After his family’s home was swept away in the devastating Central Texas floods on July 4, 2025, Texas Monthly senior editor Aaron Parsley began the journey of putting the pieces back together. It began with a magazine feature written days after the tragedy—for which he won a Pulitzer Prize—and continues here as he hosts this podcast series, Where the River Took Us.

Through intimate conversations with family members and other survivors, this podcast explores how people endure unimaginable loss and how a community tries to rebuild, grow, and adapt after a mass tragedy.From the producers of America's Girls, The Final Flight of Captain Forrester, and The Problem With Erik, the series debuts May 26, 2026.