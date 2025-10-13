#341 How To Use 5 Types Of Visualization To Transform Every Area Of Your Life | Maya Raichoora

In this episode, Gabby welcomes Maya Raichoora, mental fitness expert and author. Maya shares her extraordinary journey from being diagnosed with 'incurable' ulcerative colitis at 15 to using visualization and mental fitness techniques to overcome tremendous her health challenges. The conversation dives deep into the differences between visualization and manifestation, the importance of self-confidence, and how mental fitness is set to become as crucial as physical fitness. Maya also discusses her personal milestones and the mindset shifts that have shaped her career and life. Don't miss this enlightening discussion that's packed with practical insights for boosting your mental resilience and achieving your goals. DISCLAIMER: The information shared in this episode reflects the individual experiences of the guest and is not a medical endorsement. CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction to Visualization and Manifestation 01:05 Overcoming Ulcerative Colitis 06:19 The Power of Visualization in Healing 27:26 Visualization vs. Manifestation 43:02 Visualization in Sports and Motivation 43:42 Steps to Surrendering and Starting Visualization 45:47 Letting Go of Grudges and Resentment 59:10 Confidence vs. Self-Confidence 01:02:53 Celebrating Small Wins 01:11:03 Navigating Friendships and Personal Growth 01:16:12 Final Thoughts on Mental Fitness