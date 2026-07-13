On this episode of Our American Stories, at the turn of the twentieth century, summer heat disrupted factories, spoiled food, and shaped daily life across America. A young engineer named Willis Carrier set out to solve a printing problem in Brooklyn, New York, and ended up creating one of the most important inventions of the modern age.
Salvatore Basile, author of Cool: How Air Conditioning Changed Everything, shares the story of how air conditioning transformed where Americans lived, worked, shopped, and even went to the movies.
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