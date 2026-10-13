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288 episodes
- if you know what you need to do to improve your mental health, but struggle to implement these changes into your life, then this episode is for YOU.
today’s guest is shireen rizvi— a licensed clinical psychologist who has conducted research and training in dialectical behavioral therapy (dbt) for over twenty-five years. in this episode, dr. rizvi and i discuss how to implement dbt skills into your daily life.
whether you’ve never heard of dbt before, or you’re a dbt expert, this episode isn’t just about learning the skills— it’s about figuring out how to actually apply them in your life. because while awareness is a crucial step in mental health recovery, it’s not the only step that matters.
we talk about:
• what to do if you struggle to trust your emotions
• safely navigating your most intense emotions
• figuring out your “life worth living goals”
• getting motivated to make positive changes in your life
• debunking common pushbacks against using mental health skills
• why dbt gives people more grace to make mistakes
mentioned in ep #264:
• dr. rizvi’s website
• real skills for real life
• marsha linehan’s books
• wdbta summit
• dbt skills sheets
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💌 ask me a question or leave feedback on the podcast!
@shepersistedpodcast
shepersistedpodcast.com
hello@shepersistedpodcast.com
© 2026 SHE PERSISTED LLC. all rights reserved.
- are you currently at a low point with your mental health? do you hate it when people tell you “it will get better”— mostly because you don’t believe it ever will? in today’s solo episode, i’m answering the questions i had when i was struggling with severe depression and suicidality as a teenager.
eight years after being hospitalized for my mental health, i’m looking back on the doubts and fears i had throughout my recovery and sharing what actually helped me get better.
if you’re currently asking yourself questions like will i always feel this way? what if it’s not bad enough to deserve help? what if asking for help makes everything worse? then this episode is for you.
i talk about:
00:53 when i was hospitalized for depression at age 13
03:00 what to do if you’re feeling hopeless about your future
07:30 how i started to shut down my suicidal thoughts
11:31 the mindset shift i made in residential treatment that changed my life
15:56 ways to make asking for help feel a little easier
22:31 my final advice for anyone who thinks it won’t get better
mentioned in ep #263:
IF YOU ARE IN CRISIS (via Nock Lab)...
If you are thinking about harming yourself or attempting suicide, please tell someone who can help:
• Call 911 for emergency services (in the United States).
• Call 988 (the toll-free 24-hour hotline) to reach a trained counselor.
• Go to a hospital emergency room.
Ask a friend or family member to be with you or help you make these calls or take you to the hospital. If you have a family member or friend who is suicidal, do not leave him or her alone. Try to get the person to seek help immediately from an emergency room, physician, or mental health professional. Take seriously any comment about suicide or wishing to die. Even if you do not believe your family member or friend will actually attempt suicide, the person is in distress and can benefit from your help in receiving mental health treatment.
🍿 subscribe on youtube
💌 ask me a question or leave feedback on the podcast!
@shepersistedpodcast
shepersistedpodcast.com
hello@shepersistedpodcast.com
© 2026 SHE PERSISTED LLC. all rights reserved.
262. your life isn’t going to feel like this forever (feat. dr. blaise aguirre)09/07/2026 | 24 mins.want to hear an expert’s opinion on the teen mental health crisis?! today’s guest is dr. blaise aguirre—an assistant professor in psychiatry at harvard medical school in the department of psychiatry. he is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and the founding medical director of the 3east dialectical behavior therapy continuum of care at harvard affiliated mclean hospital.
in part two of last week’s conversation, dr. aguirre reflects on his 25 years of experience in the treatment of mood and personality disorders in adolescents to share what teens in 2026 are struggling with most. he also shares actionable steps that gen z can take to improve their mental health– ranging from residential treatment to social media and ai use!
if you want to make changes with your mental health, this episode will remind you that you’re not alone– while also providing you with actionable steps you can take to build your life worth living.
we talk about:
01:40 whether residential mental health treatment is the right choice for young adults
04:35 red flags to avoid when choosing a mental health treatment option
07:20 how teen mental health has changed (and stayed the same!) over time
09:55 pros + cons of using ai as a mental health resource
14:50 the role of social media in today's teen mental health crisis
19:05 mental health advice that every young person needs to hear
mentioned:
• part 1 with blaise
• blaise’s first episode
• @blaisemd on instagram
• blaise’s books
• 3east at mclean hospital
🍿 subscribe on youtube
💌 ask me a question or leave feedback on the podcast!
@shepersistedpodcast
shepersistedpodcast.com
hello@shepersistedpodcast.com
© 2026 SHE PERSISTED LLC. all rights reserved.
261. what if part of you doesn’t want to get better? (feat. dr. blaise aguirre)08/22/2026 | 28 mins.why are some people afraid to ask for help, even when their mental health is getting WORSE?! today’s guest is dr. blaise aguirre—an assistant professor in psychiatry at harvard medical school in the department of psychiatry. he is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and the founding medical director of the 3east dialectical behavior therapy continuum of care at harvard affiliated mclean hospital.
in this episode, i’m reuniting with dr. aguirre to discuss how my treatment at 3east saved my life– and why this program worked for me when nothing else did. dr. aguirre also draws his clinical expertise to unpack all things teen mental health, breaking down topics including self-hatred, agency, family dynamics, & more!
whether you’re struggling with your mental health or love someone who is, this episode is your guide to what makes treatment actually work.
we talk about:
03:27 what makes teenagers more likely to accept help for their depression
08:57 finding agency as a teen in inpatient treatment
12:52 why mental health challenges aren’t an intelligence issue
17:13 the role of self-hatred in depression
20:38 how depression can impact our relationships
23:40 what really motivates us to change our worst habits
mentioned:
• dr. aguirre’s previous episode
• dr. aguirre’s instagram
• dr. aguirre’s books
• mclean 3east
🍿 subscribe on youtube
💌 ask me a question or leave feedback on the podcast!
@shepersistedpodcast
shepersistedpodcast.com
hello@shepersistedpodcast.com
© 2026 SHE PERSISTED LLC. all rights reserved.
- if you want to learn more about how our generation can create lasting change in mental health, this episode is for you!
today’s guest is hailey hardcastle—a gen z mental health advocate who helped pass landmark legislation in oregon allowing students to take mental health days off from school. she was honored by teen vogue as one of the "21 under 21: young women changing the world," and her ted talk on student mental health has been viewed more than 4 million times.
fun fact: this episode was recorded live at the active minds 2026 mental health conference—the nation’s leading mental health conference for young adults!
during this conversation, we discuss our personal mental health journeys, how hailey’s advocacy helped turn an idea into a state law, the most effective ways to advocate for gen z mental health, and so much more– including answering audience questions!
we talk about:
1:52 why hailey became a mental health advocate at a young age
4:50 how she helped passed a bill allowing student mental health days
7:34 effective ways to open up to your parents about your mental health
12:44 what stops people from asking for help with their mental health
19:04 maintaining our mental health as adults vs. as teens
21:50 the future of mental health policy + advocacy
23:54 advice for people wanting to become mental health advocates
25:22 finding local mental health advocacy opportunities
27:10 what motivates us to speak up about mental health
29:06 tips on pushing forward mental health legislation
mentioned:
• hailey hardcastle
• hailey’s ted talk
• active minds
• mental health conference
• house bill 2191 (student mental health days)
🍿 subscribe on youtube
💌 ask me a question or leave feedback on the podcast!
@shepersistedpodcast
shepersistedpodcast.com
hello@shepersistedpodcast.com
© 2026 SHE PERSISTED LLC. all rights reserved.
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About She Persisted
your life can change, even when you can’t imagine what better looks like yet. sadie sutton started she persisted at 15 while in intensive treatment for severe depression and anxiety. now 23 and a university of pennsylvania psychology graduate, she combines lived experience with evidence-based psychology to make the hard parts of mental health feel less confusing—and a little less lonely. today, she persisted is an nyt-recommended, top-charting gen z mental health podcast with 500k+ downloads. new episodes weekly for anyone struggling, supporting someone who is, or trying to understand themselves better. @shepersistedpodcast hello@shepersistedpodcast.com shepersistedpodcast.comPodcast website
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