The Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the most lucrative contract in sports history. And Steve Cohen is not done yet.
Find us on:
Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station
Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot
Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap
Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SheaStationJM
--------
52:49
2025 Mets Offseason Wish List | 206
We go over our top candidates for the New York Mets to pursue in free agency, ranging from Juan Soto, to Corbin Burnes, to Alex Bregman and more! 00:00 Intro05:25 Groundskeeping07:30 Free Agency Class09:15 Starting Pitchers23:45 Mets to Re-Sign39:50 Wild Card Free AgentsFind us on: Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SheaStationJM #MLB #Mets #Yankees
--------
1:08:06
The 2024 Season is Over | 205
The New York Mets crazy rollercoaster ride comes to an end in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We reflect on the magical season, and begin a discussion on impending free agents and the spending spree to come for this front office!Find us on:Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-stationSpotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspotApple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssapTwitter - https://twitter.com/shea_stationInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SheaStationJM
--------
46:40
Mets Blown Out in Consecutive NLCS Games | 204
The Mets are one loss away from being eliminated, facing a 3-1 deficit in the NLCS against the Dodgers.
Find us on:
Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station
Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot
Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap
Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/
#MLB #Mets #Dodgers
--------
19:39
Mets Tie Up the NLCS in LA | 203
The Mets bounced back with an impressive 7-3 victory, tying up the Championship Series at one win apiece!
Find us on:
Merch - https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/shea-station
Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspot
Apple Podcasts - https://tinyurl.com/jmssap
Twitter - https://twitter.com/shea_station
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shea_station/