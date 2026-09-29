Staying Human with Dr. Vivek Murthy

What does it really mean to heal?

What is the difference between curing and healing?

What can we offer one another when something can’t be fixed?

Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen spent her life exploring what it means to be human. As Vivek puts it, Rachel was “a doctor’s doctor.” In addition to practicing and teaching at UCSF and writing the bestsellers Kitchen Table Wisdom and My Grandfather’s Blessings, Rachel created The Healer’s Art, a course that helped generations of doctors, including Vivek, find the sacred in medicine.

Following her death at age 88, Vivek sits down with fellow physician and his college roommate Dr. Akil Palanisamy to remember their beloved mentor, who profoundly shaped them both as doctors and as human beings.

Through intimate stories and archival excerpts of Dr. Remen herself, they explore her enduring wisdom: why our wounds can become sources of connection, why listening can be an act of healing, how to live with uncertainty, and why healing remains possible even when curing is not. Vivek and Akil also share about how they turned to Rachel during some of their most difficult moments.

This episode is an invitation to anyone wrestling with loss and uncertainty. Or simply searching for ways we can help one another heal.

Special thanks to Commonweal for sharing excerpts of Vivek’s last public conversation with Dr. Rachel Remen.

(06:41) Vivek and Akil recount their experiences first meeting Rachel

(10:57) On the power of listening

(13:51) How Rachel mentored Akil and Vivek through a challenging times

(19:30) The Wounded Healer

(25:31) Elements of mystery in medicine

(27:55) Akil shares a passage of Rachel's writings on mystery

(32:53) On grappling with uncertainty, and Rachel's spirituality

(35:59) Fixing vs. Serving

(41:33) Rachel's focus on those the system can leave out

(43:00) What would Rachel have thought about AI in healthcare?

(45:42) Vivek and Akil reflect on grieving Rachel's passing and their final visits

. . .

Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen

The Healer’s Art

Kitchen Table Wisdom

My Grandfather’s Blessings

Dr Remen & Vivek’s conversation: Can We All Become Healers?



Commonweal

Commonweal is hosting a virtual memorial service for Dr. Remen on Oct 3, 2026. Please register here



Dr. Akil Palanisamy

The TIGER Protocol, by Dr. Akil Palanisamy

. . .

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Substack vivekmurthy.substack.com/

About your host, Dr. Vivek Murthy https://www.vivekmurthy.com