What happens when a child learns early in life that the people they need most cannot always be trusted?

In this episode of Off the Couch Psychology Podcast, you'll get a clearer understanding of Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD), a condition associated with severe disruptions in early caregiving and a child's ability to form healthy attachments. You'll learn what RAD can look like beyond the labels of "defiant," "cold," or "unloving," and why some children may reject the very comfort they desperately need.

We'll look at what may be happening in the developing brain, how early neglect and unstable caregiving can shape a child's expectations of relationships, and why simply placing a child in a loving home may not immediately erase those lessons.

You'll also hear the disturbing story of Theodore, a troubled little boy who eventually became known to the world as Ted Bundy. His story raises an important question about childhood trauma and intervention while also reminding us that there is no documented RAD diagnosis for Bundy and that RAD does not predict serial violence.

Most importantly, you'll learn how consistent caregiving, professional treatment, family involvement, and repeated experiences of safety can help a child begin building something they may never have learned to expect: trust.

Key Takeaways

RAD involves much more than difficult or defiant behavior.



Severe neglect and disrupted caregiving can interfere with a child's ability to seek and accept comfort.



A safe home is important, but rebuilding trust can take time and repeated experiences of dependable care.



Treatment should involve qualified professionals and often includes caregivers as part of the process.



Coercive or frightening "attachment therapies" can be dangerous and should be avoided.



A child's difficult beginning does not determine the ending of their story.



For more episodes, resources, and information from Dr. Jerry Cunningham, visit Quest-Success.com.

Suggested Reading & Resources

American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry — Attachment Disorders

A family-focused resource for understanding attachment disorders and the importance of proper assessment.

AACAP Facts for Families: Attachment Disorders

Ellis, Yilanli & Saadabadi — "Reactive Attachment Disorder," StatPearls

A clinical overview covering symptoms, diagnostic criteria, evaluation, and management of RAD.

Read Reactive Attachment Disorder — StatPearls

American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry — Policy Statement on Coercive Interventions for Attachment Disorders

Important guidance concerning appropriate treatment and the dangers associated with coercive attachment interventions.

Read the AACAP Policy Statement

Boris & Zeanah — Practice Parameter for the Assessment and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Reactive Attachment Disorder

A detailed professional resource on assessment, caregiver relationships, treatment, and attachment-focused care.

Read the AACAP Practice Parameter

People & Movies Mentioned

#TedBundy

#TheBoarder

#TroubledChild