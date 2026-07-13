Koala Shine: The Greatest Kids Stories

☀️ Sign up to Koala Shine ⁠Here!⁠ 🐨



Hey Parents… Kelly here!



A lot of families have already joined us on our yearly discount, where you also unlock access to Koko's Summer Camp...



And I didn't want you to miss out.



Our Summer offer ends on July 13th, just as Koko's Summer Camp gets underway. Sign up before then to get 20% off a yearly Koala Shine+ membership – our way of giving you the summer free – and so you can join in for the very first activity.



Joining Koala Shine+ means every Koala Shine episode becomes completely ad-free — no interruptions, just full-on adventures from start to finish.



And with Koko’s Summer Camp, a brand-new creative challenge unlocks every week, with each one building towards something bigger. By the end of the summer, they'll have imagined characters, created stories and brought to life something that's completely, entirely their own.



And if you choose the Koala Kids Bundle, you'll unlock even more, including Koala Moon, Koala Tots and Koala Sleep Sounds — giving your whole family stories for every part of the day, from daytime adventures to calm bedtime routines.



It's everything you need to keep imaginations busy this summer.



But our Summer Offer won't be around for much longer.



So if you've been thinking about joining Koala Shine+, now's the time.Don’t miss out. Tap to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or head to the link in our show notes for Spotify, Yoto, and other players.



Upgrade to Koala Kids Plus for full ad-free access to our collection of kids’ shows, with bonus adventures and 8-hour episodes ⭐️ Subscribe via Apple Podcasts or visit ⁠https://koalashine.supercast.com/⁠



Instagram 📸 ⁠@koalakids.fm⁠



Tiktok ⏰ ⁠@koalakids.fm⁠