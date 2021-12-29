Reeling from her father’s death, we hear Clementine and Shadow first meet. Dodson teams up with The Archivist. We learn how The Institute has been monitoring Clementine. Sadie and Billie convince Clementine to step out of her comfort zone. [Adult Content] ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ﻿Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Sadie and Clementine grow closer as they attend a Wixer protest. Clementine’s powers go into overdrive as the protest erupts into complete chaos. Clementine is in danger from The Institute. Dodson discovers his true calling. [Adult Content, Adult Language, Violence] ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ﻿Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In the season finale, Dodson and the Archivist go on a rescue mission. Clementine and Williams go head to head. Members of the Greenville Thirteen unite. [Adult Content, Adult Language, Violence] ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. ﻿Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Beautiful Liar

An unlikely super-hero origin story, The Beautiful Liar, is an original scripted series imagined by the band the X Ambassadors. When a blind teenager named Clementine (Rory Anne Dahl) suddenly loses her father, her world is completely upended — powers she didn’t know she had start to manifest and take the form of her secret friend, Shadow (Emily Hampshire, Schitt’s Creek). Moving to a new school, she struggles to hide her abilities from her friends - and band mates - as they ﬁght to make the town a better place. Little does she know, her powers have triggered the attention of The Institute, a sinister organization who will stop at nothing to have her in their grasp. ~~ This heartwarming coming of age story is a companion narrative podcast to the X Ambassadors’ new album of the same name, The Beautiful Liar. Brothers and bandmates Sam and Casey Harris, grew up listening to audio dramas together since Casey has been blind since birth. Besides music, it was the only form of entertainment that the two could enjoy together. With a deeply personal motivation, Sam set out to create something in this inclusive and immersive medium. ~~ The Beautiful Liar premieres on 11/3 on Amazon Music ad-free with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. And, it will launch widely, wherever you get your podcasts, on 11/17. ~~ Produced by QCODE in association with Interscope Films. Created by Sam Nelson Harris and Minnie Schedeen. Starring Sam Nelson Harris and Emily Hampshire. Written by Cailin Lowry and Minnie Schedeen. Directed by Stefanie Able Horowitz. To learn more visit: qcodemedia.com