Sid forgives Kent... per usual. Sid visits her mom in Ojai. Sid gets stopped by the MRD. Sid grows more suspicious of Andie. Warning: This episode contains adult language and strong sexual content.

More people are murdered. Andie tests the limits of her consciousness. The Man teaches Andie a lesson. Andie tells Sid everything. Warning: This episode contains adult language and content.

Sid meets another reader. Sid tells Andie everything. Together, they hatch a plan but then Andie does something bad. Warning: This episode contains adult language and strong sexual content.

Sid gets caught. Sid gives up all hope. Sid goes to the rodeo. Warning: This episode contains adult language and content.

About Narcissa

In the not-so-distant future, mind readers are outlawed in Los Angeles. Sid (Dianna Agron) and her family have spent years fighting to protect her true identity as a reader, but her life quickly starts to unravel when a string of gruesome murders are suspected to have been committed by a mind reader. Sid’s true identity risks exposure when she becomes entangled in a romantic affair with a mysterious woman named Andie (Maria Sten), who seems to be involved in a sinister underworld. But after spending her whole life living in the shadows to protect her true identity, Sid is willing to do everything in her power to love and be loved. From the makers of Last Known Position, The Left Right Game, and From Now comes Narcissa, a grounded futuristic thriller available now. QCODE+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts will get early access to new episodes before anyone else and exclusive bonus content. Learn more at apple.co/qcode. Produced by QCODE. Created, written, and directed by Alex O Eaton. Starring Dianna Agron and Maria Sten. Narcissa is presented by Dipsea. Transport your mind with hundreds of sexy audio stories. For women, by women. Go to DipseaStories.com/NARCISSA for 30-day free trial.