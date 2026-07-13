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Our American Stories

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DocumentarySociety & Culture
Our American Stories
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4933 episodes

  • Our American Stories

    The Day I Told My Gang I Was Leaving to Join the Marines

    07/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    On this episode of Our American Stories, born in San Salvador, El Salvador, Carlos Aguilar arrived in Chicago, Illinois, as a refugee after his family fled the country's civil war. By his teenage years, he was caught in gang life and headed down a dangerous path.

    Then a Marine recruiter unexpectedly pulled into his driveway. Carlos shares how that chance encounter, his grandmother's unwavering faith, and one heartbreaking promise led him to become a U.S. Marine and transformed his life.
    Support the show (https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate)
    Support the show: https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate
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  • Our American Stories

    My Grandmother Crossed the Border Illegally. I Became a Border Patrol Agent.

    07/13/2026 | 27 mins.
    On this episode of Our American Stories, Vincent "Rocco" Vargas never expected his family's immigration story to shape his own life so profoundly. After serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan, he became a U.S. Border Patrol agent, where he often saw reflections of his own grandmother in the people he encountered along the Rio Grande.

    Vargas, author of Borderline: Defending the Home Front, shares a deeply personal story about family, service, sacrifice, and the difficult balance between compassion and protecting the country he loves.
    Support the show (https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate)
    Support the show: https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Our American Stories

    Bill Daniels Didn't Have to Repay His Debts. He Did Anyway.

    07/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    On this episode of Our American Stories, in 1975, Bill Daniels watched his Utah Stars basketball team collapse into bankruptcy, leaving creditors and season ticket holders unpaid. The law said he owed them nothing, but he never stopped thinking about the promises he had made.

    Bill Daniels, the pioneer of cable television whose values inspired the Daniels Fund, and others share the astonishing story of why he spent years tracking down every person he owed money to and paid them back with interest, simply because he believed it was the right thing to do.
    Support the show (https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate)
    Support the show: https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Our American Stories

    How Willis Carrier Changed the Way Americans Live

    07/13/2026 | 19 mins.
    On this episode of Our American Stories, at the turn of the twentieth century, summer heat disrupted factories, spoiled food, and shaped daily life across America. A young engineer named Willis Carrier set out to solve a printing problem in Brooklyn, New York, and ended up creating one of the most important inventions of the modern age.

    Salvatore Basile, author of Cool: How Air Conditioning Changed Everything, shares the story of how air conditioning transformed where Americans lived, worked, shopped, and even went to the movies.
    Support the show (https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate)
    Support the show: https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Our American Stories

    The Most Valuable Gift I Ever Received Came From a Homeless Man

    07/13/2026 | 7 mins.
    On this episode of Our American Stories, when Larry Crawford bought a new pickup truck, he was proud of it. The leather seats, the diesel engine, the bells and whistles. Like any Texan, he wanted to show it off to his friends. But one chance encounter with a homeless man he knew would change the way he thought about generosity forever.

    Weeks after giving the man a ride to the grocery store, Larry encountered him again at Community First Village in Austin. The man had spent weeks saving money to buy Larry a Bible with leather that matched the interior of his new truck. Larry shares the moving story of a gift from a man with almost nothing, and the lesson it taught him about generosity, dignity, and the value of accepting kindness from others.
    Support the show (https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate)
    Support the show: https://www.ouramericanstories.com/donate
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Our American Stories
Our American Stories tells stories that aren’t being told. Positive stories about generosity and courage, resilience and redemption, faith and love. Stories about the past and present. And stories about ordinary Americans who do extraordinary things each and every day. Stories from our listeners about their lives. And their history. In that pursuit, we hope we’ll be a place where listeners can refresh their spirit, and be inspired by our stories.
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