No Magic Pill with Blake Mycoskie

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26 episodes
- In this episode of No Magic Pill, Blake Mycoskie sits down with Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, creator of Sneaks, and one of the most resilient entrepreneurs alive, for a conversation that goes far beyond business. Sara shares the grief that blindsided her after selling Spanx, why society has no framework for checking in on someone who just achieved everything, how her marriage to fellow entrepreneur Jesse Itzler has been a lifeline, and the moment she realized she had spent 16 years being taught what to think instead of how to think. Raw, honest and genuinely surprising, this one will stay with you.
#NoMagicPill #BlakeMycoskie #SaraBlakely
Enough Foundation's mission is to spread reminders in every form — bracelets, messages, actions, community — until feeling ENOUGH becomes the cultural default. To learn more, visit weareenough.co.
Produced, Directed, and Cinematography by Wubetu Shimelash / IG: Wubetu Shimelash
Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Visit http://www.weareenough.co/rules for full terms.
More information on Blake’s other projects here:
Morning Water
Morning Water is a daily hydration formula that restores energy, balance, and performance with essential electrolytes, minerals, and nutrients in one simple routine.
To learn more, visit morningwater.co and use code NOMAGICPILL for 25% off your first order.
SONIA
Sonia is a conversational AI companion designed for emotional support. Through voice and text, it offers guided wellbeing sessions, including meditations, journaling, personalized recommendations, and practical exercises.
To learn more, visit www.soniahealth.com and download it on the App Store.
MOOVLAB
At MOOVLAB, we bring health and wellness to your workday.
MOOVLAB - the answer to sitting is moving.
To learn more, visit www.moovlab.com
Follow Blake on Instagram and stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook and Instagram.
Subscribe to Spotify Premium to watch ad-free video.
Disclaimer: This episode is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical questions or concerns you may have.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- At 13, Laura Delano was told she had an incurable mental illness and would need psychiatric medication to manage it. What followed were years of diagnoses, hospitalizations, multiple medications, and a worsening mental health crisis.
In this episode of No Magic Pill, Blake Mycoskie sits down with Unshrunk author Laura Delano to explore the question that ultimately changed the course of her life: What if it wasn’t treatment-resistant mental illness? What if the treatment itself was part of the problem?
Drawing from Laura’s two-decade journey and Blake’s own experience with a bipolar II diagnosis and psychiatric medication, they explore physical dependence and withdrawal, the risks of tapering too quickly, informed decision-making, and what can happen when we look beyond a diagnosis to understand the deeper context behind our suffering.
This isn’t a conversation about being for or against medication. It’s about agency, curiosity, and asking better questions about our mental health—including one that reframed Laura’s own journey: instead of only asking “What’s wrong with me?” what if we also asked “What happened to me?”
Because sometimes healing begins not with another quick fix, but with understanding what our pain has been trying to tell us.
No quick fixes. No shortcuts. No Magic Pill.
#NoMagicPill #BlakeMycoskie #LauraDelano
Enough Foundation's mission is to spread reminders in every form — bracelets, messages, actions, community — until feeling ENOUGH becomes the cultural default. To learn more, visit weareenough.co.
Produced, Directed, and Cinematography by Wubetu Shimelash / IG: Wubetu Shimelash
Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Visit http://www.weareenough.co/rules for full terms.
More information on Blake’s other projects here:
Morning Water
Morning Water is a daily hydration formula that restores energy, balance, and performance with essential electrolytes, minerals, and nutrients in one simple routine.
To learn more, visit morningwater.co and use code NOMAGICPILL for 25% off your first order.
SONIA
Sonia is a conversational AI companion designed for emotional support. Through voice and text, it offers guided wellbeing sessions, including meditations, journaling, personalized recommendations, and practical exercises.
To learn more, visit www.soniahealth.com and download it on the App Store.
MOOVLAB
At MOOVLAB, we bring health and wellness to your workday.
MOOVLAB - the answer to sitting is moving.
To learn more, visit www.moovlab.com
Follow Blake on Instagram and stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Subscribe to Spotify Premium to watch ad-free video.
Disclaimer: This episode is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical questions or concerns you may have.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode of No Magic Pill, Blake sits down with TV host, culture expert, and author Karamo Brown (Queer Eye) for a deeply honest conversation on vulnerability, male mental health, and the power of radical self-acceptance. Karamo shares his journey from social work to television, opening up about discovering he had a nine-year-old son at age 25, facing brutal career rejection, and breaking free from the cultural conditioning that tells men to hide their pain.
Together, Blake and Karamo explore the distinction between "giving up" a habit versus actively choosing health, why so many men struggle with hidden loneliness, and how practical tools—like monthly "friendship audits" and shoulder-to-shoulder conversations—can help create genuine connection and lasting peace.
Enough Foundation's mission is to spread reminders in every form — bracelets, messages, actions, community — until feeling ENOUGH becomes the cultural default. To learn more, visit weareenough.co.
Produced, Directed, and Cinematography by Wubetu Shimelash / IG: Wubetu Shimelash
Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Visit http://www.weareenough.co/rules for full terms.
More information on Blake’s other projects here:
Morning Water
Morning Water is a daily hydration formula that restores energy, balance, and performance with essential electrolytes, minerals, and nutrients in one simple routine.
To learn more, visit morningwater.co and use code NOMAGICPILL for 25% off your first order.
SONIA
Sonia is a conversational AI companion designed for emotional support. Through voice and text, it offers guided wellbeing sessions, including meditations, journaling, personalized recommendations, and practical exercises.
To learn more, visit www.soniahealth.com and download it on the App Store.
MOOVLAB
At MOOVLAB, we bring health and wellness to your workday.
MOOVLAB - the answer to sitting is moving.
To learn more, visit www.moovlab.com
Follow Blake on Instagram and stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Subscribe to Spotify Premium to watch ad-free video.
Disclaimer: This episode is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical questions or concerns you may have.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Five guests. Five completely different lives. One thread running through all of them, the journey back to yourself. This compilation brings together the most honest and impactful moments from season one of No Magic Pill, featuring Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Love, Dr. Kristin Neff, Alexi Pappas and Jewel. If there are moments in this show that have stayed with you, chances are they're in here. And if you're new, welcome. This is what No Magic Pill is all about.
#NoMagicPill #BlakeMycoskie #MatthewMcConaughey
Enough Foundation's mission is to spread reminders in every form — bracelets, messages, actions, community — until feeling ENOUGH becomes the cultural default. To learn more, visit weareenough.co.
Produced, Directed, and Cinematography by Wubetu Shimelash / IG: Wubetu Shimelash
Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Visit http://www.weareenough.co/rules for full terms.
More information on Blake’s other projects here:
SONIA
Sonia is a conversational AI companion designed for emotional support. Through voice and text, it offers guided wellbeing sessions, including meditations, journaling, personalized recommendations, and practical exercises.
To learn more, visit www.soniahealth.com and download it on the App Store.
Follow Blake on Instagram and stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Subscribe to Spotify Premium to watch ad-free video.
Disclaimer: This episode is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical questions or concerns you may have.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- At 13, Laura Delano was told she had an incurable mental illness and would need psychiatric medication to manage it. What followed were years of diagnoses, hospitalizations, multiple medications, and a worsening mental health crisis.
In this episode of No Magic Pill, Blake Mycoskie sits down with Unshrunk author Laura Delano to explore the question that ultimately changed the course of her life: What if it wasn’t treatment-resistant mental illness? What if the treatment itself was part of the problem?
Drawing from Laura’s two-decade journey and Blake’s own experience with a bipolar II diagnosis and psychiatric medication, they explore physical dependence and withdrawal, the risks of tapering too quickly, informed decision-making, and what can happen when we look beyond a diagnosis to understand the deeper context behind our suffering.
This isn’t a conversation about being for or against medication. It’s about agency, curiosity, and asking better questions about our mental health—including one that reframed Laura’s own journey: instead of only asking “What’s wrong with me?” what if we also asked “What happened to me?”
Because sometimes healing begins not with another quick fix, but with understanding what our pain has been trying to tell us.
No quick fixes. No shortcuts. No Magic Pill.
#NoMagicPill #BlakeMycoskie #LauraDelano
Enough Foundation's mission is to spread reminders in every form — bracelets, messages, actions, community — until feeling ENOUGH becomes the cultural default. To learn more, visit weareenough.co.
Produced, Directed, and Cinematography by Wubetu Shimelash / IG: Wubetu Shimelash
Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Visit http://www.weareenough.co/rules for full terms.
More information on Blake’s other projects here:
Morning Water
Morning Water is a daily hydration formula that restores energy, balance, and performance with essential electrolytes, minerals, and nutrients in one simple routine.
To learn more, visit morningwater.co and use code NOMAGICPILL for 25% off your first order.
SONIA
Sonia is a conversational AI companion designed for emotional support. Through voice and text, it offers guided wellbeing sessions, including meditations, journaling, personalized recommendations, and practical exercises.
To learn more, visit www.soniahealth.com and download it on the App Store.
MOOVLAB
At MOOVLAB, we bring health and wellness to your workday.
MOOVLAB - the answer to sitting is moving.
To learn more, visit www.moovlab.com
Follow Blake on Instagram and stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Subscribe to Spotify Premium to watch ad-free video.
Disclaimer: This episode is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical questions or concerns you may have.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About No Magic Pill with Blake Mycoskie
As the founder of TOMS Shoes, Blake Mycoskie built one of the most recognized brands on the planet, gave away 100M shoes to children in need and sold it for hundreds of millions, and then he fell apart. At the peak of his success, he felt utterly empty. After a years-long journey through every therapy and treatment imaginable, Blake is finally talking honestly about the dark side of success and the reality of mental health. In No Magic Pill, Blake travels the country to sit down with survivors, experts, and cultural icons who have looked into the darkness and found a way out. These aren’t stories of quick fixes; they are honest conversations about the daily choices, big and small, that create a path forward. Join us for a raw exploration of what actually works on the path to mental wellness.Podcast website
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