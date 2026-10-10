History for Kids / History's Not Boring: The Kids History Podcast

Have you ever wondered what the world was like before sidewalks and streets? Imagine stepping outside and walking straight into a squishy, sticky, stinky mud puddle every time it rained! In this episode of History's Not Boring, Mira and Finn travel back in time to discover how humans finally solved the muddy mess and paved the world! First, we visit a giant, squishy swamp in ancient England to find a super-smart wooden path built thousands of years ago. Then, we travel to Ancient Egypt to uncover a heavy-duty stone highway built for dragging massive rocks! But the real masters of road-building were the Ancient Romans. Discover how they built incredible roads by layering rocks, sand, and special volcanic ash concrete just like a giant stony cake—and how they built enough of them to circle the Earth ten times! Finally, find out how a Scottish inventor named McAdam used tiny crushed stones like puzzle pieces to create strong modern roads, and how his awesome idea led to the Tarmac we drive on today. Plus, learn how ancient chariots dodged smelly horse muck! Tune in and never look at the pavement the same way again!

Have you ever had a bad cough or a scraped knee? Today, a doctor might give you cherry-flavored medicine or a colorful bandage. But what if they told you to rub a crushed-up mouse on your gums or used a jar full of slimy, blood-sucking leeches to cure your fever?! Yuck! Thousands of years ago, before there were hospitals or fancy medical scanners, healing sick people was a wild mix of magic, weird herbs, and total guesses. In this episode, we are traveling back in time to discover the fascinating (and sometimes super gross!) history of doctors and medicine! You'll learn how Ancient Egyptians used moldy bread to heal wounds, why your local barber used to perform surgeries, and how the traditional red and white barber pole got its creepy colors. We'll also meet the brave scientists who realized that washing hands could save lives, and discover how one messy desk accident led to the invention of penicillin! Get ready to explore how brilliant doctors mapped the human body and finally learned to fight off tiny invisible germs!

Imagine living in a magnificent palace that had glowing electric lights and ringing telephones five whole years before the President of the United States had them in the White House! That’s exactly how Queen Liliʻuokalani lived as the brilliant ruler of the independent Kingdom of Hawaiʻi. But what happens when powerful businessmen want to take over your island for its precious sugar? In this thrilling episode, Mira and Finn uncover the dramatic true story of Hawaiʻi's very last queen! You'll learn how Queen Liliʻuokalani was forced to make an impossible choice: start a bloody battle against an army with big guns, or step down to save her people. Discover how she was locked inside a single bedroom for eight whole months, where clever supporters smuggled her secret messages hidden inside beautiful flower bouquets! Plus, find out how this incredible royal used her time in captivity to translate ancient chants and write "Aloha ʻOe," a famous farewell song that is still sung all over the world today. Join us for a powerful story of true bravery, peaceful leadership, and a legacy that outlasted a kingdom!

Have you ever wondered if monsters are really hiding in the wild? Join Mira and Finn on a thrilling hunt to uncover the truth behind the world's most famous mystery creatures! We will dive deep into the freezing, dark waters of Scotland to search for the Loch Ness Monster, also known as Nessie. Did a massive prehistoric dinosaur really survive underwater for millions of years? Then, we will trek high into the snowy mountain peaks of the Himalayas looking for the giant, mysterious footprints of the Yeti, the Abominable Snowman! Finally, we'll ride on horseback into the deep forests of California to track down the legendary Bigfoot! You'll hear wild stories about famous hoaxes, a tricked-out toy submarine, and a hilarious prank using giant wooden feet! Plus, find out what scientists actually discovered when they tested the DNA of these creatures. Were they wild ape-men, or just regular bears, dogs, and giant slimy eels? Grab your binoculars, hit play, and get ready for an amazing adventure into the unknown!

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a spinning, hovering, backward-flying machine! Have you ever wondered how helicopters were invented? For hundreds of years, humans dreamed of a flying machine that could hover in mid-air like a hummingbird and land safely anywhere. Even the famous artist Leonardo da Vinci drew a sketch of a giant flying screw over 500 years ago! But how did we get from those drawings to real-life rescues? Join Mira and Finn on an incredible high-flying adventure as they explore the wild history of the helicopter! You will discover a heavy 1907 "flying bicycle" that only lifted one foot off the ground. Then, meet the brilliant inventor Igor Sikorsky, who tested his amazing new flying machine while wearing a fancy business suit and a fedora hat! Learn how the genius tail rotor stopped the helicopter from spinning like a crazy carnival ride, and hear the thrilling story of the very first helicopter rescue during a massive winter storm in 1945! Plus, find out how fast a helicopter can fly and why you should watch out for hurricane-force winds when one lands! Strap in and get ready for takeoff!

About History for Kids / History's Not Boring: The Kids History Podcast

About History for Kids / History's Not Boring: The Kids History Podcast

About History for Kids / History's Not Boring: The Kids History Podcast