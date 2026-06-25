Send us Fan Mail
Most people think managing type 1 diabetes (T1D) is just about insulin and carbs, but what if there's a powerful tool you're missing that could reduce your insulin needs and stabilize blood sugar?
Amy Wolk, a longtime pediatric diabetes educator and a person living with T1D for nearly 57 years, shares her surprising journey with microdosing GLP-1s, including Ozempic and Mounjaro.
Her experience might just revolutionize how you think about insulin resistance, weight management, and the future of diabetes care.
Amy shares real-world stories from her decades navigating the evolving diabetes landscape, from early research with closed-loop systems to witnessing today's rapid device advancements.
But the game-changer? Using microdosed GLP-1s to buffer blood sugar spikes, curb appetite, and reduce insulin requirements without the typical weight gain.
In this episode, you'll discover...
How low-dose GLP-1 therapy can bring the digestive system into better balance, even for those not seeking weight loss.
The intricacies of microdosing, including practical tips, syringe hacks, and why customization is crucial for effectiveness.
Why the current FDA-approval process and insurance coverage slow down access to potentially life-changing options for people with T1D.
The potential for GLP-1s to address long-standing issues like food noise, insulin resistance, and weight gain, beyond just blood sugar management.
In a landscape where off-label use is common and research is rapidly evolving, understanding how and why microdosing GLP-1s could transform your diabetes management is essential.
Amy's candid insights as both a clinician and patient shed light on an exciting frontier—one that could help you manage your condition more naturally, reduce medication dependence, and perhaps even improve quality of life.
If you're tired of feeling stuck with outdated therapies and want to stay ahead of the latest breakthroughs, this episode is a must-listen. Get ready to rethink what’s possible in T1D care!
Thanks to Eversense for sponsoring the Diabetes Nerd Podcast. Eversense is home to the world's only 365-day CGM. See if it's right for you at eversensecgm.com.
Thanks for tuning in! Join the Diabetes Nerd Network.
DISCLAIMER: This video is not medical advice. Ginger Vieira is not a doctor. Please consult your healthcare team before making any changes to your healthcare regimen.
FIND MORE FROM GINGER VIEIRA
YOUTUBE
BOOKS
ARTICLES
INSTAGRAM
LINKEDIN
GINGER's DIABETES BOOKS
Stop Overeating During Lows
Exercise with Diabetes
Dealing with Diabetes Burnout
Pregnancy with Type 1 Diabetes
Emotional Eating with Diabetes
When I Go Low
Ain't Gonna Hide my T1D
GINGER’S FAVE DIABETES-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
Treat Lows Fast with Glow Gummies
Enjoy Donuts Guilt-free with Good Journey