How CEO Brian Niccol Plans to Reclaim What Starbucks Lost
12/29/2025 | 27 mins.
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol opens up about his first year at the helm, the challenge of managing hundreds of thousands of "partners," and why he believes Starbucks lost its way during the pandemic. Recorded on Dec. 9, 2025.
Chobani’s Success Started With Great Yogurt — and One Radical Idea
12/17/2025 | 34 mins.
Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya recounts his unlikely journey from an abandoned dairy plant in upstate New York to building the Chobani brand. He also discusses the once-unconventional leadership philosophy that has guided the company’s growth — and is now catching on across corporate America. Recorded on June 16, 2025.
Chevron CEO on Geopolitical Shocks Reshaping the Global Market
12/15/2025 | 29 mins.
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth discusses leading the company through extreme market volatility, from negative oil prices to global conflicts, and addresses his succession planning with the board. Recorded on Dec. 9, 2025 at WSJ's CEO Council Summit.
How Brené Brown and Lumen CEO Kate Johnson Rebuilt a Telecom Company
12/01/2025 | 46 mins.
Bestselling author Brené Brown and Lumen Technologies CEO Kate Johnson reveal the radical culture change that saved a legacy telecom company. Recorded Nov. 4, 2025.
Verizon CEO Says Company Must Become 'Nimble,' Think Like a Startup
11/17/2025 | 29 mins.
Dan Schulman, one month into his role as Verizon CEO, details his vision for the company as well as what he sees as three concurrent waves that will transform the tech industry: AI, quantum computing, and humanoid robotics. Recorded Nov. 11, 2025.
WSJ Leadership Institute Presents Leaders