Tell Me I'm a Good Mom with Lo Bosworth Natale

This week, it’s just me—and we have a lot to catch up on. I just turned 40, Love Wellness is turning 10, and I’ve been a mom for almost a year. So I wanted to make a little time capsule of how I got here, what I’m proud of, and what I’m still figuring out.



We’re going back to Laguna Beach: getting cast at 15, filming with my actual friends, and, yes, the Jetta. Then I get into balancing UCLA with The Hills, why those two shows felt so different to be part of, and moving to New York when I was ready to start over.



I also look back at the early days of Love Wellness, including my decision to host the launch in my apartment and what it felt like to be called “the vagina lady.” Women were emailing me because they were relieved someone was talking openly about their experiences. Other people were laughing. Ten years later, I understand those reactions differently.



But becoming a mother brought me to something I wasn’t expecting. After spending a decade encouraging women to talk about their bodies and ask for help, it took me months to acknowledge my own postpartum depression. I talk about that disconnect, what it meant to hear that I wasn’t failing, and how this year has changed the way I understand my work.



And there’s the life I have now: my daughter, my husband, a company I still believe in, and a bedtime that would probably disappoint my younger self.



If you’re approaching a milestone, starting over, or finding that a life you love can still be really hard sometimes, this one’s for you.



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Topics include:



- Getting cast on Laguna Beach at 15



- UCLA, The Hills, and growing up on television



- Moving to New York and figuring out what came next



- Building Love Wellness and being called “the vagina lady”



- Ten years of talking openly about women’s health



- Motherhood, postpartum depression, and asking for help



- Turning 40 without having everything figured out



- I’ve spent ten years telling women they deserve to be heard. This year, I needed help hearing it myself.



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Tell Me I'm a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.

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