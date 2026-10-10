Science for Kids / Science's Not Boring: The Kids Science Podcast

Have you ever wondered what is going on inside your head? Imagine a massive, buzzing city with over a hundred trillion roads, where cars zip by at 268 miles per hour! That is exactly what your amazing brain is like! It is packed with 86 billion tiny cells called neurons that pass messages to each other at lightning speed. Join Mira and Finn as they uncover the incredible secrets of how our minds are wired! You will learn all about the tiny immune cells called microglia that act like little gardeners in your head, snipping away unused pathways so your brain can think super fast. But what happens when those gardeners work a little differently? Discover why absolutely no two brains are alike! We explore how autistic, dyslexic, and ADHD brains are wired with unique connections that give people incredible strengths—like superpower hyperfocus, rapid problem-solving, and spotting brilliant details everyone else misses. Find out why a world full of differently wired brains is exactly what humans need to invent, explore, and do amazing things!

Have you ever wondered what exactly a jellyfish is made of? Get ready for a mind-blowing deep dive into the ocean! In this episode of Science is Not Boring, Mira and Finn uncover the amazing secrets of the brainless blobs that have been swimming on Earth for over 500 million years. That means they are older than the dinosaurs and even older than sharks! Did you know a jellyfish is 95 percent water? They survive with absolutely no heart, no bones, and no brain! Instead, they use a super cool "nerve net" to sense the world around them. Discover the terrifying Lion's Mane Jellyfish, with tentacles longer than three school buses, and learn about the incredibly fast microscopic stinging harpoons they use to catch their food! Plus, we will meet the amazing Immortal Jellyfish that can turn itself back into a baby, and learn how glowing jellyfish actually helped human doctors win a Nobel Prize! You will even find out what happened when NASA sent thousands of jellyfish into outer space. Spoiler alert: they got very dizzy! Tap play to discover why these squishy sea ghosts are true ocean superheroes!

Have you ever looked up at the night sky and seen a glowing, dark red moon? It looks like a giant floating campfire ember, but what exactly is a Blood Moon? Join Mira and Finn as they blast off 238,855 miles into space to solve this spectacular lunar mystery! You will discover what happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up perfectly to create an enormous shadow called the umbra. But the Moon does not just go black! Instead, our planet's atmosphere acts like a massive magnifying glass, bending the red light from every single sunrise and sunset happening on Earth and shining it right onto the Moon's dusty surface! Learn all about Rayleigh scattering, the Danjon scale, and how a massive volcanic eruption like Mount Pinatubo can completely change the Moon's color. Plus, find out why NASA has to turn off its space robots during an eclipse to stop them from freezing in the sudden 540-degree temperature drop! It is a breathtaking cosmic light show that you definitely do not want to miss!

Did you know the longest animal in the world is not the blue whale? Get ready to explore the deep sea as we uncover a real-life sea monster that totally breaks the rules of biology! Have you ever seen a blue balloon floating on the beach with long stinging tentacles? Most people think the Portuguese man o' war is a jellyfish, but it's actually thousands of tiny cloned animals working together as a team! These tiny creatures are called zooids, and they join together to form a super-colony with a floating sail and venomous harpoon tentacles that can grow up to 165 feet long! Join Mira and Finn as they dive into the freezing, pitch-black ocean to learn all about these strange creatures called siphonophores. You will be amazed to discover a massive glowing 150-foot siphonophore shaped like a UFO spiral—the longest animal ever recorded on Earth! Plus, learn about strange deep-sea species that flash glowing red neon lights when they hunt. Tune in to uncover the wild secrets of the deep ocean and see why nature is sometimes stranger than science fiction!

Have you ever wondered what the entire universe is made of? Believe it or not, everything from the farthest exploding stars to the bugs in your backyard is made of just 118 invisible building blocks called elements! But how did scientists figure out how they all fit together? Join Mira and Finn on Science's Not Boring as they travel back to a freezing winter in 1869 to meet a brilliant Russian chemist named Dmitri Mendeleev. Dmitri was trying to organize 63 chaotic elements—some of which would violently explode the second they touched water! Discover how he used his favorite card game, Solitaire, to build the ultimate scientific trading cards. You won't believe how a frustrating three-day marathon of no sleep led to a magical nap where the answer to the universe appeared in a dream! Learn how Dmitri boldly predicted invisible missing elements, including a bizarre metal called Gallium that literally melts into a shiny puddle right in the palm of your warm hand! We’ll even explore how modern scientists smash atoms at the speed of light to create dangerously awesome, super-rare elements like Francium! Get ready to unlock the ultimate recipe book of the universe!

About Science for Kids / Science's Not Boring: The Kids Science Podcast

About Science for Kids / Science's Not Boring: The Kids Science Podcast

About Science for Kids / Science's Not Boring: The Kids Science Podcast