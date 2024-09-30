Powered by RND
Dork Diaries: Tales From a Not-So Fabulous Life

Rachel Renée Russell
Meet Nikki Maxwell! She’s starting eight grade in a new school—and her very first diary. In 15 fully dramatized episodes, an animated cast of characters hilario...
  • I Can Only Be Myself, Right?!
    The trio celebrates the success of their library project, and Nikki lands the lab partner of her dreams. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    8:12
  • Rich Beyond My Wildest Dreams
    After the awful art competition fiasco, Nikki considers transferring schools, but her friends have a surprise for her. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    14:53
  • The Worst Day of My Entire Life
    Disaster strikes for Nikki on the morning of the schoolwide art competition. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    17:51
  • Tattoos 24/7
    The trio’s library project gets out of hand and drives a wrench in their friendship. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    11:11
  • Dorks to Divas
    Nikki’s art skills gain her, Zoey, and Chloe unexpected popularity with the CCP (Cool, Cute, and Popular) group. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    14:44

About Dork Diaries: Tales From a Not-So Fabulous Life

Meet Nikki Maxwell! She’s starting eight grade in a new school—and her very first diary. In 15 fully dramatized episodes, an animated cast of characters hilariously present Nikki’s Tales from a Not-So-Fabulous Life. Adapted from Rachel Renée Russell’s bestselling series, the Dork Diaries podcast offers family entertainment for longtime fans and those meeting Nikki for the first time.Produced in partnership with Simon & Schuster Audio, this fiction podcast for kids stars longtime Dork Diaries audiobook narrator and award-winning actress Jenni Barber. New episodes land Monday and Friday. Learn more: https://dorkdiaries.com/
