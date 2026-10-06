No Magic Pill with Blake Mycoskie

At 13, Laura Delano was told she had an incurable mental illness and would need psychiatric medication to manage it. What followed were years of diagnoses, hospitalizations, multiple medications, and a worsening mental health crisis.



In this episode of No Magic Pill, Blake Mycoskie sits down with Unshrunk author Laura Delano to explore the question that ultimately changed the course of her life: What if it wasn’t treatment-resistant mental illness? What if the treatment itself was part of the problem?



Drawing from Laura’s two-decade journey and Blake’s own experience with a bipolar II diagnosis and psychiatric medication, they explore physical dependence and withdrawal, the risks of tapering too quickly, informed decision-making, and what can happen when we look beyond a diagnosis to understand the deeper context behind our suffering.



This isn’t a conversation about being for or against medication. It’s about agency, curiosity, and asking better questions about our mental health—including one that reframed Laura’s own journey: instead of only asking “What’s wrong with me?” what if we also asked “What happened to me?”



Because sometimes healing begins not with another quick fix, but with understanding what our pain has been trying to tell us.



No quick fixes. No shortcuts. No Magic Pill.



#NoMagicPill #BlakeMycoskie #LauraDelano



Enough Foundation's mission is to spread reminders in every form — bracelets, messages, actions, community — until feeling ENOUGH becomes the cultural default. To learn more, visit weareenough.co.



Produced, Directed, and Cinematography by Wubetu Shimelash / IG: Wubetu Shimelash



Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Visit http://www.weareenough.co/rules for full terms.



More information on Blake’s other projects here:



Morning Water



Morning Water is a daily hydration formula that restores energy, balance, and performance with essential electrolytes, minerals, and nutrients in one simple routine.



To learn more, visit morningwater.co and use code NOMAGICPILL for 25% off your first order.



SONIA



Sonia is a conversational AI companion designed for emotional support. Through voice and text, it offers guided wellbeing sessions, including meditations, journaling, personalized recommendations, and practical exercises.



To learn more, visit www.soniahealth.com and download it on the App Store.



MOOVLAB



At MOOVLAB, we bring health and wellness to your workday.



MOOVLAB - the answer to sitting is moving.



To learn more, visit www.moovlab.com



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Disclaimer: This episode is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical questions or concerns you may have.

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