The Hormone Solution | Menopause, Perimenopause, & Women's Midlife Health

Roundtable Talk: Embracing Your Badass Self - A Guide to Aging with Confidence with Elle Russ & Dr. Amie Hornaman

Dr. Amie Hornaman "The Thyroid-Fixer", is host to the top-rated podcast in medicine and alternative health: The Thyroid Fixer™, with listeners around the globe. She is the founder of The Institute for Thyroid and Hormone Optimization, an organization with transformational, proven approaches to address thyroid dysfunction and support people in returning to full health. Dr. Amie is also the creator of The Fixxr™ Supplement line with revolutionary, proprietary supplements that are changing the lives of many people. Ultimately, she is a woman on a mission to optimize thyroid patients around the world and give them their lives back. https://dramiehornaman.com Elle is a world-renowned thyroid health expert, master life coach, and a #1 bestselling author with a degree in Philosophy from The University of California at Santa Cruz. She has helped thousands of people worldwide reclaim their health through her book, The Paleo Thyroid Solution, her online courses and find confidence with her book Confidence as Fuck. Elle has been an admired leader in the paleo, primal, ancestral health industry for a decade. Elle coaches people all over the world - helping them achieve goals and dreams and improving their health. She offers online courses and free masterclasses to empower people to become the best version of themselves. www.elleruss.com In this episode: • How societal constructs and personal journeys shape the experiences we go through. • What the personal journeys of both guests look like. • Secrets to staying ageless. • The joys of growing older, and the idea that every wrinkle tells a tale of wisdom, and every grey hair is a badge of honor. • Hormone replacement therapy and the potential benefits and risks that are associated with it. • How progesterone creams, testosterone creams, DHEA, and pregnenolone can impact our wellbeing. • The importance of understanding your body's unique needs. • Societal pressures, self-identity, and authenticity as experienced throughout the aging process. • The role of alcohol on health as we age. • Feeling pressured to maintain a youthful appearance. • Different approaches to weight loss, including why strength training can be so impactful. • The physical and mental health benefits of different creams. • What can be done to fix irregular periods and hormonal balance. • Personal experiences from witnessing testosterone therapy. • Ways that bio-identical hormones prevent cardiovascular disease. • The role that hormones play in perimenopause. • How estrogen dominance can lead to thyroid issues. • Creating a healthy balance between embracing aging and taking care of ourselves. • Pros and cons of looking "natural" or "overdone." • Experiences with Botox. • How hormones can help women age in a graceful way. • The risks associated with drinking alcohol as we age and exactly how it can impact our health. • Midlife being a time of spiritual shifting, and the difficulties women face during this transition. • The importance of embracing who we are and the life lessons that come with age.