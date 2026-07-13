On this episode of Our American Stories, when Larry Crawford bought a new pickup truck, he was proud of it. The leather seats, the diesel engine, the bells and whistles. Like any Texan, he wanted to show it off to his friends. But one chance encounter with a homeless man he knew would change the way he thought about generosity forever.



Weeks after giving the man a ride to the grocery store, Larry encountered him again at Community First Village in Austin. The man had spent weeks saving money to buy Larry a Bible with leather that matched the interior of his new truck. Larry shares the moving story of a gift from a man with almost nothing, and the lesson it taught him about generosity, dignity, and the value of accepting kindness from others.

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