When the Time Comes | Episode 2

Secrets are revealed as Edward (RICHARD MADDEN) is reunited with his (no longer) identical twin brother, Hunter (BRIAN COX). Special Agent Alyssa Watkins visits the landing site and finds a dark surprise.