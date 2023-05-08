The Hormone Solution | Menopause, Perimenopause, & Women's Midlife Health

This week we are jumping right into a very important topic. Maybe you have experience with fibroids, or maybe you don’t even really know what they are, but the stats are this: 75-80% of women will be diagnosed with fibroids in their lifetime. Many of us have them and we don’t even know they are there. Fibroids are highly prevalent in perimenopause. This episode is an important deep dive into what they are, how they impact your body and hormones, and what you can do to prevent their development and growth. In this episode: ● Which age group is most likely to be diagnosed with fibroids. ● The hormones that influence the growth of fibroids. ● When in your lifespan fibroids will typically begin to develop. ● Signs that you may have uterine fibroids already. ● Where you might start feeling pain if you have them. ● How fibroids can affect your periods and fertility. ● What you should do if you think you have fibroids. ● How fibroids can indirectly impact your iron levels. ● Common urinary symptoms associated with fibroids. ● Why painful intercourse can indicate fibroids. ● What the important contributing factors are. ● Which hormone fibroids are most sensitive to. ● Why you should be wary of xenoestrogens and how you can minimize exposure to them. ● Reasons why you should avoid synthetic scents. ● Which vitamin you should focus on to prevent uterine fibroids. ● How supplements can support reducing fibroid growth. ● What foods to incorporate in your diet to prevent fibroids. ● The relationship between fibroids and insulin. ● Why you should avoid peptides if you have a history of fibroids. Book your discovery call today to find out how we can help you on your peri-menopausal or menopausal journey. Interested in joining our NEW Peptide Weight Loss Program? Join today and get the details here. Join our Women's Group Coaching Program OnTrack TODAY! Karen Martel, Certified Hormone Specialist & Transformational Nutrition Coach and weight loss expert. Visit https://karenmartel.com/ Karen's Facebook Karen's Instagram
8/19/2023
48:55
Biohacking Your Way to Optimal Aging with Zora Benhamou
Zora Benhamou is a gerontologist passionate about aging and menopause. She is on a mission to disrupt ageist stereotypes in social media and is host of the Hack My Age podcast focusing on biohacking for women going through the menopause transition. Zora is a 52-year-old digital nomad, traveled to over 50 countries, lived in 8, and speaks 6 languages. She founded the website HackMyAge.com, the Hack My Age podcast, is the author of the Longevity Master Plan and cookbook Eating for Longevity, and creator of online programs for women in peri and post menopause. Her social media and podcast following reaches over 100,000 people and is growing quickly. She is also a member of the Gerontological Society of America and the Aging Society of America. We all face the reality of aging, but we can approach it with curiosity and do it in a way that feels empowering. The way we approach aging can be fully informed and supported by the knowledge and tools learned from years of research across the world. Zora lives what she preaches and leads the charge in approaching aging in this insightful way. In this episode: ● What gerontology is, and how it helps us to understand aging. ● How smaller communities support the social fabric. ● The biggest factors that affect the aging process. ● How unresolved trauma can accelerate aging. ● How racism affects the healthspan and lifespan of minorities. ● The effects of drugs and alcohol on your wellbeing. ● The myth of red wine being an excellent source of reservatrol. ● What “blue zones” are and what we can learn from them. ● Issues with the way in which alcohol is consumed in North America. ● Why nurturing your network is the greatest contributor to lifespan. ● Why fatigue is not a normal symptom of aging. ● What to think about first when trying to figure out why we feel so tired. ● How mitochondria and NAD provide our bodies with energy. ● Who to consult if you’re interested in supplements. ● Zora’s personal opinion on the best way to exercise. ● Tips on how to embrace aging with confidence. ● Ways to combat the aging process that are unlikely to truly make you happy. ● Why Zora began journaling and what she has been getting out of it. ● An exercise that Zora recommends for raising heart rate variability. https://hackmyage.com/ Interested in joining our NEW Peptide Weight Loss Program? Join today and get the details here. Join our Women's Group Coaching Program OnTrack TODAY! Karen Martel, Certified Hormone Specialist & Transformational Nutrition Coach and weight loss expert. Visit https://karenmartel.com/ Karen's Facebook Karen's Instagram
8/12/2023
1:18:28
Escape The Diet Trap
This is a special episode from an interview with Annabel Bateman on her podcast Let’s Talk Thyroid. Annabel has been on The Other Side of Weight Loss for a recent episode and is an author, advocate, coach, and a friend who is passionate about thyroid health. There is an overwhelming amount of dieting schemes and programs out there, all full of empty promises. It can be hard to navigate through these to establish a healthy lifestyle, but there is freedom on the other side. This episode is about having real, authentic conversations around personal histories of dieting, along with what you can learn from working in this industry especially as it relates to thyroid hormones. In this episode: ● The impact that living with hypothyroidism has on losing weight. ● What happens to your thyroid as you age. ● How old Annabel and Karen were when they started their first diets. ● How the potato diet experience was for Karen. ● Karen’s personal struggles with disordered eating. ● How Karen escaped the dieting mentality. ● How a hormone test fundamentally changed Karen’s approach to weight loss. ● Which wild fad diets Annabel has attempted in the past. ● How to identify the weight that your body is happiest at. ● The connection between the thyroid, personality, and perfectionism. ● The lifestyle gamechanger that has made Annabel feel amazing. ● Signs that your thyroid is on the decline. ● Why the dieting influence is so ubiquitous. ● The pivotal change Annabel made to cure her fixation on food. ● How to practice calorie counting in a more mindful way. ● Ways that fasting can affect someone with a thyroid condition. ● Why having a coach can help you reach your weight loss goals. Use coupon code PODCAST50 to get 50% your monthly membership in my group coaching program OnTrack. The coupon expires Aug 12, 2023 Link: https://coaching.karenmartel.com/offers/ooos8KDt?coupon_code=PODCAST50 Interested in joining our NEW Peptide Weight Loss Program? Join today and get the details here. Join our Women's Group Coaching Program OnTrack TODAY! Karen Martel, Certified Hormone Specialist & Transformational Nutrition Coach and weight loss expert. Visit https://karenmartel.com/ Karen's Facebook Karen's Instagram
8/5/2023
1:09:56
Healing from Within: Rewiring Your Brain, to Triumph Over Trauma
Beaming in from the Sunshine Coast, Australia, Lisa believes we can all ‘take control’ & rise up through our pain and awaken the giant within. As a military veteran, public speaker, holistic health specialist, mindset coach, and neuroscience researcher, she possesses a diverse range of skills. Drawing from her own transformative experiences, Lisa has spent two decades inspiring others to overcome adversity and harness their inner strength. Her mission is to support heart-centered entrepreneurs and professionals in conquering challenges such as low confidence, overwhelm, fear, scarcity, and health issues. Through her expertise in neuroscience and a deep understanding of the human psyche, Lisa guides individuals to unlock their hidden potentials, transforming setbacks into triumphs. By unleashing their superpowers, her clients can achieve unparalleled success in health, wealth, relationships, and make a lasting impact on the world. In this episode: • An introduction and background of Lisa Maree. • Lisa's personal struggle with anorexia nervosa and autoimmune diseases. • How Lisa's deep understanding of the human mind has allowed her to overcome her health issues. • The power of self-forgiveness in unlocking potential for healing and growth. • Examining the science of brain chemistry and how our environment and habits shape it. • Reprogramming your subconscious mind to overcome trauma. • An important mentoring relationship that helped Lisa in her own journey of self-discovery. • Why we need to focus on all of the pillars of health. • The power of mindset in helping us to power through difficult times. • The effect our environment has on our brain chemistry, plus the addictive nature of stress hormones. • Realizing that changing our habits takes time and consistency. • Self-forgiveness and the important role that in can play in healing trauma. • Discovering the root cause of anger, as well as how Karen was able to forgive her parents. • How to reprogram our subconscious mind to become the best version of ourselves. • How we can find the right therapeutic modality to heal unresolved emotional trauma. • Using guided meditation and sound therapy as a way to heal trauma. • The relationship between our chakra system and physical and emotional health. • How to promote and maintain hormonal balance when it comes to weight loss. Interested in joining our NEW Peptide Weight Loss Program? Join today and get the details here. Join our Women's Group Coaching Program OnTrack TODAY! Karen Martel, Certified Hormone Specialist & Transformational Nutrition Coach and weight loss expert. Visit https://karenmartel.com/ Karen's Facebook Karen's Instagram
7/29/2023
1:20:23
Roundtable Talk: Embracing Your Badass Self - A Guide to Aging with Confidence with Elle Russ & Dr. Amie Hornaman
EXPLICIT Language used Dr. Amie Hornaman “The Thyroid-Fixer”, is host to the top-rated podcast in medicine and alternative health: The Thyroid Fixer™, with listeners around the globe. She is the founder of The Institute for Thyroid and Hormone Optimization, an organization with transformational, proven approaches to address thyroid dysfunction and support people in returning to full health. Dr. Amie is also the creator of The Fixxr™ Supplement line with revolutionary, proprietary supplements that are changing the lives of many people. Ultimately, she is a woman on a mission to optimize thyroid patients around the world and give them their lives back. https://dramiehornaman.com Elle is a world-renowned thyroid health expert, master life coach, and a #1 bestselling author with a degree in Philosophy from The University of California at Santa Cruz. She has helped thousands of people worldwide reclaim their health through her book, The Paleo Thyroid Solution, her online courses and find confidence with her book Confidence as Fuck. Elle has been an admired leader in the paleo, primal, ancestral health industry for a decade. Elle coaches people all over the world - helping them achieve goals and dreams and improving their health. She offers online courses and free masterclasses to empower people to become the best version of themselves. www.elleruss.com In this episode: • How societal constructs and personal journeys shape the experiences we go through. • What the personal journeys of both guests look like. • Secrets to staying ageless. • The joys of growing older, and the idea that every wrinkle tells a tale of wisdom, and every grey hair is a badge of honor. • Hormone replacement therapy and the potential benefits and risks that are associated with it. • How progesterone creams, testosterone creams, DHEA, and pregnenolone can impact our wellbeing. • The importance of understanding your body’s unique needs. • Societal pressures, self-identity, and authenticity as experienced throughout the aging process. • The role of alcohol on health as we age. • Feeling pressured to maintain a youthful appearance. • Different approaches to weight loss, including why strength training can be so impactful. • The physical and mental health benefits of different creams. • What can be done to fix irregular periods and hormonal balance. • Personal experiences from witnessing testosterone therapy. • Ways that bio-identical hormones prevent cardiovascular disease. • The role that hormones play in perimenopause. • How estrogen dominance can lead to thyroid issues. • Creating a healthy balance between embracing aging and taking care of ourselves. • Pros and cons of looking "natural" or "overdone.” • Experiences with Botox. • How hormones can help women age in a graceful way. • The risks associated with drinking alcohol as we age and exactly how it can impact our health. • Midlife being a time of spiritual shifting, and the difficulties women face during this transition. • The importance of embracing who we are and the life lessons that come with age. If you are interested in our most comprehensive program the 4 month Mastering Peri and Post Menopause private coaching program, which now can include a prescribing practitioner, you can get all of the details here Fill out our discovery form and book your complimentary 15-minute discovery call here Interested in joining our NEW Peptide Weight Loss Program? Join today and get the details here. Join our Women's Group Coaching Program OnTrack TODAY! Karen Martel, Certified Hormone Specialist & Transformational Nutrition Coach and weight loss expert. Visit https://karenmartel.com/ Karen's Facebook Karen's Instagram
The Other Side of Weight Loss host and women's weight loss and hormone expert Karen Martel is here to deliver women the truth about what it really takes to lose weight and age gracefully. If you're looking for a life-changing weight loss podcast, look no further. Voted top 20 weight loss podcasts of 2021, with over 1 million downloads and hundreds of episodes packed with useable information that is sure to inspire! Each week, this podcast brings you specific tools and resources to help you balance and optimize your hormones and find your weight loss code. Aside from advice on diet, and hormones you will hear from leading experts on sleep, nutrition, fitness, mindset, menopause, and more!
After struggling with her own health issues, Karen was determined to bring her knowledge to others with a bold new approach to women’s hormone health and weight management. Karen’s passion lies in helping women balance and optimize their hormones in peri and post menopause and breakthrough weight loss resistance. Karen is a certified Hormone Expert and Transformational Nutrition Coach.
Get started with the free hormone quiz over at https://karenmartel.com