health Crisis14:57 The Importance of Emotional Safety29:51 The Language of Love is Slow33:27 The Emotional Load Carried by Women36:41 The Role of Social Connections in Wellness40:44 Navigating Family Dynamics and Raising Teenagers50:50 The Influence of Social Media on Mental Health54:11 The Importance of Community and Connection56:08 Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's Personal JourneyStay ConnectedSubscribe to the audio podcast: https://holplus.transistor.fm/subscribeSubscribe to the video podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@DrTazMD/podcastsFollow Dr. Taz on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtazmd/Join the conversation on X: https://x.com/@drtazmdTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtazmdFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtazmd/Host & Production TeamHost: Dr. Taz; Produced by Rainbow Creative (Executive Producer: Matthew Jones; Lead Producer: Lauren Feighan; Editors: Jeremiah Schultz and Patrick Edwards)Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to stay updated on future episodes of hol+
  • Why hol+?
    Watch hol+ by Dr. Taz MD on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrTazMD/podcastsIn this premiere episode of hol+ by Dr. Taz MD, Dr. Taz explores the gap between conventional medicine and holistic health and wellness. She shares her personal health journey and the pivotal moments that led her to embrace a more integrated approach to medicine. You’ll discover how hol+ merges the best of science and spirit through conversation with experts, researchers, practitioners, and even celebrities. Learn why it's time for a new type of healthcare conversation that honors the human experience, and come along to start your own journey toward healing and wellness.About Dr. Taz, founder of hol+As a pioneer in merging systems of medicine together, double board certified integrative medicine physician Dr. Taz Bhatia is on a mission to provide the world with true, holistic medicine that combines a unique integration of science, spirit, and the human experience. Faced with personal health challenges in her twenties and a health care system that was dismissive, Dr. Taz turned to nutrition, homeopathy and Eastern medical wisdom for answers. What she found was a wealth of information not yet taught in conventional medical schools.  Passionate to share this new knowledge, she opened CentreSpringMD in Atlanta, a nationally recognized holistic and integrative medical practice designed to treat the whole family.  Fifteen years later, Dr. Taz has scaled the practice and opened locations in LA and NYC, along with an expanded global telehealth platform. A veteran media and television contributor, she currently serves as a TODAY contributor, First for Women columnist, and a FOX5 news expert. Her recent book, The Hormone Shift, named by Book Riot as one of “The Best Menopause Books,” landed at #1 in Amazon’s coveted Best Sellers Ranking List and exploded in popularity garnering worldwide attention. The book is now available in India and Portugal, with more countries to come, helping to fuel the growth of her international telehealth business. From primary care to chronic disease management and specialty care, Dr. Taz has led the growth of CentreSpringMD from a solo provider practice with 2 employees to a multi clinic company with 4 locations and a global telehealth platform with over 50 employees. Dr. Taz’s clinics continue to garner medical awards, including Best Georgia practice and Atlanta’s Top Doc recognitions. Thank you to our sponsorBiOptimizers:  bioptimizers.com/holplusTime Stamps02:16 A Crisis in Healthcare03:21 Dr Taz’s Personal Health Journey09:16 Discovering Holistic Medicine15:44 Building a New Practice20:22 The Vision for hol+Stay ConnectedSubscribe to the audio podcast: https://holplus.transistor.fm/subscribeSubscribe to the video podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@DrTazMD/podcastsFollow Dr. Taz on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drtazmd/Join the conversation on X: https://x.com/@drtazmdTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtazmdFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtazmd/Host & Production TeamHost: Dr. Taz; Produced by Rainbow Creative (Executive Producer: Matthew Jones; Lead Producer: Lauren Feighan; Editors: Jeremiah Schultz and Patrick Edwards)Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to stay updated on future episodes of hol+
  • Introducing hol+ by Dr. Taz MD
    Welcome to hol+, the podcast where science meets spirit. I’m your host, Dr. Taz, a double board-certified medical doctor, integrative health expert, nutritionist, acupuncturist and founder and CEO of hol+. This show empowers you with the knowledge to heal not just your body but also your relationships, your communities, and our world.Medicine is in crisis and the path and journey to healing is far too fragmented. Globally, the medicine of today is far behind the calling of our current times. Our current healthcare system leaves patients fed up and frustrated, symptoms and complaints are dismissed and the global disease burden only gets more expensive and illusive–all in the context of a changing environment, toxic planet, and increasingly fractured family units. Dr. Taz MD and her guests tackle all things medicine, health, wellness, and family. Each episode enters that space where the layers of our being intersect; physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, community, and even the influence of our environment. You’ll hear expert interviews, personal stories, and actionable tips that cut through the noise, bringing you clarifying and coveted "aha!" moments for both you and your loved ones.hol+ is more than a podcast—it’s a movement. It’s an invitation to heal not just our bodies, but our relationships, our communities, and our world. Tune in today!Stay ConnectedSubscribe to the video podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@DrTazMD/podcastsFollow Dr. Taz on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drtazmd/Join the conversation on X: https://x.com/@drtazmdTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drtazmdFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drtazmd/All things hol+:https://doctortaz.com/Host & Production TeamHost: Dr. Taz; Produced by Rainbow Creative (Executive Producer: Matthew Jones; Lead Producer: Lauren Feighan; Editors: Jeremiah Schultz and Patrick Edwards)Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to stay updated on future episodes of hol+
  • Ep. 10 - "Stronger Together" with Michelle Jacobs + Sally Mueller
    This special BONUS EPISODE, entitled Stronger Together, is the epilogue to our special nine-part series. It’s a closing conversation where our hosts Julie Flakstad & Dr. Taz Bhatia welcomed Womaness co-founders, Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs, to explore the importance of community and connection in midlife, their thoughts + reflections on the series overall and why they were so passionate about supporting it.The conversation touches on how Womaness, a brand built for women by women, fosters community and trust, including a private Facebook Group called The After Party where over 9,000 women connect + share their insights and experiences about midlife. We also discuss the complex paradigm of women supporting women and why that sometimes feels difficult - both in life and in business.We also take a valuable look back on the series, leaving listeners with valuable insights from key episodes and share more on what’s ahead for The Midlife Truth Project.About Our Guests:Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs met over 20 years ago. They became good friends early in their careers, creative collaborators, and honest sounding boards for each other. During a catchup a few years ago, Sally shared she’d been experiencing a variety of symptoms—aches and pains, vaginal dryness, and dry skin—and was surprised to learn that these were all related to menopause. After reaching out to friends and colleagues, they realized that this scenario was all too common. There was no clear education, support, or modern products for this time in a woman’s life.So they did something about it. Leveraging their combined skills and experiences, they created Womaness, the leading women’s wellness brand, to modernize aging for women and to help them navigate their changing bodies with innovative products and solutions, essential information, and unlimited inspiration.Connect with Our Hosts and Conversation Partner!Womanesshttps://womaness.com/Instagram @mywomanessFacebook @mywomanessJulie Flakstadhttps://julieflakstad.com/ Instagram @julieflakstad Facebook @thejulieflakstadDr. Taz BhatiaYouTube: @DrTazMDInstagram: @drtazmdWebsite: doctortaz.comOrder The Hormone Shift book HEREPractice - Centre Spring MD: https://centrespringmd.com/ Thanks so much for tuning in! Before you leave, please make sure to subscribe to the show so you’ll receive updates on our new upcoming season. Also, let us know how we’re doing by providing a rating and review!This series is presented by WomanessCreated by women for women, Womaness (https://womaness.com/) offers clinically and doctor tested supplements, sexual wellness, and skincare products that help you navigate hot flashes, changing skin, vaginal dryness, sleepless nights, and more—empowering you to live your life fully and age well.Just for you… Womaness is offering all our future podcast listeners 20% off any purchase of $50 or more. Use code: Midlife20 and Shop NowProduction:This show is produced by Rainbow Creative with Evy Bjorn and Matthew Jones as Executive Producers, and Nathan Wheatley as Lead Video and Audio Editor. Learn more about them at https://www.rainbowcreative.co
  • Ep 9 “Connect The Dots” with Sara Blakely
    This is episode (9) of our special nine-part series entitled Connect The Dots. Our hosts Julie Flakstad & Dr. Taz Bhatia welcome serial entrepreneur, visionary and dedicated philanthropist Sara Blakely. As the founder of Spanx, a now billion-dollar global brand that revolutionized women’s apparel and, more recently, Sneex, the world’s first high-heel sneaker, Sara shares her midlife journey as a time of transformation and growth. She highlights the importance of mindset, intuition, and carving out moments for self-connection, all of which have guided her major decisions in life, including selling Spanx. She also gives valuable advice + insight on how to embrace fear and stay connected to one's "why" - especially in midlife.Here are some key themes + takeaways …Midlife as a "Chrysalis":  Rather than seeing midlife as a crisis, Sara sees it as a transformative period of shedding, growth and inner reflection, where ego-driven motivations give way to purpose-driven ones driven more by spirit.The Power of Visualization: Sara shares her approach on visualization where she focuses on creating mental space for her mind to wander, daydream and allowing ideas to surface naturally.Connecting with Intuition: From an early age, Sara explains how she learned to connect with herself, embrace intuition and manifest what she wants. She talks openly about her ongoing process of becoming intentional and clear about key decisions as well as asking the universe for specific signs to guide her.Overcoming Fear: “The only way to overcome your fear, is to do it,” Sara says, explaining that continues to be committed to saying YES to challenging situations that could be embarrassing. Embarrassing situations become funny, vulnerable stories, she explains, and these experiences make us more resilient and allow us to embrace our imperfections.Struggling with Perimenopause: Sara opens up about her own vulnerable experience and confusion dealing with perimenopause including extreme hormone fluctuations, sleep struggles, massive weight fluctuations and severe emotional lows. Philanthropy and Purpose-Driven Work: Passionately dedicated to empowering women, she talks about her personal, and at times playful, approach to philanthropy, including lending out her wedding dress to women during COVID, creating a "wedding dress sisterhood."About Our Guest, Sara BlakelySara Blakely is a serial entrepreneur and the visionary founder of Spanx, a brand that revolutionized women’s shapewear by turning her personal frustration with traditional hosiery into an innovative solution. Beyond her business, Blakely is committed to empowering women globally through her Sara Blakely Foundation, and became the first female billionaire to join the Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half her wealth to charity. Today, she continues to inspire as an investor on Shark Tank, a frequent speaker, and a champion for women achieving their dreams, all while aiming to create the world’s most comfortable high-heel shoe, Sneex.Connect with Our Hosts and Conversation Partner!Sara BlakelySpanx  Sneex Sara Blakely FoundationSpeakingModern Elder Academy   Instagram: @sarablakely Julie Flakstadhttps://julieflakstad.com/ Instagram @julieflakstadFacebook @thejulieflakstadDr. Taz BhatiaYouTube: @DrTazMDInstagram: @drtazmdWebsite: doctortaz.comOrder The Hormone Shift book HEREPractice - Centre Spring MD: https://centrespringmd.com/ Tune in next Wednesday, 11/20, when we drop our bonus episode to this special (9) part series, called “Stronger Together” with Womaness co-founders, Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs. In this final episode, our hosts, Julie Flakstad and Dr. Taz Bhatia, reflect on the importance of having a playbook for midlife and the power of community + connection as we age. Available on Audio and on YouTube!Thanks so much for tuning in! Before you leave, please make sure to subscribe to the show so you’ll receive updates on new episodes. Also, let us know how we’re doing by providing a rating and review!This series is presented by WomanessCreated by women for women, Womaness (https://womaness.com/) offers clinically and doctor tested supplements, sexual wellness, and skincare products that help you navigate hot flashes, changing skin, vaginal dryness, sleepless nights, and more—empowering you to live your life fully and age well.Just for you… Womaness is offering all our future podcast listeners 20% off any purchase of $50 or more. Use code: Midlife20 and Shop NowProduction: This show is produced by Rainbow Creative with Evy Bjorn and Matthew Jones as Executive Producers, and Nathan Wheatley as Lead Video and Audio Editor. Learn more about them at rainbowcreative.co. 
About hol+ by Dr. Taz

Welcome to hol+, the podcast where science meets spirit. I’m your host, Dr. Taz, a double board-certified medical doctor, integrative health expert, nutritionist, acupuncturist and founder and CEO of hol+. This show empowers you with the knowledge to heal not just your body but also your relationships, your communities, and our world. Medicine is in crisis and the path and journey to healing is far too fragmented. Globally, the medicine of today is far behind the calling of our current times. Our current healthcare system leaves patients fed up and frustrated, symptoms and complaints are dismissed and the global disease burden only gets more expensive and illusive–all in the context of a changing environment, toxic planet, and increasingly fractured family units. Dr. Taz MD and her guests tackle all things medicine, health, wellness, and family. Each episode enters that space where the layers of our being intersect; physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, community, and even the influence of our environment. You’ll hear expert interviews, personal stories, and actionable tips that cut through the noise, bringing you clarifying and coveted "aha!" moments for both you and your loved ones. hol+ is more than a podcast—it’s a movement. It’s an invitation to heal not just our bodies, but our relationships, our communities, and our world. Tune in today!
