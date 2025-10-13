Episode #345 You Can Improve at ANY Age! Women's Health, Nutrition & Fitness Expert Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan
Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan, PhD, a top expert in exercise science and women's body composition, joins Gabby Reece to discuss training smarter, not just harder. Learn about the science of creatine, protein, Omega-3s, fueling for performance, preventing injury, and effective resistance training for women at any age.
Dr. Smith-Ryan shares her compelling journey from a young Iowa athlete who found movement as an escape to becoming a dedicated researcher, motivated by her own experience with nine stress fractures due to under-fueling and over-training.
Don't miss this science-backed conversation that redefines women's performance, health, and how to fuel your body effectively!
Dr. Smith-Ryan and Gabby Reece will go over:
Smart Training & Aging: Why movement offers continuous windows of improvement, and how to use data to train smarter to maintain body composition while training less.
Body Composition & Injury: Dr. Smith-Ryan details her personal connection to body composition research, having developed stress fractures when her body fat dropped to 15% because she wasn't properly fueling for her rigorous training.
The Science of Supplements: A deep dive into essential supplements for women's health and performance. Learn the benefits of increasing Creatine, Protein, and Omega-3 intake for fetal and brain development, especially during the perinatal phase.
Empowering Women: How to shift the perspective on exercise from purely weight management to empowerment and making small, incremental improvements.
Real-Life Workout: Dr. Smith-Ryan outlines a comprehensive resistance training workout she uses, which includes 3 sets of 10-15 repetitions with 60-90 seconds rest for exercises like leg press, bench press, lunges, and overhead press.
Future Vision: Hear about Dr. Smith-Ryan's long-term vision to create a research institute for women's training, dedicated to capturing data and optimizing female health.
