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Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

Koala Kids & Starglow Media
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories
Latest episode

187 episodes

  • Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

    🏕️ Don't Miss Koko's Summer Camp! Your Adventure Starts Now! 🐨

    07/13/2026 | 1 mins.
    🏕️ Sign up to KoalaShine+ HERE 🏕️

    Hey hey, Koala Kids!

    Koko's Summer Camp has begun, but there's still time to jump in! All you need to do is tap subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or follow the Supercast link in the show notes. Then listen to the subscriber version of this episode to unlock your access to Koko’s Summer Camp!

    This week's challenge is to create a brand-new Koala Kingdom character. What’s the funniest, silliest or most magical friend you can imagine?! We want to meet them!

    And that's just the beginning! Over five action-packed weeks, campers will build worlds, write stories, design cover art, and even record their very own Koala Shine story!

    Keep a beady eye on your inbox every Monday for a brand new Camp Pack, bursting with activities and all you need to complete the weekly challenges. Then, don’t forget to send them back to us. Winning entries will be announced next Friday, right here on the podcast, so your creation could even be shared on the show!

    So what are you waiting for?! Sign up now for a whole summer of creative fun.

    We can’t wait to welcome you to Koko’s Summer Camp!

    Away we go!
  • Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

    Three Lions On A Search 🦁 ⚽️ World Cup Football Stories For Kids

    07/10/2026 | 25 mins.
    Today, the Wonder Jungle Lions are just moments away from the biggest football match of their lives... until something unbelievable happens.

    The Koala Kingdom Cup has vanished! Now, Hector and Sunny must race to solve the mystery before kick-off. ⚽🏆

    Upgrade to Koala Kids Plus for full ad-free access to our collection of kids’ shows, with bonus adventures and 8-hour episodes ⭐️ Subscribe via Apple Podcasts or visit https://koalashine.supercast.com/

    Want to send in a note, joke, memo or monologue? Click here. 🌞

    How do you like the show? Let us know.

    Instagram 📸 @koalakids.fm

    Tiktok ⏰ @koalakids.fm

    Narrator 🎙️ Kelly MacBride

    Author ✏️ Annabel Pitcher

    Original Music 🎸 Sokratis Seirlis
  • Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

    ☀️ Last Chance to Save 20% & Unlock Koko's Summer Camp!

    07/09/2026 | 1 mins.
    ☀️ Sign up to Koala Shine ⁠Here!⁠ 🐨

    Hey Parents… Kelly here!

    A lot of families have already joined us on our yearly discount, where you also unlock access to Koko's Summer Camp...

    And I didn't want you to miss out.

    Our Summer offer ends on July 13th, just as Koko's Summer Camp gets underway. Sign up before then to get 20% off a yearly Koala Shine+ membership – our way of giving you the summer free – and so you can join in for the very first activity.

    Joining Koala Shine+ means every Koala Shine episode becomes completely ad-free — no interruptions, just full-on adventures from start to finish.

    And with Koko’s Summer Camp, a brand-new creative challenge unlocks every week, with each one building towards something bigger. By the end of the summer, they'll have imagined characters, created stories and brought to life something that's completely, entirely their own.

    And if you choose the Koala Kids Bundle, you'll unlock even more, including Koala Moon, Koala Tots and Koala Sleep Sounds — giving your whole family stories for every part of the day, from daytime adventures to calm bedtime routines.

    It's everything you need to keep imaginations busy this summer.

    But our Summer Offer won't be around for much longer.

    So if you've been thinking about joining Koala Shine+, now's the time.Don’t miss out. Tap to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or head to the link in our show notes for Spotify, Yoto, and other players.

    Upgrade to Koala Kids Plus for full ad-free access to our collection of kids’ shows, with bonus adventures and 8-hour episodes ⭐️ Subscribe via Apple Podcasts or visit ⁠https://koalashine.supercast.com/⁠

    Instagram 📸 ⁠@koalakids.fm⁠

    Tiktok ⏰ ⁠@koalakids.fm⁠
  • Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

    Get Ready For Koko's Summer Camp! 5 Weeks of Creative Screen-Free Challenges 🏕️ 🐨

    07/08/2026 | 1 mins.
    Koko's Summer Camp starts 13th July! Join Koala Shine+ ⁠HERE⁠ to take part. 🏕️

    Get ready for five weeks of creativity, adventure and magical fun!

    Create your own Koala Kingdom character, build a brand-new world, write an amazing story, design incredible cover art and even record your very own mini podcast. You'll discover what it's really like to create a Koala Shine story from start to finish!

    ✨ Every Monday you'll receive a brand-new Camp Pack filled with that week's challenge, colouring pages, puzzles and bonus activities.

    🏆 Send your completed challenge back to us for the chance to be featured, with winners announced every week on the podcast!

    🌳 Plus, every Friday you'll unlock a brand-new real-world adventure, packed with exciting screen-free missions for the whole family.

    🐨 Ready to unlock Koko's Summer Camp?

    Simply subscribe to the Koala Shine+ in two taps on Apple Podcasts, or follow the Supercast Link for Spotify and other players. Then come back and listen to the subscriber version of this episode to find out how to unlock Koko's Summer Camp ✨🔑

    We can't wait to see you at camp!
  • Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

    Koko & Kira Take The USA 🇺🇸 🎆 Short Stories For Kids

    07/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    Happy 4th of July, Koala Kids!
    Today, Koko and Kira are setting off on an unforgettable American road trip!

    But when a huge summer storm washes away their map and their RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere, they'll need a little help from a familiar feathered friend...
    Will Ember the eagle get them to New York in time for the spectacular 4th of July fireworks? 🎆 🇺🇸

    Upgrade to Koala Kids Plus for full ad-free access to our collection of kids’ shows, with bonus adventures and 8-hour episodes ⭐️ Subscribe via Apple Podcasts or visit https://koalashine.supercast.com/

    Want to send in a note, joke, memo or monologue? Click here. 🌞

    How do you like the show? Let us know.

    Instagram 📸 @koalakids.fm

    Tiktok ⏰ @koalakids.fm

    Narrator 🎙️ Kelly MacBride

    Author ✏️ Luke Prendergast

    Original Music 🎸 Sokratis Seirlis
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About Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories
Koala Shine is a kids stories show, with fun adventures taking us all over the globe and even out of this world! In every story you'll learn something new, with cool facts and jokes, topsy-turvy tales and even the opportunity for you to be on the pod too. Koala Shine is packed with meaningful, mindful stories for kids, for developing young brains, with not a screen in sight! Hit ‘follow’ so you never miss an episode, and subscribe to Koala Shine+ for ad-free, uninterrupted adventures! https://koalashine.supercast.com/ 🌞
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