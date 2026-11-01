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88 episodes
- Noah Wyle is People's Sexiest Man Alive! Amy hangs with 'The Pitt' and 'ER' star and talks about almost getting killed by an emu, getting pranked by George Clooney on the set of 'ER,' and trying to befriend Shaun Cassidy.
Host: Amy Poehler
Guests: Shawn Hatosy and Noah Wyle
Executive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson and Aleya Zenieris; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
Original music: Amy Miles
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Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Kate Berlant was seeing a few too many ghosts for a while. Amy hangs with the actress and comedian and talks about why you can't have two class clowns in bed, if she's a nepo baby, and why all curses should be lifted for free.
Host: Amy Poehler
Guests: John Early and Kate Berlant
Executive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson and Aleya Zenieris; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
Original music: Amy Miles
Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get the premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Paul McCartney is music. Amy hangs with the iconic musician and talks about almost becoming the coil-winding king, being a playaholic, and if he's ever smoked Monkberry Moon Delight.
Host: Amy Poehler
Guests: Stella McCartney and Paul McCartney
Executive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Aleya Zenieris, and Chris Wholers; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
Original music: Amy Miles
Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Marcello Hernández is going to tell us what his deal is. Amy hangs with the 'SNL' star and talks about being a bad texter, why working is bad and weird, and being really good at taking compliments.
Host: Amy Poehler
Guests: Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernández
Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
Original Music: Amy Miles
Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4
Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get the premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Andrew Garfield is a real tenderoni. Amy hangs with the movie star and talks about why Munich has the best felt, getting too intense while playing Werewolf, and whether or not he has long arms.
Host: Amy Poehler
Guests: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield
Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-Berman
For Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel Lovell
For The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige Garbarini
Original Music: Amy Miles
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Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Come hang with Amy Poehler. Each week on her podcast, she'll welcome celebrities and fun people to her studio. They'll share stories about their careers, mutual friends, shared enthusiasms, and most importantly, what's been making them laugh. This podcast is not about trying to make you better or giving advice. Amy just wants to have a good time. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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