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Diabetes Nerd

Diabetes Nerd
EducationHealth & Wellness
Diabetes Nerd
Latest episode

65 episodes

  • Diabetes Nerd

    The Real Story Behind Automated Insulin Pumps: Patients Built It First

    06/25/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    What if diabetes technology could do most of the work for you?

    In this episode, Chris Wilson shares how the DIY diabetes community has spent years pushing insulin-delivery technology beyond its limits, helping to shape the future of automated diabetes management.

    From early CGM hacks to advanced algorithms that can learn insulin needs with minimal input, Chris explains how grassroots innovation continues to influence the tools people with type 1 diabetes use today.

    We discuss:
    • The origins of the "We Are Not Waiting" movement
    • How DIY systems evolved into today's advanced algorithms
    • The role of open-source communities in accelerating innovation
    • The risks and rewards of testing new technology
    • What the future could hold for pumps, CGMs, and automated insulin delivery

    Whether you're curious about DIY looping, diabetes technology, or where diabetes care is headed next, this conversation offers a fascinating look at the people driving progress.

    Guest Chris Wilson is a programmer, advocate, and longtime contributor to the DIY diabetes community who has helped develop and test some of the most innovative insulin delivery systems available today.
    Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.
    Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
    DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.
    FIND MORE FROM GINGER VIEIRA
    YOUTUBE
    BOOKS
    ARTICLES 
    INSTAGRAM 
    LINKEDIN 
    GINGER's DIABETES BOOKS
    🔥 NEW RELEASE: Every Day with Diabetes
    Stop Overeating During Lows
    Exercise with Diabetes
    Dealing with Diabetes Burnout
    Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes
    Emotional Eating with Diabetes
    When I Go Low
    Ain't Gonna Hide my T1D
    GINGER’S FAVE DIABETES-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
    Treat Lows Fast with Glow Gummies 
    Enjoy Donuts Guilt-free with Good Journey
    SUPPORT INDEPENDENT DIABETES EDUCATION
    👉 If you found value in today's episode and want to support independent diabetes education, advocacy, and storytelling, you can leave a tip at buymeacoffee.com/diabetesnerd. 
    Every contribution helps keep the podcast going and allows us to continue bringing important conversations to the diabetes community. 
    Thank you for being here. 🧡
    DISCLOSURE: Ginger is an affiliate of Glow Gummies and Good Journey Donuts. By using her links to purchase, she may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. Enjoy!
  • Diabetes Nerd

    Eledon's Type 1 Diabetes Cure: What's Fact and What's Fiction?

    06/22/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    We can be excited and practical at the same time. It's important to look beyond the headlines at the specific challenges within any clinical trial aiming to cure type 1 diabetes. 
    Recently, I've been accused of "smearing" the Eledon study because I've explained that—even though the results are extraordinary—this therapy is still a long way from becoming a cure that's available to thousands, let alone millions, of people living with type 1 diabetes.
    So today, I sat down with someone who knows this therapy better than almost anyone:
    Katie Beth Hand (Find her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/calamitykatiebeth/)
    Katie Beth is one of the participants in the University of Chicago study using Eledon's anti-rejection drug, tegoprubart, alongside transplanted islet cells. She's currently living insulin-free because of that treatment.
    In this conversation, we talk about what life is actually like after transplant, what the therapy involves, the benefits, the limitations, the business behind a clinical trial, and why it's important to be both excited and realistic about where this research stands today.
    You don't have to choose between hope and honesty. We can have both.
    Watch the interview and decide for yourself.
     Other interviews I've done with Eledon study participants: 
    Katie Beth - 1 month post-transplant 
    Katie Beth - 3 months post-transplant 
    Chris Pacheco - 4 months post-transplant 
    The Problem with Eledon's Cure for T1D
    Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.
    Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
    DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.
    FIND MORE FROM GINGER VIEIRA
    YOUTUBE
    BOOKS
    ARTICLES 
    INSTAGRAM 
    LINKEDIN 
    GINGER's DIABETES BOOKS
    🔥 NEW RELEASE: Every Day with Diabetes
    Stop Overeating During Lows
    Exercise with Diabetes
    Dealing with Diabetes Burnout
    Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes
    Emotional Eating with Diabetes
    When I Go Low
    Ain't Gonna Hide my T1D
    GINGER’S FAVE DIABETES-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
    Treat Lows Fast with Glow Gummies 
    Enjoy Donuts Guilt-free with Good Journey
    SUPPORT INDEPENDENT DIABETES EDUCATION
    👉 If you found value in today's episode and want to support independent diabetes education, advocacy, and storytelling, you can leave a tip at buymeacoffee.com/diabetesnerd. 
    Every contribution helps keep the podcast going and allows us to continue bringing important conversations to the diabetes community. 
    Thank you for being here. 🧡
    DISCLOSURE: Ginger is an affiliate of Glow Gummies and Good Journey Donuts. By using her links to purchase, she may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. Enjoy!
  • Diabetes Nerd

    The Truth About Insulin Pump Transitions (Don't Make These Mistakes)

    06/18/2026 | 57 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most people with diabetes (PWD) struggle with insulin pump transitions, but expert Maressa Spohn reveals if you're doing it right, and how to avoid the common pitfalls that could cost you control and peace of mind.

    If you’re considering an insulin pump or have recently switched, this episode is your essential guide to mastering the move and thriving with technology.

    Diagnosed at age three, Marissa Spohn has lived with type 1 diabetes (T1D) for over 35 years. She knows what works and what doesn’t when it comes to pumps and automated insulin delivery (AID).

    She shares practical tips on transitioning from multiple daily injections (MDI) to a pump, including how to trust the system, fine-tune settings, and prevent those frustrating highs and lows that often trip people up months after starting.

    In this episode of the Diabetes Nerd Podcast, you'll discover:
    Why many patients struggle with proactive pump management, and how to set yourself up for success from day one.
    Common mistakes like overriding algorithms and how to develop confidence in your system.
    How to handle prolonged highs, site issues, and sensor inaccuracies without panic.
    The nuance of using adjunct tools like Afrezra and GLP-1s to improve control.
    Key strategies for exercising, stress, and hormonal changes that influence insulin needs.
    We break down the misconceptions around pump automation, emphasizing that even the smartest algorithms require your active involvement. Marissa shares her insights on adjusting basal rates during menstruation!

    Thanks for tuning in! Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM sensor. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
    Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.
    Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
    DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.
    FIND MORE FROM GINGER VIEIRA
    YOUTUBE
    BOOKS
    ARTICLES 
    INSTAGRAM 
    LINKEDIN 
    GINGER's DIABETES BOOKS
    🔥 NEW RELEASE: Every Day with Diabetes
    Stop Overeating During Lows
    Exercise with Diabetes
    Dealing with Diabetes Burnout
    Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes
    Emotional Eating with Diabetes
    When I Go Low
    Ain't Gonna Hide my T1D
    GINGER’S FAVE DIABETES-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
    Treat Lows Fast with Glow Gummies 
    Enjoy Donuts Guilt-free with Good Journey
    SUPPORT INDEPENDENT DIABETES EDUCATION
    👉 If you found value in today's episode and want to support independent diabetes education, advocacy, and storytelling, you can leave a tip at buymeacoffee.com/diabetesnerd. 
    Every contribution helps keep the podcast going and allows us to continue bringing important conversations to the diabetes community. 
    Thank you for being here. 🧡
    DISCLOSURE: Ginger is an affiliate of Glow Gummies and Good Journey Donuts. By using her links to purchase, she may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. Enjoy!
  • Diabetes Nerd

    Parenting a T1D Teen Without Becoming the ‘Blood Sugar Police’

    06/11/2026 | 44 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Managing type 1 diabetes (T1D) during the teen years can feel like a constant balancing act. In this episode, Yale pediatric endocrinologist and person living with T1D, Dr. Laura Nally, shares practical strategies to help parents support their teens with more confidence and less conflict.

    Learn why blood sugar responses to exercise aren't one-size-fits-all, how nutrition and physical activity work together, and what parents can do to help teens build independence while staying safe. Dr. Nally discusses her research on exercise and diabetes, including how identifying individual patterns can lead to smarter management decisions.

    We also explore common challenges such as preventing lows during sports, using protein to support blood sugar stability, and avoiding the "blood sugar police" approach that can damage trust and communication. Plus, hear how diabetes technology can reduce mental burden while still encouraging teens to develop essential self-management skills.

    Whether you're a parent, healthcare professional, or someone supporting a teen with type 1 diabetes, this episode offers practical insights to help young people thrive—both physically and emotionally.
    Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.
    Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-Day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
    DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.
    FIND MORE FROM GINGER VIEIRA
    YOUTUBE
    BOOKS
    ARTICLES 
    INSTAGRAM 
    LINKEDIN 
    GINGER's DIABETES BOOKS
    🔥 NEW RELEASE: Every Day with Diabetes
    Stop Overeating During Lows
    Exercise with Diabetes
    Dealing with Diabetes Burnout
    Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes
    Emotional Eating with Diabetes
    When I Go Low
    Ain't Gonna Hide my T1D
    GINGER’S FAVE DIABETES-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
    Treat Lows Fast with Glow Gummies 
    Enjoy Donuts Guilt-free with Good Journey
  • Diabetes Nerd

    Do GLP-1s Actually Make Sense for Type 1 Diabetes?!

    06/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most people think managing type 1 diabetes (T1D) is just about insulin and carbs, but what if there's a powerful tool you're missing that could reduce your insulin needs and stabilize blood sugar? 

    Amy Wolk, a longtime pediatric diabetes educator and a person living with T1D for nearly 57 years, shares her surprising journey with microdosing GLP-1s, including Ozempic and Mounjaro. 

    Her experience might just revolutionize how you think about insulin resistance, weight management, and the future of diabetes care.

    Amy shares real-world stories from her decades navigating the evolving diabetes landscape, from early research with closed-loop systems to witnessing today's rapid device advancements. 
    But the game-changer? Using microdosed GLP-1s to buffer blood sugar spikes, curb appetite, and reduce insulin requirements without the typical weight gain.

    In this episode, you'll discover...
    How low-dose GLP-1 therapy can bring the digestive system into better balance, even for those not seeking weight loss.
    The intricacies of microdosing, including practical tips, syringe hacks, and why customization is crucial for effectiveness.
    Why the current FDA-approval process and insurance coverage slow down access to potentially life-changing options for people with T1D.
    The potential for GLP-1s to address long-standing issues like food noise, insulin resistance, and weight gain, beyond just blood sugar management.
    In a landscape where off-label use is common and research is rapidly evolving, understanding how and why microdosing GLP-1s could transform your diabetes management is essential.

    Amy's candid insights as both a clinician and patient shed light on an exciting frontier—one that could help you manage your condition more naturally, reduce medication dependence, and perhaps even improve quality of life.

    If you're tired of feeling stuck with outdated therapies and want to stay ahead of the latest breakthroughs, this episode is a must-listen. Get ready to rethink what’s possible in T1D care!

    Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
    Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.
    DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.
    FIND MORE FROM GINGER VIEIRA
    YOUTUBE
    BOOKS
    ARTICLES 
    INSTAGRAM 
    LINKEDIN 
    GINGER's DIABETES BOOKS
    Stop Overeating During Lows
    Exercise with Diabetes
    Dealing with Diabetes Burnout
    Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes
    Emotional Eating with Diabetes
    When I Go Low
    Ain't Gonna Hide my T1D
    GINGER’S FAVE DIABETES-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
    Treat Lows Fast with Glow Gummies 
    Enjoy Donuts Guilt-free with Good Journey
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About Diabetes Nerd
Seriously? Another diabetes podcast? Yup. I couldn't help myself: I love talking about real life with type 1 and type 2 diabetes with friends, strangers, colleagues, and clinicians. Why not record these chats and share them with you?We're talking about daily life with diabetes, managing insulin, cure research, new therapies, CGMs and pumps, and our mental health while we juggle it all. These are real conversations. No scripts.This podcast is simply a real conversation about life with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.ABOUT THE HOST: Ginger Vieira has lived with type 1 diabetes since 1999. She is an author, advocate, journalist, content creator, and diabetes content marketing specialist. Over the years, she's published many books, including Exercise with Type 1 Diabetes, Dealing with Diabetes Burnout, Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes, and more!Find more from Ginger at DiabetesNerd.com.
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