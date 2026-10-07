Tell Me I'm a Good Mom with Lo Bosworth Natale

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30 episodes
- This week, it’s just me—and we have a lot to catch up on. I just turned 40, Love Wellness is turning 10, and I’ve been a mom for almost a year. So I wanted to make a little time capsule of how I got here, what I’m proud of, and what I’m still figuring out.
We’re going back to Laguna Beach: getting cast at 15, filming with my actual friends, and, yes, the Jetta. Then I get into balancing UCLA with The Hills, why those two shows felt so different to be part of, and moving to New York when I was ready to start over.
I also look back at the early days of Love Wellness, including my decision to host the launch in my apartment and what it felt like to be called “the vagina lady.” Women were emailing me because they were relieved someone was talking openly about their experiences. Other people were laughing. Ten years later, I understand those reactions differently.
But becoming a mother brought me to something I wasn’t expecting. After spending a decade encouraging women to talk about their bodies and ask for help, it took me months to acknowledge my own postpartum depression. I talk about that disconnect, what it meant to hear that I wasn’t failing, and how this year has changed the way I understand my work.
And there’s the life I have now: my daughter, my husband, a company I still believe in, and a bedtime that would probably disappoint my younger self.
If you’re approaching a milestone, starting over, or finding that a life you love can still be really hard sometimes, this one’s for you.
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Topics include:
- Getting cast on Laguna Beach at 15
- UCLA, The Hills, and growing up on television
- Moving to New York and figuring out what came next
- Building Love Wellness and being called “the vagina lady”
- Ten years of talking openly about women’s health
- Motherhood, postpartum depression, and asking for help
- Turning 40 without having everything figured out
- I’ve spent ten years telling women they deserve to be heard. This year, I needed help hearing it myself.
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Thank you to our sponsors:
Little Spoon — Get 30% off your first order at littlespoon.com/GMOM with code GMOM
If you have an iPhone, head to ladder.fit/GOODMOM and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
If you think your baby may have CMPA, talk to your pediatrician about whether Pepticate or Neocate could be right for them. Learn more at Neocate.com or Pepticate.com
Head to https://www.toothpillow.com/goodmom and use code GOODMOM.
Visit tonies.com to learn all about Toniebox Lite.
Shop our picks at Target.com and get same-day pickup or delivery.
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📺 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@lobosworth
📖 Newsletter: https://substack.com/@lobosworth
🛍️ Love Wellness: https://lovewellness.com
📱 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lobosworth
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lobosworth
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Tell Me I'm a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Does having four kids make you feel like you finally know what you’re doing? According to Sarah Wright Olsen: absolutely not. Sarah is an actress, author, co-host of The Mother Daze podcast, and mom of four. I’m still in my first year of motherhood, so I had questions. We talk about the postpartum anxiety she didn’t recognize with her first baby, why the child who made her feel like an amazing parent turned out to be naturally chill, and what changes when baby number two arrives. I also tell her about sobbing on my first trip away from Nelle—which leads us to her new children’s book, When I Am Not With You, and a little reminder I think parents need just as much as kids do.
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In this episode:
- Why the same parenting approach doesn’t work for every child
- Recognizing postpartum anxiety and intrusive thoughts
- The fear that a second baby will change your bond with your first
- Mom guilt around travel, work, and leaving your child
- Sarah’s honest experience of postpartum recovery after four babies
- What new moms can stop worrying about (including the wipes warmer)
- A quick-fire round of “Am I a good mom if…?”
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Thank you to our sponsors:
If you think your baby may have CMPA, talk to your pediatrician about whether Pepticate or Neocate could be right for them. Learn more at Neocate.com or Pepticate.com
Honest - Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target
If you have an iPhone, head to ladder.fit/GOODMOM and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
Right now, Orion is offering our listeners 15% off at orionsleep.com/goodmom
Merit Beauty — Go to meritbeauty.com to get a free Signature Makeup Bag with your first order.
Honeylove - Save 20% Off Honeylove by going to honeylove.com/GOODMOM! #honeylovepod
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📺 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@lobosworth
📖 Newsletter: https://substack.com/@lobosworth
🛍️ Love Wellness: https://lovewellness.com
📱 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lobosworth
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lobosworth
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Tell Me I'm a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Who teaches us what to do when we know something is wrong with our baby, but we don’t know what? When Nelle was struggling, figuring out that she had cow’s milk protein allergy (CMPA)—and then finding the formula that finally gave her relief—felt like jumping through hoop after hoop while questioning myself the entire time. In this episode, I sit down with pediatrician Dr. Michael Milobsky to talk about CMPA, how it can look like colic, the formula options available, and how parents can advocate for answers when their baby is uncomfortable. We also talk about our own experience with Nelle, why Neocate ultimately worked for her, and what I wish I’d known when we were in the thick of it.
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In this episode:
- The difference between colic and cow’s milk protein allergy (CMPA)
- Signs and symptoms worth discussing with your pediatrician
- How to talk to your doctor if you suspect CMPA
- The benefits of extensively hydrolyzed (eHF) and amino acid-based formulas
- The difference between Pepticate and Neocate formulas
- How our family ultimately found the right formula for Nelle
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This episode is in partnership with Nutricia, makers of Pepticate and Neocate.
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📺 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@lobosworth
📖 Newsletter: https://substack.com/@lobosworth
🛍️ Love Wellness: https://lovewellness.com
📱 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lobosworth
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lobosworth
—
Tell Me I'm a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this rerun episode: I have one baby. Kailyn Lowry has seven. So obviously the first thing I asked her was how the f*ck her body has done that.
I've been a Kailyn girly since the original Teen Mom days, so sitting across from her felt like a full circle moment from my own MTV era. Bonus: within thirty seconds we'd figured out she was a Laguna girly too. Match made in heaven.
Kailyn has been a person in public since she was 17. Most of the women she came up with on MTV aren't here anymore. Kailyn is. She has millions of followers online, has built three podcasts, a podcast network, a book club, a publishing imprint, and a physical sports business in Delaware while raising seven kids with five different men. She also lives next door to one of her exes. They share a driveway. He can see into her kitchen window. Yes I asked her what that's like.
We get into the baby daddy speed round (one word per ex, you're welcome), how she found out about the cheating on TikTok and turned the whole thing into a three-part Patreon special because everybody else was profiting off her pain so why wouldn't she, the c-section shelf, the beads she bought at Hobby Lobby because of her ADHD, and why she has to apply a full year in advance to move out of Delaware.
Kailyn is one of the sharpest business minds I've sat across from. She also might be a little unhinged in the best possible way. Buckle up for a fantastic convo.
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Thank you to our sponsors:
Honest - Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target
Wacoal - Visit WACOAL.com and use code GOOD MOM at checkout for 10% off your first purchase. Offer valid for new customers only. Limit one code per customer.
If you have an iPhone, head to ladder.fit/GOODMOM and take a quick quiz to find your perfect Ladder plan. Use my link and get a free 7-day trial with NO credit card, and $10 off your first month if you join.
If you think your baby may have CMPA, talk to your pediatrician about whether Pepticate or Neocate could be right for them. Learn more at Neocate.com or Pepticate.com
—
📺 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@lobosworth
📖 Newsletter: https://substack.com/@lobosworth
🛍️ Love Wellness: https://lovewellness.com
📱 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lobosworth
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lobosworth
—
Tell Me I'm a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We’re told to validate every feeling, regulate our nervous systems, avoid trauma, limit screens, and somehow raise independent, resilient humans. So… have we made parenting way too complicated? This week, I’m sitting down with clinical psychologist, bestselling author, and conscious parenting expert Dr. Shefali to talk about why being a “good mom” has a lot less to do with perfect parenting than we think.
We get into conscious vs. gentle parenting, how our own childhood wounds show up in our kids, and why trying to get everything right might actually get in their way. Plus, we talk about the “manosphere,” smartphones and social media, the mental load between moms and dads, postpartum pressure, and why sometimes the best thing we can do as parents is simply calm down and trust ourselves.
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In this episode:
- Conscious parenting vs. gentle parenting
- How childhood wounds affect parenting
- Regulating yourself before your child
- The rise of the “manosphere”
- How we raise boys vs. girls
- Postpartum pressure and asking for help
- Why good moms can have struggling kids
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Thank you to our sponsors:
Hatch Baby - Head to hatch.co/baby to shop and learn more, or find Hatch Baby on Amazon, Target, and Babylist registries
Wacoal - Visit WACOAL.com and use code GOOD MOM at checkout for 10% off your first purchase. Offer valid for new customers only. Limit one code per customer.
Honest - Shop Honest on Amazon, Walmart and Target
Square - Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/goodmom
Larineco - Right now, Larineco is offering our listeners up to 50% off at buylarine.com/goodmom
—
📺 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@lobosworth
📖 Newsletter: https://substack.com/@lobosworth
🛍️ Love Wellness: https://lovewellness.com
📱 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lobosworth
🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lobosworth
—
Tell Me I'm a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Tell Me I'm a Good Mom with Lo Bosworth Natale
Lo Bosworth Natale spent years studying what women's bodies actually need as the the founder and CEO of Love Wellness, a women’s health brand sold at Target, Ulta, Walmart, and CVS. Then she got pregnant and realized she didn’t know anything about this next part. Tell Me I’m a Good Mom is not a parenting podcast. It’s what happens when the woman who built the wellness brand becomes the case study, and she’s figuring it out in public, one episode at a time. Identity shifts, medical honesty, postpartum moments that don’t make the grid, and the conversations women are having in private but not out loud. New episodes every Wednesday. Come back weekly, it’s still unfolding. Tell Me I’m a Good Mom is part of the Dear Media podcast network.Podcast website
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