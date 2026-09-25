In this episode of The Missing Conversation, host Steve Evans sits down with Sabino — the son of Italian immigrants, raised in a tight-knit family where his grandfather arrived with eight dollars to his name, who built a decades-long technology career and recently stepped away from it to reflect on what it was all for.

Sabino traces the resourcefulness he inherited watching his father travel all week and still tackle every weekend project, and the belief it planted in him: that whatever stands in front of you, others have done it before, so put your head down and go. He recounts the humbling of a first college failure — a D that broke him — and the professor who met him not as a student but as a fellow human, and taught him that it's how you rebound that matters.

He speaks candidly about the mentors who took a green twenty-something under their wing, the gift he found for helping people connect the dots others couldn't, and the shift from leading by example to drawing greatness out of a team — a lesson in management that quietly remade him as a father. He shares the "means to an end" duality that made a relentless career bearable: the private vision, sparked by a book read on a plane, that one day he would step away to give back. And he opens up about the terror of nearly losing his young son to illness, and how it reset everything he thought mattered.

With warmth, humility, and hard-won perspective, Sabino explores the discomfort of trading a life of "what's next" for the open space of a new season, and where he now pours his energy — family, mentorship, and financial literacy for young people who lack the nudge he was given. He lands on what turned out to matter most: raising two children who can carry a greater impact than he ever could alone, and paying forward the blessings of a family that was always there.