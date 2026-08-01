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The Hormone Solution | Menopause, Perimenopause, & Women's Midlife Health
Karen Martel: Certified Hormone Specialist
Latest episode
529 episodes
- Karen Martel grew up with a front row seat to diet culture most of us only felt secondhand. Her mom didn't just live it, she ran a weight loss center. Butter was called Vaseline. Popcorn was the enemy. And by her teenage years, Karen was deep in an eating disorder that would shape her relationship with food for decades.
In this conversation, Karen gets honest about that history, and about something she still checks herself on today. Because here's the twist. We told ourselves we moved past the thin obsession. Body positivity was supposed to be the turning point. But somewhere in the last two years, that shift started reversing, and Karen has a theory about why.
This episode goes places most conversations about GLP-1s and peptides don't go. What happens when a tool built to help women stop obsessing over food becomes another way to chase an old, dangerous ideal. Where the line sits between healing and harm. And why the doctors prescribing these medications may be the biggest blind spot in the entire conversation.
If you have ever felt caught between wanting to feel good in your body and worrying that wanting it too much says something bad about you, this one is going to land differently.
In This Episode, We Cover:
How growing up around constant food restriction shapes the way we think about our bodies for life, even decades later
The uncomfortable overlap between old school diet culture and today's biohacking and peptide obsession
What it actually looks like when GLP-1 use crosses from health tool into disordered territory
Why so many women are afraid to admit they still count calories or obsess over their weight
The real conversation around microdosing, maintenance doses, and why more is not always better
What doctors are missing when they prescribe peptides without any follow up program
The connection between hormones, HRT timing, and whether you even need a peptide in the first place
Why shame is the wrong response to someone using these tools, and what to offer instead
The long term risks nobody is putting front and center, from bone loss to malnourishment
Who This Episode Is For
This episode is for the woman who has spent years managing a complicated relationship with food and her body, whether she calls it that or not. It is for anyone curious about GLP-1s and peptides who wants the real picture, not just the highlight reel from social media. And it is for the woman in midlife watching her body change in ways diet and exercise alone will not fix, who wants to understand her options without judgment.
Sponsors
Timeline is offering up to 39% off your first order of Mitopure Gummies. Go to timeline.com/HORMONE use coupon HORMONE
Get 20% off your Cozy Earth Bed Sheet with coupon code HORMONES
Are you in perimenopause or postmenopause and struggling with symptoms—but not getting the support you deserve?
At Midlife Solutions, we specialize in hormone optimization for women in midlife. Our all-female clinical team offers telehealth care across all 50 U.S. states, with the ability to prescribe bioidentical estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid medication.
Book your FREE Hormone Discovery Call
Find out what's really driving your symptoms and what your next best steps are.
Visit the website: https://karenmartel.com
Shop the Midlife Solutions Store
Over-the-counter bioidentical hormone creams and oils — no prescription needed.
Including:
• Progesterone
• Estrogen Face Cream
• Vaginal Moisturizer
and more!
Take the Hormone Quiz
Discover hidden hormone imbalances that could be driving your symptoms.
Get personalized results (and yes, they may surprise you).
Women's Peptide Weight Loss Program
Clinically guided, hormone-aware weight loss for midlife women.
Midlife RESET HRT Program
A complete, supportive approach to hormone replacement therapy in midlife.
Your host:
Karen Martel
Certified Hormone Specialist, Transformational Nutrition Coach, & Weight Loss Expert
Karen's Facebook
Karen's Instagram
Quick Hits: Sex, Lies & Liberation: What You Were Never Taught About Female Pleasure with Susan Bratton07/28/2026 | 19 mins.Welcome to Quick Hits — where we bring you the most impactful moments from past episodes in under 15 minutes.
Today's clip comes from one of our most replayed conversations.
If you want the full episode, check the link in the description below.
Listen to the full episode here.
Have you ever thought about what you truly want in your sexual experiences? Are you curious about the often misunderstood aspects of female anatomy and how they play a critical role in pleasure? This episode with Susan Bratton, who is the "Intimacy Expert to Millions," promises to unravel these mysteries and more.
Can long-term relationships reignite the passion that once was? How can we transform routine sexual encounters into thrilling adventures? Join us as we delve into Susan's transformative insights on empowering women to reclaim their pleasure and intimacy, even amidst life's changes.
What is the Sex Life Bucket List, and how can it revolutionize your intimate life? Why is mental stimulation as crucial as physical? Susan Bratton offers practical tools and advice that promise to enhance communication, confidence, and sexual satisfaction in your relationship.
In this episode, we uncover:
How menopause changes sexual function and ways to reclaim pleasure and intimacy.
Why understanding female anatomy is key to unlocking sexual satisfaction.
How mental and emotional connection enhances female arousal and pleasure.
Why trying new techniques can expand orgasmic potential and deepen intimacy.
How the Sex Life Bucket List can help couples explore and communicate desires.
Tune in to discover how Susan's insights can empower you to embrace a more fulfilling intimate life.
Don't miss out on the vibrant possibilities that await you!
Sponsors
Head to cozyearth.com and use my code HORMONES for 20% off sitewide! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
Are you in perimenopause or postmenopause and struggling with symptoms—but not getting the support you deserve?
At Midlife Solutions, we specialize in hormone optimization for women in midlife. Our all-female clinical team offers telehealth care across all 50 U.S. states, with the ability to prescribe bioidentical estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid medication.
Book your FREE Hormone Discovery Call
Find out what's really driving your symptoms and what your next best steps are.
Visit the website: https://karenmartel.com
Shop the Midlife Solutions Store
Over-the-counter bioidentical hormone creams and oils — no prescription needed.
Including:
• Progesterone
• Estrogen Face Cream
• Vaginal Moisturizer
and more!
Take the Hormone Quiz
Discover hidden hormone imbalances that could be driving your symptoms.
Get personalized results (and yes, they may surprise you).
Women's Peptide Weight Loss Program
Clinically guided, hormone-aware weight loss for midlife women.
Midlife RESET HRT Program
A complete, supportive approach to hormone replacement therapy in midlife.
Your host:
Karen Martel
Certified Hormone Specialist, Transformational Nutrition Coach, & Weight Loss Expert
Karen's Facebook
Karen's Instagram
Beyond the Pepcid Claritin Trend: Real Solutions for PMDD and Progesterone Sensitivity with Dr. Liz Bartmen07/25/2026 | 1h 10 mins.In part one, Dr. Liz Bartman and I broke down why PMDD happens: the histamine surges, the GABA receptor glitch, the progesterone metabolite that either calms you down or completely wrecks you depending on your unique biology. If you haven't listened to that one yet, start there, because this episode builds directly on it.
Now we get into the part everyone actually wants to know: what do you do about it? We talk about why popular fixes like DAO supplements and strict low histamine diets usually fall short, and what to focus on instead, starting with your gut, your liver, and your nervous system. Dr. Liz walks through her actual clinical protocols, including specific nutrients, herbs, and the EndoAccess formulas she uses with patients who have histamine overload, progesterone sensitivity, or both.
We also get into the harder conversations: when a 5-alpha reductase inhibitor might help women who are pushing too much allopregnanolone, what's really going on hormonally for women hitting perimenopause with worsening PMDD, and yes, when birth control or even an SSRI might actually be the safest, most compassionate choice, even for someone who leans natural. Dr. Liz makes a case that will challenge how you think about "first, do no harm."
This episode is about giving you an actual roadmap, not just information. Because once you understand your own biology, from part one, you can finally stop guessing and start treating the right thing.
In This Episode, We Cover:
Why DAO supplements and strict low histamine diets usually don't solve the problem long term
The gut, liver, and nervous system focused approach Dr. Liz uses first with patients
Key nutrients and antioxidants for calming histamine and neuroinflammation, including glutathione support, sulforaphane, green tea, pomegranate, curcumin, NAC, and glycine
Why alcohol is one of the biggest hidden disruptors of histamine clearance and hormone balance
Specific probiotic strains, including lactobacillus plantarum, and their surprising role in GABA receptor expression
The EndoAccess formulas Dr. Liz uses clinically for histamine support and for progesterone sensitive PMDD, including early results from a small group of patients
What 5-alpha reductase inhibition is, how it relates to allopregnanolone, and when it may help
Why perimenopausal women can suddenly develop worse PMDD, and the surprising role of testosterone, insulin, and FSH
The honest conversation about birth control, newer options, and when it may be the safest choice for severe PMDD
Where SSRIs fit in, including luteal phase only dosing and what to support alongside them
Why the nervous system piece is the part most women skip, and why it may be the most important one
Who This Episode Is For
This is for women who now understand why they're struggling, from part one, and want an actual plan. It's for anyone who has tried supplements or progesterone with no luck and felt like they were out of options. It's especially for women in perimenopause noticing their PMDD or PMS getting dramatically worse, and for anyone who has felt conflicted about whether birth control or an SSRI could ever be the "right" choice for them.
Sponsors
Join the Midlife Women's Peptide Program today and get started for less than $200 a month!
Timeline is offering up to 39% off your first order of Mitopure. Gummies. Go to timeline.com/HORMONE use coupon HORMONE
Get 15% off Magnesium Breakthrough By BiOptimzers at bioptimizers.com/hormone with coupon code HORMONE.
Are you in perimenopause or postmenopause and struggling with symptoms—but not getting the support you deserve?
At Midlife Solutions, we specialize in hormone optimization for women in midlife. Our all-female clinical team offers telehealth care across all 50 U.S. states, with the ability to prescribe bioidentical estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid medication.
Book your FREE Hormone Discovery Call
Find out what's really driving your symptoms and what your next best steps are.
Visit the website: https://karenmartel.com
Shop the Midlife Solutions Store
Over-the-counter bioidentical hormone creams and oils — no prescription needed.
Including:
• Progesterone
• Estrogen Face Cream
• Vaginal Moisturizer
and more!
Take the Hormone Quiz
Discover hidden hormone imbalances that could be driving your symptoms.
Get personalized results (and yes, they may surprise you).
Women's Peptide Weight Loss Program
Clinically guided, hormone-aware weight loss for midlife women.
Midlife RESET HRT Program
A complete, supportive approach to hormone replacement therapy in midlife.
Your host:
Karen Martel
Certified Hormone Specialist, Transformational Nutrition Coach, & Weight Loss Expert
Karen's Facebook
Karen's Instagram
The Molecule Your Doctor Never Mentioned That Controls Your Libido, Energy, and Heart Health with Cathy Eason07/21/2026 | 1h 7 mins.You've been told menopause is a hormonal transition. It's also a vascular one, and almost nobody is talking about it.
In this episode, Karen sits back down with Cathy Eason, Chief Science Officer at Berkeley Life, for round two on a molecule most women have never heard of but should know by heart: nitric oxide. It is tiny, it is a gas, and it touches nearly every system in your body. When estrogen drops in perimenopause and menopause, nitric oxide production drops right along with it, and that decline may be quietly connected to your fatigue, your brain fog, your blood pressure, your blood sugar, and yes, your libido.
Karen and Cathy get specific about the vascular side of midlife that rarely makes it into the conversation. That includes what nitric oxide has to do with responsive desire versus spontaneous desire, why heart disease risk climbs even in women who feel healthy, and what your labs might be trying to tell you before anything feels obviously wrong. Cathy also shares a personal story involving her spouse's vascular event that reframes how seriously women need to take this.
This one connects a lot of dots. If you've ever felt like your energy, your desire, and your health markers were somehow all falling apart at once with no clear explanation, this episode is going to make a lot more sense of it.
In This Episode, We Cover:
What nitric oxide actually does in the body and why it touches nearly every organ system
The direct link between declining estrogen and declining nitric oxide production
Why fatigue is the number one reported symptom in perimenopause and menopause, and the physiological reason behind it
How nitric oxide affects blood sugar, digestion, and insulin sensitivity
The connection between nitric oxide, brain fog, mood, and sleep
Why responsive desire is normal for most women, and what blood flow has to do with it
What time of day your circulation actually peaks, and why that matters for sex
The lifestyle habits quietly depleting your nitric oxide without you realizing it
What labs and at-home tests can hint that you're running low
A personal story about a spouse's vascular event and why women need to take heart health seriously now, not later
Who This Episode Is For
This episode is for the woman who has been chasing energy, sleep, and libido fixes without ever hearing about the blood flow piece. It's for anyone who has been told her labs are normal but she still doesn't feel like herself. It's especially relevant if you're on HRT and not getting the full results you expected, or if heart health has never really been on your radar because you don't have metabolic disease. If you've noticed cold hands, brain fog, low energy, or a sex drive that disappeared and you've been chalking it up to just getting older, this conversation is for you.
Sponsors
TRY LMNT Ice tea: right now, you can get a free 8-count Sample Pack of their most popular flavors with any purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/KarenMartel
Try the Estro 2 Rejuvention, skin care made for midlife women!
Get 20% off your Cozy Earth Bed Sheet with coupon code HORMONES
Are you in perimenopause or postmenopause and struggling with symptoms—but not getting the support you deserve?
At Midlife Solutions, we specialize in hormone optimization for women in midlife. Our all-female clinical team offers telehealth care across all 50 U.S. states, with the ability to prescribe bioidentical estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid medication.
Book your FREE Hormone Discovery Call
Find out what's really driving your symptoms and what your next best steps are.
Visit the website: https://karenmartel.com
Shop the Midlife Solutions Store
Over-the-counter bioidentical hormone creams and oils — no prescription needed.
Including:
• Progesterone
• Estrogen Face Cream
• Vaginal Moisturizer
and more!
Take the Hormone Quiz
Discover hidden hormone imbalances that could be driving your symptoms.
Get personalized results (and yes, they may surprise you).
Women's Peptide Weight Loss Program
Clinically guided, hormone-aware weight loss for midlife women.
Midlife RESET HRT Program
A complete, supportive approach to hormone replacement therapy in midlife.
Your host:
Karen Martel
Certified Hormone Specialist, Transformational Nutrition Coach, & Weight Loss Expert
Karen's Facebook
Karen's Instagram
The Histamine Hack, PMDD, and Progesterone Sensitivity: What's Really Going On07/18/2026 | 1h 1 mins.If you've been on social media lately, you've probably seen it: women swearing that a combo of Pepcid and Claritin, ordinary histamine blockers, gave them their life back during the worst days of their cycle. It sounds too simple to be real, and honestly, it kind of is. But the reason it's working for some women and doing absolutely nothing for others is the whole story, and it's a story almost nobody is explaining correctly.
In this episode, I sit down with one of my all time favorite guests, Dr. Liz Bartman, to go deep into progesterone sensitivity, PMDD, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and how it's different from garden variety PMS. If you've ever felt like a completely different person for two weeks out of every month, only to feel like yourself again the second your period starts, this episode is going to make you feel seen in a way most conversations about "hormones" never do.
We get into what's actually driving PMDD for so many women: an altered GABA receptor that stops responding correctly to a calming metabolite of progesterone called allopregnanolone. We talk about why histamine surges at exactly the wrong time in your cycle, how estrogen and progesterone are pulling the strings behind the scenes, and why some women feel like magic when they take progesterone while others feel like they've been poisoned by it. This is the foundational science you need before you try any protocol, viral or otherwise.
This is part one of a two part series. Part two gets into what to actually do about it, but you need this piece first, because throwing supplements or medications at PMDD without understanding your own biology is how so many women end up frustrated and back at square one.
In This Episode, We Cover:
The real difference between PMS and PMDD, and why PMDD is classified as a mental health condition, not just a hormone imbalance
Why normal estrogen and progesterone levels don't rule out PMDD, and what's actually going on in the brain instead
What allopregnanolone is, how it works on GABA receptors, and why some women's brains stop responding to it correctly
The viral H1/H2 histamine blocker protocol: what it is, why it can bring real relief, and why it isn't a PMDD cure-all
The surprising role histamine plays as a neurotransmitter, including its connection to your morning cortisol response
Why PMDD symptoms show up specifically in the second half of your cycle, and how estrogen, progesterone, and mast cells are all involved
Why roughly half of women with diagnosed PMDD don't tolerate progesterone well, and what that tells us about the root cause
How your gut microbiome, specific probiotic strains, and your nervous system state all influence GABA receptor expression and histamine regulation
Why declining egg quality and corpus luteum function can cause progesterone to drop too fast in the luteal phase
Who This Episode Is For
This is for any woman who has ever felt like her brain and body get hijacked in the days before her period, and who has been told it's "just PMS" or that she's overreacting. It's for women who have tried progesterone and either felt amazing or felt so much worse, and never got a real explanation why. It's also for anyone who has seen the histamine blocker trend online and wants to understand the actual mechanism before trying it themselves.
Sponsors
Join the Midlife Women's Peptide Program today and get started for less than $200 a month!
Head to cozyearth.com and use my code HORMONES for 20% off sitewide! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
Try the power of copper peptides on your skin today and get 20% off your order with coupon code km20 here.
Are you in perimenopause or postmenopause and struggling with symptoms—but not getting the support you deserve?
At Midlife Solutions, we specialize in hormone optimization for women in midlife. Our all-female clinical team offers telehealth care across all 50 U.S. states, with the ability to prescribe bioidentical estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid medication.
Book your FREE Hormone Discovery Call
Find out what's really driving your symptoms and what your next best steps are.
Visit the website: https://karenmartel.com
Shop the Midlife Solutions Store
Over-the-counter bioidentical hormone creams and oils — no prescription needed.
Including:
• Progesterone
• Estrogen Face Cream
• Vaginal Moisturizer
and more!
Take the Hormone Quiz
Discover hidden hormone imbalances that could be driving your symptoms.
Get personalized results (and yes, they may surprise you).
Women's Peptide Weight Loss Program
Clinically guided, hormone-aware weight loss for midlife women.
Midlife RESET HRT Program
A complete, supportive approach to hormone replacement therapy in midlife.
Your host:
Karen Martel
Certified Hormone Specialist, Transformational Nutrition Coach, & Weight Loss Expert
Karen's Facebook
Karen's Instagram
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About The Hormone Solution | Menopause, Perimenopause, & Women's Midlife Health
The Hormone Solution is a top-ranked women's health podcast focused on perimenopause, menopause, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), weight gain, metabolism, thyroid health, and midlife transformation. Hosted by Certified Hormone Specialist Karen Martel, this show helps women in their 40s and 50s understand what's really happening with their hormones — and what to do about it. If you're struggling with perimenopause symptoms, menopause weight gain, estrogen dominance, low progesterone, testosterone decline, brain fog, poor sleep, thyroid dysfunction, or metabolic slowdown, this podcast breaks it down in a clear, practical, no-nonsense way. Each episode features: • Evidence-based hormone education • Expert interviews • Real-world HRT guidance • Midlife weight loss strategies • Thyroid and metabolic health insights With over 2.5 million downloads and ranked in the Top 30 on iTunes, The Hormone Solution is trusted by women worldwide who want real answers about bioidentical hormones, menopause treatment options, and midlife health. New episodes every Tuesday and Saturday. Take the free hormone quiz at karenmartel.com Shop Midlife Products and Solutions at midlifesolutions.orgPodcast website
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