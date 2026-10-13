are you currently at a low point with your mental health? do you hate it when people tell you “it will get better”— mostly because you don’t believe it ever will? in today’s solo episode, i’m answering the questions i had when i was struggling with severe depression and suicidality as a teenager.

eight years after being hospitalized for my mental health, i’m looking back on the doubts and fears i had throughout my recovery and sharing what actually helped me get better.

if you’re currently asking yourself questions like will i always feel this way? what if it’s not bad enough to deserve help? what if asking for help makes everything worse? then this episode is for you.

i talk about:

00:53 when i was hospitalized for depression at age 13

03:00 what to do if you’re feeling hopeless about your future

07:30 how i started to shut down my suicidal thoughts

11:31 the mindset shift i made in residential treatment that changed my life

15:56 ways to make asking for help feel a little easier

22:31 my final advice for anyone who thinks it won’t get better

mentioned in ep #263:

IF YOU ARE IN CRISIS (via Nock Lab)...

If you are thinking about harming yourself or attempting suicide, please tell someone who can help:

• Call 911 for emergency services (in the United States).

• Call 988 (the toll-free 24-hour hotline) to reach a trained counselor.

• Go to a hospital emergency room.

Ask a friend or family member to be with you or help you make these calls or take you to the hospital. If you have a family member or friend who is suicidal, do not leave him or her alone. Try to get the person to seek help immediately from an emergency room, physician, or mental health professional. Take seriously any comment about suicide or wishing to die. Even if you do not believe your family member or friend will actually attempt suicide, the person is in distress and can benefit from your help in receiving mental health treatment.

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