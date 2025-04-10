The world hurtles towards the brink of nuclear war as Hunter and Edward scramble to broadcast the truth of Edward’s mission.
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
44:21
The Idealist | Episode 5
Hunter and Edward are captured. Only to find an unlikely ally in a series of deep underground mine tunnels.
33:14
The Southern Lights | Episode 4
Our heroes desperately flee their pursuers in a flying quad-copter -- in search of a buried secret.
45:30
Incoming | Episode 3
Space debris wreaks havoc across Arizona. Heightening tensions between the United States and Russia further deepen the mystery of the Hope’s return.
34:38
When the Time Comes | Episode 2
Secrets are revealed as Edward (RICHARD MADDEN) is reunited with his (no longer) identical twin brother, Hunter (BRIAN COX). Special Agent Alyssa Watkins visits the landing site and finds a dark surprise.
A famed lost spaceship, the USS HOPE, returns to Earth after vanishing thirty-five years prior. The lone survivor (Richard Madden) disembarks mysteriously looking the exact same age as when he left. Following the ensuing media chaos, he finally reunites with his formerly identical twin brother (now an old man) for a one-on-one meeting. But what starts as a joyful reconciliation soon leads to dark revelations that threaten their relationship -- and the future of humanity. FROM NOW stars and is Executive Produced by Richard Madden and Brian Cox. Created & Written by Rhys Wakefield and William Day Frank.