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Most people with diabetes (PWD) struggle with insulin pump transitions, but expert Maressa Spohn reveals if you're doing it right, and how to avoid the common pitfalls that could cost you control and peace of mind.



If you’re considering an insulin pump or have recently switched, this episode is your essential guide to mastering the move and thriving with technology.



Diagnosed at age three, Marissa Spohn has lived with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for over 35 years. She knows what works and what doesn’t when it comes to pumps and automated insulin delivery (AID).



She shares practical tips on transitioning from multiple daily injections (MDI) to a pump, including how to trust the system, fine-tune settings, and prevent those frustrating highs and lows that often trip people up months after starting.



In this episode of the Diabetes Nerd Podcast, you'll discover:

Why many patients struggle with proactive pump management, and how to set yourself up for success from day one.

Common mistakes like overriding algorithms and how to develop confidence in your system.

How to handle prolonged highs, site issues, and sensor inaccuracies without panic.

The nuance of using adjunct tools like Afrezra and GLP-1s to improve control.

Key strategies for exercising, stress, and hormonal changes that influence insulin needs.

We break down the misconceptions around pump automation, emphasizing that even the smartest algorithms require your active involvement. Marissa shares her insights on adjusting basal rates during menstruation!



Thanks for tuning in! Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM sensor. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.

Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.

Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.

DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.

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