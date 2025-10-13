Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe Gabby Reece Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Gabby Reece Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Gabby Reece Show

GOTOGABBY
BusinessHealth & Wellness
The Gabby Reece Show
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 348
  • Episode #345 You Can Improve at ANY Age! Women's Health, Nutrition & Fitness Expert Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan
    Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan, PhD, a top expert in exercise science and women's body composition, joins Gabby Reece to discuss training smarter, not just harder. Learn about the science of creatine, protein, Omega-3s, fueling for performance, preventing injury, and effective resistance training for women at any age. Dr. Smith-Ryan shares her compelling journey from a young Iowa athlete who found movement as an escape to becoming a dedicated researcher, motivated by her own experience with nine stress fractures due to under-fueling and over-training. Don't miss this science-backed conversation that redefines women's performance, health, and how to fuel your body effectively! Follow Dr. Abbie Smith-Ryan On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/asmithryan/?hl=en Her Website - https://asmithryan.com/  For more on Gabby Instagram @GabbyReece: https://www.instagram.com/gabbyreece/ TikTok @GabbyReeceOfficial https://www.tiktok.com/@gabbyreeceofficial The Gabby Reece Show Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GabbyReece  The Gabby Reece Show podcast is Produced by Rainbow Creative (https://www.rainbowcreative.co/)  Thank You to Our Sponsors Dr. Smith-Ryan and Gabby Reece will go over: Smart Training & Aging: Why movement offers continuous windows of improvement, and how to use data to train smarter to maintain body composition while training less. Body Composition & Injury: Dr. Smith-Ryan details her personal connection to body composition research, having developed stress fractures when her body fat dropped to 15% because she wasn't properly fueling for her rigorous training. The Science of Supplements: A deep dive into essential supplements for women's health and performance. Learn the benefits of increasing Creatine, Protein, and Omega-3 intake for fetal and brain development, especially during the perinatal phase. Empowering Women: How to shift the perspective on exercise from purely weight management to empowerment and making small, incremental improvements. Real-Life Workout: Dr. Smith-Ryan outlines a comprehensive resistance training workout she uses, which includes 3 sets of 10-15 repetitions with 60-90 seconds rest for exercises like leg press, bench press, lunges, and overhead press. Future Vision: Hear about Dr. Smith-Ryan's long-term vision to create a research institute for women's training, dedicated to capturing data and optimizing female health.Cornbread - Get 30% off your first order and free shipping on orders over $75 at cornbreadhemp.com/gabby  and use code GABBY at checkout.OneSkin - For a limited time, you can try OneSkin with 15% off using code REECE at oneskin.coTroscriptions - Right now, you can try Just Blue at troscriptions.com/GABBY or use GABBY at checkout for 10% off your first order. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:31:30
  • #344 Unlock Your Genetic Code: Kashif Khan on Personalized Health, Longevity & the #1 Nutrient You Need
    In this enlightening episode, Kashif Khan, co-founder of The DNA Company, discusses the intricate connection between genetics, health and wellness. Khan shares his personal health journey and explains how he went from battling multiple chronic diseases to becoming a pioneer in genetic research. He emphasizes the importance of understanding one’s genetic makeup to navigate health challenges more effectively, touching on topics such as the role of the nervous system, diet, environment and the impact of ancestral genetic expressions. Beyond this, he and Gabby discuss how social connections can actually impact your health. Overall, this conversation covers actionable insights on how to tailor lifestyle choices, optimize health and manage stress based on individual genetic profiles. Check out this insightful conversation that will inspire you to dig deeper, make changes and better understand your body’s individual needs.  Kashif Khan’s Website: https://kashkhanofficial.com/ Follow Kashif Khan on Instagram: KashKhanOfficial Exclusive discount for Gabby's audience https://kashkhanofficial.com/gabby-reece For more on Gabby Instagram @GabbyReece TikTok @GabbyReeceOfficial The Gabby Reece Show Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GabbyReece  The Gabby Reece Show podcast is Produced by Rainbow Creative (https://www.rainbowcreative.co/)  Thank You to Our Sponsors Timeline - My friends at Timeline are offering 20% off, just for my listeners. Head to timeline.com/gabby to get started. Ritual - Get 25% off your first month at ritual.com/GABBY Laird Superfood - High-quality ingredients paired with incredible taste. Use the code GABBY20 for 20% off your purchase at http://lairdsuperfood.com CHAPTERS 00:00 Understanding the Brain's Duality: Trauma vs. Gratitude 00:39 Introduction to the Guest: Kashif Khan 01:53 Kashif Khan's Personal Health Journey 02:47 The Role of Genetics in Health and Wellness 04:01 The Impact of Dopamine and Serotonin on Behavior 07:12 Genetic Traits and Their Influence on Health 12:00 The Importance of Sunlight and Circadian Biology 15:29 Cold and Heat Stress: Benefits and Adaptations 20:43 Longevity and Healthspan: The Role of Relationships 29:00 Genetic Testing and Personalized Health 34:29 Contrasting Personalities in the Workplace 35:10 Discovering Personal Traits and Leadership Styles 35:45 The Journey of Self-Discovery and Purpose 37:15 Applying Genetic Research to Real Life 38:40 The Gender Gap in Medical Research 40:26 Understanding Bioindividuality and Health 47:20 Genetic Testing and Personalized Healthcare 49:21 The Role of the Nervous System in Health 01:03:22 Epigenetics and Generational Trauma 01:06:32 Understanding Personal Identity and Survival Tools 01:07:39 Mapping the Mind and Discovering Self 01:08:59 Unlocking Superpowers and Managing Impulses 01:11:45 Invisible Factors Impacting Longevity 01:14:14 The Power of Real Food and Natural Remedies 01:17:56 Preventing Dementia and Alzheimer's 01:21:12 The Role of Genetics in Health and Performance 01:24:36 Empowerment Through Personalized Health 01:33:41 Balancing Health, Family, and Purpose Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:36:09
  • #343 Secure Attachment & Health: Psychology Facts with Adam Lane Smith
    Attachment Theory Expert Adam Lane Smith joins Gabby Reese to dive deep into Anxious & Avoidant Attachment and the neuroscience of secure relationships. Learn how to heal your nervous system and unlock true monogamy through co-solving life's challenges. Adam Lane Smith reveals the hidden science that governs our bonds, explaining how our nervous systems are "fried" by modern life and how attachment science is the future of human connection. Discover the chemical keys to lasting partnership, including the vital role of vasopressin, the hormone released when couples overcome stress and solve problems as a team.Gabby and Adam discuss: How to understand and shift your personal attachment style (Anxious, Avoidant, Disorganized) to secure. The difference between oxytocin and vasopressin and how to naturally increase your bonding hormones. Gabby’s personal story of almost divorcing Laird Hamilton and the pivotal shift that transformed her marriage through honest, brave communication. The biological imperative of a "safe perimeter" and the dynamic of healthy masculinity and femininity. Why the greatest form of resilience for a child is a secure family they can always return to. How relationships can become your "medicine" and your greatest tool for a regulated nervous system and a resilient life. Connect with Adam Lane Smith:https://adamlanesmith.com/https://www.instagram.com/attachmentadam For more on Gabby Instagram @GabbyReece: https://www.instagram.com/gabbyreece/ TikTok @GabbyReeceOfficial https://www.tiktok.com/@gabbyreeceofficial The Gabby Reece Show Podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GabbyReece  The Gabby Reece Show podcast is produced by Rainbow Creative (https://www.rainbowcreative.co/)  Thank You to Our Sponsors The Reecet - Join Gabby Reece for a transformative women’s retreat designed to simplify and reframe what it means to be healthy. Learn more at https://amphora.la/thereecet Laird Superfood - High-quality ingredients paired with incredible taste. Use the code GABBY20 for 20% off your purchase at http://lairdsuperfood.com CHAPTERS 00:00 Intro: Fried Nervous Systems & Attachment 03:55 The Monogamy Hormone: Vasopressin 07:14 Gabby's Story: Almost Divorcing 14:19 Secure Parenting: Safe Perimeter 19:30 The 4 Layers of Male Safety 30:00 Re-Parenting & Going Secure 36:10 Masculine and Feminine Roles 45:10 Adam Lane Smith's Path 53:20 Effeminate Men vs. Feminine 59:15 The Cost of Non-Commitment 08:45 How to Heal Anxious Men 01:13:50 Conflict Builds Strong Bonds 01:21:10 Anxious Attachment Needs Solving 01:32:00 3 Steps to Secure Attachment Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:38:09
  • #342 Fixing Kids’ Nutrition Starts Here: Senator Patrick McMath on SB14
    In this episode, Gabby welcomes Senator Patrick McMath of Louisiana and his disruption coach, Dominic Luke. They discuss the groundbreaking Senate Bill 14, which aims to improve children's health and nutrition standards in schools and beyond. Highlighting the role of community engagement and sound policy, the conversation delves into the importance of balancing political ambitions with personal growth, as well as tactics for impactful legislation. Tune in for insights into the importance of self-care, nutrition, and the benefits of structured coaching in achieving significant life changes. For More on Senator Patrick McMath https://senate.la.gov/smembers?ID=11 For More on SB14 https://www.billtrack50.com/billdetail/1871896  For More on Dominic Luke https://dominicluke.com/  Follow Dominic Luke on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/_dominicluke_/?hl=en  For more on Gabby Instagram @GabbyReece TikTok @GabbyReeceOfficial The Gabby Reece Show on YouTube The Gabby Reece Show podcast is Produced by Rainbow Creative Thank You to Our Sponsors Vionic - Use the code GABBY at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com  when you log into your account. One-time use only. Timeline - My friends at Timeline are offering 20% off, just for my listeners. Head to timeline.com/gabby to get started. Maui Nui is offering a free 12-pack of their jerky sticks with your first order of $79 or more. Just go to mauinuivenison.com/GABBY to grab yours. Laird Superfood - High-quality ingredients paired with incredible taste. Use the code GABBY20 for 20% off your purchase at lairdsuperfood.com 00:00 Guests: Senator Patrick McMath and Dominic Luke 02:35 Discussion on SB 14 and Children's Health 08:17 Patrick's Journey to the Senate 11:58 Crafting and Passing SB 14 22:53 Impact and Future of SB 14 26:19 Mandatory Nutrition Education for Medical Professionals 30:56 Encouraging Civic Engagement 35:32 Disrupting Old Patterns for Positive Change 39:32 Mobilizing Community Support for Legislation 43:08 Breaking Unhealthy Patterns 47:35 The Importance of Play and Connection 49:26 Navigating Political and Personal Life Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:40
  • #341 How To Use 5 Types Of Visualization To Transform Every Area Of Your Life | Maya Raichoora
    In this episode, Gabby welcomes Maya Raichoora, mental fitness expert and author. Maya shares her extraordinary journey from being diagnosed with 'incurable' ulcerative colitis at 15 to using visualization and mental fitness techniques to overcome tremendous her health challenges. The conversation dives deep into the differences between visualization and manifestation, the importance of self-confidence, and how mental fitness is set to become as crucial as physical fitness. Maya also discusses her personal milestones and the mindset shifts that have shaped her career and life. Don't miss this enlightening discussion that's packed with practical insights for boosting your mental resilience and achieving your goals.  DISCLAIMER: The information shared in this episode reflects the individual experiences of the guest and is not a medical endorsement. Thank You to Our Sponsors Cornbread - Get 30% off your first order and free shipping on orders over $75 at cornbreadhemp.com/gabby and use code GABBY at checkout. Fatty15 - Get an additional 15% off Fatty15's 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to fatty15.com/GABBY and using code GABBY at checkout. Vionic - Use the code GABBY at checkout for 15% off your entire order at www.vionicshoes.com when you log into your account. One-time use only. The Reecet - Join Gabby Reece for a transformative women’s retreat designed to simplify and reframe what it means to be healthy. Learn more at https://amphora.la/thereecet Laird Superfood - High-quality ingredients paired with incredible taste. Use the code GABBY20 for 20% off your purchase at lairdsuperfood.com CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction to Visualization and Manifestation 01:05 Overcoming Ulcerative Colitis 06:19 The Power of Visualization in Healing 27:26 Visualization vs. Manifestation 43:02 Visualization in Sports and Motivation 43:42 Steps to Surrendering and Starting Visualization 45:47 Letting Go of Grudges and Resentment 59:10 Confidence vs. Self-Confidence 01:02:53 Celebrating Small Wins 01:11:03 Navigating Friendships and Personal Growth 01:16:12 Final Thoughts on Mental Fitness Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:25

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Gabby Reece Show

Navigate life's biggest challenges and unlock your full potential with former professional athlete and wellness advocate Gabby Reece as she dives deep with leading experts in health, nutrition, fitness, relationships, and business. Gabby cuts through the noise to deliver clear, actionable insights and realistic takeaways you can implement immediately to live a healthier, stronger, and more fulfilling life.
Podcast website
BusinessHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureEntrepreneurshipMental HealthRelationships

Listen to The Gabby Reece Show, The Code To Winning and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/14/2025 - 1:22:41 PM