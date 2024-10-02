Sleep Tight Sounds - Calming Soundtracks for Kids

Brrrr. Winter Winds of Canada ❄️💨

In tonights soundtrack we travel to the woods outside our house in Canada, and listen to the cold blowing wind. There are birds to keep us company as you use your imagination to walk in this magical place. Luckily you are warm and cozy in bed because it's cold outside. This calming soundscape begins with the gentle calls of forest birds, gradually giving way to the soft gusts of winter winds sweeping through the trees. Perfect for helping you relax and drift into a deep sleep, this soundscape brings the beauty of nature to your bedtime routine.Sleep Tight!, Sheryl & Clark