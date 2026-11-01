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Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Ringer
Comedy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Latest episode

88 episodes

  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Noah Wyle

    10/27/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Noah Wyle is People's Sexiest Man Alive! Amy hangs with 'The Pitt' and 'ER' star and talks about almost getting killed by an emu, getting pranked by George Clooney on the set of 'ER,' and trying to befriend Shaun Cassidy.

    Host: Amy Poehler
    Guests: Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle
    Executive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
    For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
    For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson and Aleya Zenieris; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
    Original music: Amy Miles

    Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
    Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Kate Berlant

    10/20/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Kate Berlant was seeing a few too many ghosts for a while. Amy hangs with the actress and comedian and talks about why you can't have two class clowns in bed, if she's a nepo baby, and why all curses should be lifted for free.

    Host: Amy Poehler
    Guests: John Early and Kate Berlant
    Executive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
    For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
    For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson and Aleya Zenieris; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
    Original music: Amy Miles

    Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
    Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get the premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Paul McCartney

    10/13/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Paul McCartney is music. Amy hangs with the iconic musician and talks about almost becoming the coil-winding king, being a playaholic, and if he's ever smoked Monkberry Moon Delight.

    Host: Amy Poehler
    Guests: Stella McCartney and Paul McCartney
    Executive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
    For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
    For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Aleya Zenieris, and Chris Wholers; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
    Original music: Amy Miles

    Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
    Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Marcello Hernández

    10/06/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Marcello Hernández is going to tell us what his deal is. Amy hangs with the 'SNL' star and talks about being a bad texter, why working is bad and weird, and being really good at taking compliments.

    Host: Amy Poehler
    Guests: Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernández
    Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
    For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
    For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
    Original Music: Amy Miles

    Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
    Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get the premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Andrew Garfield

    09/29/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Andrew Garfield is a real tenderoni. Amy hangs with the movie star and talks about why Munich has the best felt, getting too intense while playing Werewolf, and whether or not he has long arms.
    Host: Amy Poehler
    Guests: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield
    Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
    For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
    For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
    Original Music: Amy Miles
    Visit uber.com/safety to learn more.
    Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Come hang with Amy Poehler. Each week on her podcast, she'll welcome celebrities and fun people to her studio. They'll share stories about their careers, mutual friends, shared enthusiasms, and most importantly, what's been making them laugh. This podcast is not about trying to make you better or giving advice. Amy just wants to have a good time. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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