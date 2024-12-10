Powered by RND
Former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins and content creator Jack Oliver (Jolly Olive) are talking Mets baseball weekly!
  • Juan Soto Signs with the New York Mets | 207
    The Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the most lucrative contract in sports history. And Steve Cohen is not done yet. Find us on: Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SheaStationJM
    52:49
  • 2025 Mets Offseason Wish List | 206
    We go over our top candidates for the New York Mets to pursue in free agency, ranging from Juan Soto, to Corbin Burnes, to Alex Bregman and more! 00:00 Intro05:25 Groundskeeping07:30 Free Agency Class09:15 Starting Pitchers23:45 Mets to Re-Sign39:50 Wild Card Free AgentsFind us on: Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SheaStationJM #MLB #Mets #Yankees
    1:08:06
  • The 2024 Season is Over | 205
    The New York Mets crazy rollercoaster ride comes to an end in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We reflect on the magical season, and begin a discussion on impending free agents and the spending spree to come for this front office!Find us on:Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-stationSpotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspotApple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssapTwitter - https://twitter.com/shea_stationInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SheaStationJM
    46:40
  • Mets Blown Out in Consecutive NLCS Games | 204
    The Mets are one loss away from being eliminated, facing a 3-1 deficit in the NLCS against the Dodgers. Find us on: Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/ #MLB #Mets #Dodgers
    19:39
  • Mets Tie Up the NLCS in LA | 203
    The Mets bounced back with an impressive 7-3 victory, tying up the Championship Series at one win apiece! Find us on: Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/
Former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins and content creator Jack Oliver (Jolly Olive) are talking Mets baseball weekly!
