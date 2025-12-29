Dan Schulman, one month into his role as Verizon CEO, details his vision for the company as well as what he sees as three concurrent waves that will transform the tech industry: AI, quantum computing, and humanoid robotics. Recorded Nov. 11, 2025.

Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya recounts his unlikely journey from an abandoned dairy plant in upstate New York to building the Chobani brand. He also discusses the once-unconventional leadership philosophy that has guided the company’s growth — and is now catching on across corporate America. Recorded on June 16, 2025.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol opens up about his first year at the helm, the challenge of managing hundreds of thousands of "partners," and why he believes Starbucks lost its way during the pandemic. Recorded on Dec. 9, 2025.

About WSJ Leadership Institute Presents Leaders

The WSJ Leadership Institute Presents Leaders. A new podcast series bringing you revealing conversations with top executives shaping business today. Hosted by Alan Murray, president of The WSJ Leadership Institute, the series goes beyond headlines to explore how leadership really works in times of upheaval, transformation, and uncertainty. These candid interviews challenge conventional wisdom and offer practical insights for anyone looking to lead with clarity, purpose, and impact. Great leaders aren’t born—they’re made. Our first episode was released Monday, Sept. 22 at 5:00 a.m. ET, with new episodes every other Monday.