The Hormone Solution | Menopause, Perimenopause, & Women's Midlife Health

If you've been on social media lately, you've probably seen it: women swearing that a combo of Pepcid and Claritin, ordinary histamine blockers, gave them their life back during the worst days of their cycle. It sounds too simple to be real, and honestly, it kind of is. But the reason it's working for some women and doing absolutely nothing for others is the whole story, and it's a story almost nobody is explaining correctly.

In this episode, I sit down with one of my all time favorite guests, Dr. Liz Bartman, to go deep into progesterone sensitivity, PMDD, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and how it's different from garden variety PMS. If you've ever felt like a completely different person for two weeks out of every month, only to feel like yourself again the second your period starts, this episode is going to make you feel seen in a way most conversations about "hormones" never do.

We get into what's actually driving PMDD for so many women: an altered GABA receptor that stops responding correctly to a calming metabolite of progesterone called allopregnanolone. We talk about why histamine surges at exactly the wrong time in your cycle, how estrogen and progesterone are pulling the strings behind the scenes, and why some women feel like magic when they take progesterone while others feel like they've been poisoned by it. This is the foundational science you need before you try any protocol, viral or otherwise.

This is part one of a two part series. Part two gets into what to actually do about it, but you need this piece first, because throwing supplements or medications at PMDD without understanding your own biology is how so many women end up frustrated and back at square one.

In This Episode, We Cover:

The real difference between PMS and PMDD, and why PMDD is classified as a mental health condition, not just a hormone imbalance

Why normal estrogen and progesterone levels don't rule out PMDD, and what's actually going on in the brain instead

What allopregnanolone is, how it works on GABA receptors, and why some women's brains stop responding to it correctly

The viral H1/H2 histamine blocker protocol: what it is, why it can bring real relief, and why it isn't a PMDD cure-all

The surprising role histamine plays as a neurotransmitter, including its connection to your morning cortisol response

Why PMDD symptoms show up specifically in the second half of your cycle, and how estrogen, progesterone, and mast cells are all involved

Why roughly half of women with diagnosed PMDD don't tolerate progesterone well, and what that tells us about the root cause

How your gut microbiome, specific probiotic strains, and your nervous system state all influence GABA receptor expression and histamine regulation

Why declining egg quality and corpus luteum function can cause progesterone to drop too fast in the luteal phase

Who This Episode Is For

This is for any woman who has ever felt like her brain and body get hijacked in the days before her period, and who has been told it's "just PMS" or that she's overreacting. It's for women who have tried progesterone and either felt amazing or felt so much worse, and never got a real explanation why. It's also for anyone who has seen the histamine blocker trend online and wants to understand the actual mechanism before trying it themselves.





Sponsors

Join the Midlife Women's Peptide Program today and get started for less than $200 a month!

Head to cozyearth.com and use my code HORMONES for 20% off sitewide! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!

Try the power of copper peptides on your skin today and get 20% off your order with coupon code km20 here.





Are you in perimenopause or postmenopause and struggling with symptoms—but not getting the support you deserve?

At Midlife Solutions, we specialize in hormone optimization for women in midlife. Our all-female clinical team offers telehealth care across all 50 U.S. states, with the ability to prescribe bioidentical estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid medication.



Book your FREE Hormone Discovery Call

Find out what's really driving your symptoms and what your next best steps are.



Visit the website: https://karenmartel.com



Shop the Midlife Solutions Store

Over-the-counter bioidentical hormone creams and oils — no prescription needed.

Including:

• Progesterone

• Estrogen Face Cream

• Vaginal Moisturizer

and more!



Take the Hormone Quiz

Discover hidden hormone imbalances that could be driving your symptoms.

Get personalized results (and yes, they may surprise you).



Women's Peptide Weight Loss Program

Clinically guided, hormone-aware weight loss for midlife women.



Midlife RESET HRT Program

A complete, supportive approach to hormone replacement therapy in midlife.



Your host:

Karen Martel

Certified Hormone Specialist, Transformational Nutrition Coach, & Weight Loss Expert



Karen's Facebook

Karen's Instagram