Kids vs Parents: Your Ultimate Family Trivia Battle

🤠 To infinity... and beyond! Kids and parents go head-to-head in this Toy Story trivia battle packed with questions about Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Lotso, memorable moments, and fun facts from across Pixar's beloved Toy Story franchise. Who knows Andy's toys best and can take home the win? 🚀🧸 What Disney Pixar franchise should we do next? Give us a topic suggestion 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/suggest Like this episode? Try our Toy Story (Guess the Quote) episode next and keep the competition going! 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/toy-story-guess-the-quote Kids vs Parents is not just a kids podcast, it's a family podcast designed for road trips, school runs, short car rides, and screen-free family fun. Each episode turns everyday travel into a kids vs grown-ups trivia battle, with kids trivia questions for the kids and tougher trivia for parents. Have feedback for us, or just want to tell us who won in your car? ✉️ Email us at kidsvsparentspodcast@gmail.com =============== Hosts: Steve Koch & Lovella Koch Kids vs Parents is produced by Vandalpop Media Producer: Steve Koch Editors: Ever Cunningham, Steve Koch Cover Design: Patrick Hardy =============== Chapters: 00:00 Welcome to Kids vs Parents 02:06 Kids' Questions 05:40 Parents' Questions 10:19 Bonus / Tiebreaker 11:45 Suggest a Topic

🇺🇸 Celebrate America's 250th birthday with a USA trivia battle! Kids and parents go head-to-head with questions about famous landmarks, presidents, state facts, national symbols, history, and American culture. Who knows the United States best and can take home the win? 🗽🦅 What country should we do next? Give us a topic suggestion 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/suggest Like this episode? Try our Australia Trivia episode next and keep the competition going! 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/australia-trivia-battle Kids vs Parents is not just a kids podcast, it's a family podcast designed for road trips, school runs, short car rides, and screen-free family fun. Each episode turns everyday travel into a kids vs grown-ups trivia battle, with kids trivia questions for the kids and tougher trivia for parents. Have feedback for us, or just want to tell us who won in your car? ✉️ Email us at kidsvsparentspodcast@gmail.com =============== Hosts: Steve Koch & Lovella Koch Kids vs Parents is produced by Vandalpop Media Producer: Steve Koch Editors: Ever Cunningham, Steve Koch Cover Design: Patrick Hardy =============== Chapters: 00:00 Welcome to Kids vs Parents 02:36 Parents' Questions 06:57 Kids' Questions 10:20 Bonus / Tiebreaker 12:08 Suggest a Topic

🌊 Set sail for a Moana trivia battle! Kids and parents go head-to-head with questions about Moana, Maui, songs, ocean adventures, magical moments, and fun facts from across the Moana movies. Who knows how far they’ll go and can bring home the heart for the win? 🐚🦀 What Disney movie should we do next? Give us a topic suggestion 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/suggest Love the ocean like Moana? Try our Ocean (Trivia Battle) episode next and keep the competition going! 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/the-ocean-trivia Kids vs Parents is not just a kids podcast, it's a family podcast designed for road trips, school runs, short car rides, and screen-free family fun. Each episode turns everyday travel into a kids vs grown-ups trivia battle, with kids trivia questions for the kids and tougher trivia for parents. Have feedback for us, or just want to tell us who won in your car? ✉️ Email us at kidsvsparentspodcast@gmail.com =============== Hosts: Steve Koch & Lovella Koch Kids vs Parents is produced by Vandalpop Media Producer: Steve Koch Editors: Ever Cunningham, Steve Koch Cover Design: Patrick Hardy =============== Chapters: 00:00 Welcome to Kids vs Parents 01:46 Kids' Questions 05:55 Parents' Questions 10:20 Bonus / Tiebreaker 11:57 Suggest a Topic

🎤 Calling all Swifties! Kids and parents go head-to-head in this Taylor Swift Guess the Quote challenge, where famous Taylor Swift lyrics become the clues. Can you identify the hit song from just one lyric? From early classics to the latest albums, who’ll recognize the most songs and take the win? 💖🎶 What artist should we do next? Give us a topic suggestion 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/suggest Want more Taylor Swift trivia? Try our Taylor Swift (Trivia Battle) episode next and keep the competition going! Kids vs Parents is not just a kids podcast, it's a family podcast designed for road trips, school runs, short car rides, and screen-free family fun. Each episode turns everyday travel into a kids vs grown-ups trivia battle, with kids trivia questions for the kids and tougher trivia for parents. Have feedback for us, or just want to tell us who won in your car? ✉️ Email us at kidsvsparentspodcast@gmail.com =============== Hosts: Steve Koch & Lovella Koch Kids vs Parents is produced by Vandalpop Media Producer: Steve Koch Editors: Ever Cunningham, Steve Koch Cover Design: Patrick Hardy ===============

🇫🇷 Bonjour, trivia fans! Put your family's knowledge of France to the test with questions about famous landmarks, French history, geography, art, and culture. Who knows France best and can take home the golden croissant? 🥐🏆 What country should we do next? Give us a topic suggestion 👉 https://playkidsvsparents.com/suggest Love exploring the world? Try our Australian Trivia episode next and keep the competition going! Kids vs Parents is not just a kids podcast, it's a family podcast designed for road trips, school runs, short car rides, and screen-free family fun. Each episode turns everyday travel into a kids vs grown-ups trivia battle, with kids trivia questions for the kids and tougher trivia for parents. Have feedback for us, or just want to tell us who won in your car? ✉️ Email us at kidsvsparentspodcast@gmail.com =============== Hosts: Steve Koch & Lovella Koch Kids vs Parents is produced by Vandalpop Media Producer: Steve Koch Editors: Ever Cunningham, Steve Koch Cover Design: Patrick Hardy =============== Chapters:

Financial Coaching for Women: How To Budget, Manage Money, Pay Off Debt, Save Money, Paycheck Plans

About Kids vs Parents: Your Ultimate Family Trivia Battle

About Kids vs Parents: Your Ultimate Family Trivia Battle

About Kids vs Parents: Your Ultimate Family Trivia Battle

Parents talk a big game… but can they actually outsmart their kids? Kids vs Parents is a family podcast where kids and grown-ups go head-to-head in the ultimate family trivia showdown. Hosted by father-daughter duo Steve and Lovella, each episode is a fast-paced trivia battle with four kid-friendly questions and four tougher ones for parents, making it perfect for short car trips like school pickups and drives to sports practice, longer family road trips, and screen-free family fun at dinner time. If you’re looking for a kids podcast that parents can also play, Kids vs Parents is made for your family. Here are some trivia topics your family might love to play: • Disney trivia • Pixar trivia • Harry Potter trivia • K-Pop Demon Hunters trivia • Bluey trivia • Marvel trivia • Sports trivia like soccer, baseball, and Formula 1 • Special holiday editions like Christmas trivia and Easter trivia • TV show trivia and lots of family-friendly pop culture trivia Every episode brings a new challenge the whole family can play together. Whether you need car ride entertainment, road trip trivia, car trip trivia, family game night ideas, classroom activities, or a screen-free family activity kids and parents will both enjoy, Kids vs Parents turns everyday moments into family competition and connection. This isn’t just trivia. It’s family connection disguised as competition. So grab your kids, pick an episode, and hit play. The fight for family bragging rights starts now. Perfect for family road trips, car trips, school runs, errands, screen-free fun, classroom activities, family game nights, and parents who want to challenge, or be humbled by, their kids. New episodes every Monday and Thursday. Follow now and join the ultimate front seat vs back seat trivia battle.