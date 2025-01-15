Ep 9 “Connect The Dots” with Sara Blakely

This is episode (9) of our special nine-part series entitled Connect The Dots. Our hosts Julie Flakstad & Dr. Taz Bhatia welcome serial entrepreneur, visionary and dedicated philanthropist Sara Blakely. As the founder of Spanx, a now billion-dollar global brand that revolutionized women’s apparel and, more recently, Sneex, the world’s first high-heel sneaker, Sara shares her midlife journey as a time of transformation and growth. She highlights the importance of mindset, intuition, and carving out moments for self-connection, all of which have guided her major decisions in life, including selling Spanx. She also gives valuable advice + insight on how to embrace fear and stay connected to one's "why" - especially in midlife.Here are some key themes + takeaways …Midlife as a "Chrysalis": Rather than seeing midlife as a crisis, Sara sees it as a transformative period of shedding, growth and inner reflection, where ego-driven motivations give way to purpose-driven ones driven more by spirit.The Power of Visualization: Sara shares her approach on visualization where she focuses on creating mental space for her mind to wander, daydream and allowing ideas to surface naturally.Connecting with Intuition: From an early age, Sara explains how she learned to connect with herself, embrace intuition and manifest what she wants. She talks openly about her ongoing process of becoming intentional and clear about key decisions as well as asking the universe for specific signs to guide her.Overcoming Fear: “The only way to overcome your fear, is to do it,” Sara says, explaining that continues to be committed to saying YES to challenging situations that could be embarrassing. Embarrassing situations become funny, vulnerable stories, she explains, and these experiences make us more resilient and allow us to embrace our imperfections.Struggling with Perimenopause: Sara opens up about her own vulnerable experience and confusion dealing with perimenopause including extreme hormone fluctuations, sleep struggles, massive weight fluctuations and severe emotional lows. Philanthropy and Purpose-Driven Work: Passionately dedicated to empowering women, she talks about her personal, and at times playful, approach to philanthropy, including lending out her wedding dress to women during COVID, creating a "wedding dress sisterhood."About Our Guest, Sara BlakelySara Blakely is a serial entrepreneur and the visionary founder of Spanx, a brand that revolutionized women’s shapewear by turning her personal frustration with traditional hosiery into an innovative solution. Beyond her business, Blakely is committed to empowering women globally through her Sara Blakely Foundation, and became the first female billionaire to join the Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half her wealth to charity. Today, she continues to inspire as an investor on Shark Tank, a frequent speaker, and a champion for women achieving their dreams, all while aiming to create the world’s most comfortable high-heel shoe, Sneex.Connect with Our Hosts and Conversation Partner!Sara BlakelySpanx Sneex Sara Blakely FoundationSpeakingModern Elder Academy Instagram: @sarablakely Julie Flakstadhttps://julieflakstad.com/ Instagram @julieflakstadFacebook @thejulieflakstadDr. Taz BhatiaYouTube: @DrTazMDInstagram: @drtazmdWebsite: doctortaz.comOrder The Hormone Shift book HEREPractice - Centre Spring MD: https://centrespringmd.com/ Tune in next Wednesday, 11/20, when we drop our bonus episode to this special (9) part series, called “Stronger Together” with Womaness co-founders, Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs. In this final episode, our hosts, Julie Flakstad and Dr. Taz Bhatia, reflect on the importance of having a playbook for midlife and the power of community + connection as we age. Available on Audio and on YouTube!Thanks so much for tuning in! Before you leave, please make sure to subscribe to the show so you’ll receive updates on new episodes. Also, let us know how we’re doing by providing a rating and review!This series is presented by WomanessCreated by women for women, Womaness (https://womaness.com/) offers clinically and doctor tested supplements, sexual wellness, and skincare products that help you navigate hot flashes, changing skin, vaginal dryness, sleepless nights, and more—empowering you to live your life fully and age well.Just for you… Womaness is offering all our future podcast listeners 20% off any purchase of $50 or more. Use code: Midlife20 and Shop NowProduction: This show is produced by Rainbow Creative with Evy Bjorn and Matthew Jones as Executive Producers, and Nathan Wheatley as Lead Video and Audio Editor. Learn more about them at rainbowcreative.co.