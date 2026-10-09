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Where the River Took Us

Texas Monthly
DocumentaryNews
Where the River Took Us
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Where the River Took Us

    Where the River Took Us: Signal Award Voting

    10/09/2026 | 0 mins.
    We've been nominated in 3 Signal Award categories, and for each there's a Listener's Choice award. Deadline to vote is October 15th.

    Here are the links to vote for our show:

    Documentary Category 

    Mental Health Category

    Original Music/Score Category 

    Thank you so much for listening and voting!

    To read Aaron Parsely’s Pulitzer Prize-winning feature, go to:
    https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-flood-firsthand-account/.
  • Where the River Took Us

    Introducing: After the Flood

    07/29/2026 | 31 mins.
    Aaron Parsley introduces us to another story about the tragic floods in Central Texas. It's the first episode in a new podcast from The Texas Newsroom, in partnership with PBS's Frontline.

    To read Aaron Parsely’s Pulitzer Prize-winning feature, go to:
    https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-flood-firsthand-account/.
  • Where the River Took Us

    Where We Go

    06/30/2026 | 46 mins.
    In the final episode, Texas Monthly senior editor Aaron Parsley speaks with his sister, Alissa Parsley, about life in the aftermath of the flood.

    To read Aaron Parsely’s Pulitzer Prize-winning feature, go to:
    https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-flood-firsthand-account/.
  • Where the River Took Us

    Those Days are Gone

    06/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    The Guadalupe River, and what it meant to so many Texans, changed forever on July 4, 2025. Whether to return and try to rebuild is a question each flood survivor must answer for themselves.

    To read Aaron Parsely’s Pulitzer Prize-winning feature, go to:
    https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-flood-firsthand-account/.
  • Where the River Took Us

    Faith After the Flood

    06/16/2026 | 39 mins.
    A conversation about faith with Dallas attorney R.J. Harber, who lost most of his family in the July 4 flood. We connected as survivors and during our conversation, I learned that even though we believe very different things and engage spiritually in very different ways, the result is kind of the same.

    To read Aaron Parsely’s Pulitzer Prize-winning feature, go to:
    https://www.texasmonthly.com/news-politics/texas-flood-firsthand-account/.
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About Where the River Took Us
After his family’s home was swept away in the devastating Central Texas floods on July 4, 2025, Texas Monthly senior editor Aaron Parsley began the journey of putting the pieces back together. It began with a magazine feature written days after the tragedy—for which he won a Pulitzer Prize—and continues here as he hosts this podcast series, Where the River Took Us. Through intimate conversations with family members and other survivors, this podcast explores how people endure unimaginable loss and how a community tries to rebuild, grow, and adapt after a mass tragedy.From the producers of America's Girls, The Final Flight of Captain Forrester, and The Problem With Erik, the series debuts May 26, 2026.
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